Introduction

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) is an early commercialization-stage utility-scale battery producer, with a smart Zinc-ion based platform. I recently wrote on the company and laid out some expectations based on various growth scenarios. I concluded that the company still had room to fall, to around $3.15 per share, when not using speculative pipeline or market growth rates. As of late, the share price has tanked twice as far as I predicted, down 71%, and the company now trades at ~$1.20 per share. Multiple factors are at play, and the general state of the market is actually not the main culprit at the moment. This is evident on a day such as today (May 19th) where green energy companies are rising, but Eos is down 15%. Let's look at what has changed.

Revenue and Earnings Doubts

While the December earnings were quite poor thanks to a falling backlog, the main indicator that I would like to have seen grow, the recent first quarter earnings did bring growth to the backlog. It has now risen to $212 million, an increase of over $50 million. This was met with little fanfare as investors no longer trust the timeline in regards to when these revenues will be earned, if ever.

Meanwhile, actual revenues started to trickle in, albeit missing expectations. The $3.3 million in revenues for the quarter were expected to be over $4.3 million, but management lays the blame on supply chain issues. It is a bit of a weak story considering how little production has ramped up. Not my opinion, the markets. Although, the company does expect significant upgrades to production capacity by the end of the year, so if they survive until then, there should be a ramp-up in revenues at that point.

Press Release

I believe the critical issue is controlling expenses. Last quarter was extremely costly, as significant increases across the board were not offset by any meaningful revenues. In fact, operating expenses reached a high-point last quarter, totaling $55 million or 16x revenues. Thankfully, it does not seem like marketing costs are a huge factor, as I believe that would be a sign that the technology is not up to par with legacy equipment.

Considering EOS has been spending between $70 and $100 million per year since 2019, 1Q22 is a steep rise in expense even as costs should be scaling with production. The company needs a huge increase in revenues soon, or it will fail. While EOS states these expenses are having to do with acquiring the necessary precursory materials and for expanding production, it is unknown where expenses will be over the next few quarters.

Koyfin Press Release

No Cash = Debt and Dilution, or Bankruptcy

While there are doubts about Eos's business structure and ability to even commercialize their batteries, the long-term outlook would be positive if there was enough cash to support the initial costs. Whether due to management's inability to attract an investor base, or the result of far higher expenses than initially considered, the company just cannot raise money. Although management continues to feel it is necessary for ~$3 million in stock-based compensation.

Eos recently received $100 million thanks to Koch Industries. Although, this money has evaporated already, and the company is running on only $55 million cash. Considering last quarter's $47 million negative cash flow, a big issue has arisen. To combat this, the company recently announced a commitment from Yorkville Advisors, which may potentially lead to $200 million in financing. However, the main issue is that this is dilutive financing by selling shares and the extremely low share price will require significant dilution. Here are some managerial insights:

Operator Our next question will come from Martin Malloy with Johnson Rice. Please go ahead. Martin Malloy Good morning. I wanted to ask about this cash burn again. So your current cash burn rate $40 million $50 million, depending on the advance payments, that you're making it. It looks like, maybe you've got enough cash for another three to five months. Can you give us any help in terms of the capital that will be required to reach free cash flow positive? I'm just trying to get an idea that potential dilution here with this SEPA arrangement and where your stock prices? Randy Gonzales Yeah, Martin. Good morning. Good question. So I mean, we're not going to be free cash flow positive this year. So, in terms of the cash burn rate and the requirement for additional funding. So we have the SEPA facility. We mentioned the DoE loan and kind of expected potential timing for that. And so, we are -- the SEPA gives us flexibility think of that as an elegant at the money transaction, but with a partner on the same side of the table as us that we can draw down as necessary to bridge that gap. And other options that we're pursuing, not just potential equity options. So, I wouldn't assume that whatever you're modelling in terms of requirements for additional funding is going to be all equity.

While negative for existing shareholders, the other main issue is that Yorkville will be unable to purchase all $200 million in shares all at once because of the 10% or less company ownership clause. At the current $75 million market cap, only ~$7.5 million in shares can be sold (per installment) before Yorkville rises above that 10% mark.

One can dive in further on the commitment details, but all-in-all it seems either unlikely to help or extremely dilutive. Far from what is needed to support operations once cash is consumed (by next quarter potentially). As you can see below, Yorkville is already at 11% ownership of EOSE, so each set of purchases will have quite an impact on the equity structure. Also, notice that the Koch investment has not fared well, falling close to 90% from the highs.

CNN Business

It seems that the company is unable to increase debt through other means, although any news about non-dilutive financing may allow the share price to jump up significantly. However, the current $100 million in debt is already more than the market cap, and loaners are sure to be extremely wary. It is sad, as the technology seems quite promising. The ONLY positive factor is that the company now has is the $200 million backlog, but the lack of consistent growth each quarter is disappointing to investors.

Koyfin

Conclusion

So, as EOSE is in a dire situation due to lack of fundings, and investors face significant dilution or bankruptcy ahead of them, it is impossible to recommend adding shares. Management also seems more and more iffy, even if the technology they have produced is innovative. Do you agree that management should earn more in stock-based compensation last quarter than the entire company earned in revenues? Further, some other risks are hanging over the stock, such as federal investigations over foreign imports and customer contracts, which are not yet completed. Considering that Eos has binding contracts with multiple clients, there may be sharks in the water as the company fails to produce the batteries in time.

I feel for those that believe in the Zinc-ion technology, and its numerous advantages over Li-ion, as the company is extremely cheap for the potential. Therefore, I would not give up hope if you own shares or are looking to initiate at this low valuation. While I would recommend waiting to see what occurs by next quarter, as we would know of the company's failure then, traders may benefit from a small position in anticipation of upside.

Those who wish to have far less risk can wait for the next earnings or so, and still have solid returns in the future if the technology is successful. While the price may go up before you add, it is better than losing your money if Eos falls. Please invest in accordance with your own personal risk tolerance.