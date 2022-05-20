gilaxia/E+ via Getty Images

Summer is on the doorstep. So many folks are set to hit the road, amid sky-high gasoline prices, to see all the great sites, visit family, take in a ballgame, and enjoy exciting concerts. Masks are a thing of the past and social distancing seems like a faint memory at this point.

Time to LYV It Up?

One way to play the great summer travel revival is through the popular live entertainment company, Live Nation (NYSE:LYV). The $19 billion market cap California-based Communication Services (XLC) company claims to be the world's leading entertainment firm that teams with artists to bring creativity to life on stages around the globe. From arenas to clubs to outside venues, a live show captivated audiences and creates memories. LYV brings 40,000 shows and 100+ festivals to life, according to the company's website. It employs 44,000 people worldwide.

Clearly, the narrative is there for LYV right now. But is the company making money? What's the valuation look like? And importantly, what are the charts saying?

Color on Quarter

According to PR Newswire, Live Nation Entertainment reported operating income (non-GAAP) of $27 million in its first-quarter earnings release on May 5. Ticketmaster had another record quarter with operating income up 3x. Looking ahead, a banner year is expected with concert bookings up 44% vs the 3yr stack. The actual earnings loss was $0.39 per share, better than the Wall Street consensus expectation.

The earnings beat followed a miss in its Q4 report last February.

LYV Earnings History

Valuation: Price-to-Sales Ratio

With earnings in the red, it helps to look at the price-to-sales figure for a gauge of valuation. The metric is well-above pre-pandemic levels. Given the pent-up demand for experiences this summer, I assert a pull-forward in demand is underway. The company might be challenged later this year and in 2023 to continue its solid top-line growth. I think LYV might return to its pre-pandemic P/S ratio near 1.2x.

Key Conference Upcoming

Looking ahead to the corporate event calendar, traders should mark May 23-25 on their calendar for potential volatility. According to corporate event data provider Wall Street Horizon, LYV is confirmed to be presenting at the JP Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology Media and Communications Conference 2022. Joe Berchtold, President and CFO of LYV will step to the podium.

Corporate Event Calendar: Trading Catalysts

What's Seasonality Saying?

Seasonally, shares of LYV tend to turn choppy now through August. It's not a great time to be long shares given the annual historical climb is nearly 25%.

The Technical Take

Here's the rub: I see a topping pattern on LYV. The stock struggled repeatedly at the $127 level in 2021 and early 2022. It went on to lose support at $98. There is now an ample amount of supply in the $98 to $127 area - that's bearish. There is support, however, in the $74 to $76 range. The chart is not bullish by any means, but the downside should be buffered by its pre-pandemic highs.

LYV Technicals: Overhead Supply & Topping Pattern with Downside Support

The Bottom Line

Overall, I am neutral to bearish on the stock technically and bearish on the valuation fundamentally. The company has a lot to "live" up to later this year and the pull-forward in demand will certainly be a headwind.