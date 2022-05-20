Melissa Kopka/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After our update on HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) formerly known as HollyFrontier, today our internal team will comment on its latest developments and also the company's Q1 accounts. We are bullish on the whole sector thanks to:

The Russian invasion and consequent higher petroleum costs, US refining assets will have a superior advantage of $8-$9 per barrel versus the European peers; After having analyzed the travel & leisure industry, we see the America region as better positioned in the aviation fuel sector; Thanks to the current refining environment. HF Sinclair has reinstated its quarterly dividend payment at $0.4 - the first dividend will be paid on June 2 to holders of the common stock; Very low inventory coupled with strong demand will be beneficial for the summer season. This was also confirmed by Greg Garland CEO of Phillips 66 who in their Q1 results said "we saw substantially improved financial results from our operations in March and expect continued strong performance in the second quarter".

What we said last time: we called it!

In our last article, we said that the Sinclair acquisition "will provide access to downstream opportunities in California that should provide a stable source of cash flows and greater renewable fuels standard adherence. Moreover, it will add pipeline capacity and improve/stabilize gross margins. The acquisition will provide stable cash flows and the reinstatement of the dividend policy".

HF Sinclair's CEO explained that "the first quarter was transformational as we closed on the acquisition of the Sinclair companies, marking the new HF Sinclair, and made our first sales of renewable diesel from Cheyenne.. our Renewables business approaching full operation, we are pleased to announce the first milestone in our capital return plan".

HF Sinclair had a very transformative quarter and they are ramping up renewable production, which is however still unprofitable.

DINO M&A (HF Sinclair Investor Presentation)

In the last six months, HF Sinclair has expanded its refining capacity by ~273mb/d and now the company is positioned to benefit from the ongoing super-cycle refining margins. So the most important question is: for how long will these super-cycle refining margins last? Our internal team believes that margins will be sustained well ahead of the mid-cycle.

Mid-cycle Ref margins (HF Sinclair Investor Presentation)

Conclusion

Looking at the quarter, again RIN costs are protagonists due to their impact on pre-tax operating margins. Cross-checking our valuation, we are modeling a 2022 EBITDA of $1.8 billion and after having considered the synergies, we are adjusting a mid-cycle EBITDA at $1.6 billion. Thus, we value DINO with a target price of $50 per share versus the current $45 per share.

DINO Synergies (HF Sinclair Investor Presentation)

