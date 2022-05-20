jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) has been in a downward spiral since peaking last December at over $260/share. A broad market sell-off, fears of inflation, rising interest rates, and fears of a slowing economy have all contributed to the decline. However, the selling pressure for Lowe's stock appears to be overdone at this point in my opinion, based on a few fundamental factors I'll cover later on in this article.

Despite Lowe's being able to successfully navigate the challenging economic environment through the first half of 2022, its share price has suffered greatly compared to the overall market. Since December 10th, 2021, Lowe's has declined 27%, compared to a 17% decline in the S&P 500 (SPY). Many analysts are attributing this to concerns around rising interest rates and a slowing real estate market, which have led to lower-than-expected revenue estimates. And although sales were down about 4% for the first quarter, Lowe's improved its net profit margins to 9.9%. The company's earnings per share have grown substantially despite the revenue decline, and this is where I see an opportunity to invest.

In my opinion, Lowe's has entered oversold territory, and I expect shares to rebound to their historical P/E multiples. It appears that Wall Street analysts and investors have become too focused on Lowe's top-line numbers slowing when they should be focusing on its improving profit margins. At the end of the day, investors need to prioritize profits in the long run and how to earn the highest risk-adjusted return possible.

For Lowe's, its stock has recently dipped to a 2022 forward P/E multiple of 15x, which has not been seen in a long time. When forecasting for the remainder of the year and assuming the low-end for both Lowe's historical P/E range of 20x and 2022 earnings estimates of $13.10 per share, Lowe's would trade at $262/share, or a 40% upside from current levels. I believe this is a reasonable estimate, given the company's proven track record of stable revenues and consistently growing profit margins.

Is Lowe's Historically Low P/E Justified?

Lowe's has typically traded at a P/E of around 20-25x over the past decade, which is in line with S&P 500 historical averages. However, due to the recent broader market sell-off since the start of 2022, Lowe's forward P/E has now declined to lows not seen in a very long time. Excluding the short-lived drop from the March 2020 pandemic fears, you can see in figure 1 how Lowe's has consistently traded in the 20-25x range for roughly the last ten years.

So what caused the recent dip? Outside of just the general U.S. equity market declines which have impacted most companies, there are a few factors that may be contributing to these low multiples:

Broader market inflation concerns; Rising interest rates; Uncertainty in U.S. real estate.

Regarding the first point, inflation has not impacted Lowe's compared to other sectors, although it is still currently a hot topic for management and Wall Street analysts. During the latest earnings call on May 18th, inflation was mentioned 21 times. A lot of the focus was on commodity price inflation and how Lowe's inventory balances have increased substantially this quarter.

Here is what CFO Brandon Sink had to say during the Q1 2022 earnings conference call when asked about inventory expectations.

Lowe's has been able to withstand inflation issues a lot better than most companies, yet it is still feeling the wrath of the broader market sell-off. To me, it doesn't make sense. But there are other factors that can be contributing to the decline, most notably around real estate expectations. For home improvement companies such as Lowe's and Home Depot (HD), this can be the biggest driver of revenue growth. While I believe it is too difficult to forecast how many people will prioritize those DIY projects with their new home purchases, historically both companies have benefited greatly whenever there is a surge in home purchases regardless of whether the market cools off.

Lowe's And Home Depot

The two arguably most well-known home products stores are Lowe's and Home Depot. It's not surprising that, historically speaking, the two companies trade at similar multiples.

As you can see in figure 2, Lowe's and Home Depot have traded at a similar P/E ratio throughout the last decade. However, lately, there has been a divergence where Lowe's is now trading with a trailing P/E of around 15x, well below its averages, and below Home Depot, which currently trades around 18x. This is surprising in my opinion, especially when observing other key financial metrics such as free cash flow yields. Due to the significant decline of Lowe's stock, its free cash flow yield has now surged over 6%, as seen in figure 4.

For a company that is navigating one of the biggest concerns in the stock market right now, a 6% FCF yield is pretty impressive.

With that being said, there is a reason investors may be demanding a higher risk premium to invest in Lowe's stock. As I mentioned in my second and third points, rising interest rates and a slowing real estate market can have a direct impact on Lowe's business performance.

Conclusion

Lowe's is a behemoth of a company that isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Management has positioned itself appropriately to navigate this challenging environment, yet Wall Street does not appear to be convinced just yet.

In a highly volatile market, finding a company with a forward P/E around 15x with a stable business model is a gem. It deserves to be trading at a higher multiple in my opinion that reflects its historical averages, and at 15x 2022 earnings currently, it appears cheap. Even if Lowe's comes in at the low end of its 2022 earnings estimates of $13.13/share, a 20x multiple represents a huge upside for patient investors.