Miro Nenchev/iStock via Getty Images

I'm long on dry bulk shippers since last summer, everyone who is following be does know this. During the last few months, global uncertainties have created conditions of increased volatility in an otherwise booming market on steroids. While I personally believe that major shipping names have still lots of room to grow, I cannot help but increase or decrease long positions based on price action, as volatility spikes come out of nowhere. One of the companies that I have neglected to write about is EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY). Yesterday, the company reported its Q1 2022 earnings, showing EPS of $3.30 and revenues of $18.3 million, up 113.5% on a YoY basis. This resulted on net income exceeding $10 million

As a brief snapshot of the company, I would start by saying that as its name implies, the company is operating in the dry bulk segment and currently owns a total of 11 vessels, including the recently acquired M/V Santa Cruz, with an average fleet age of 13 years. In the following points, I will lay out my thoughts on why I would buy EuroDry Ltd speculatively after their Q1 2022 earnings, which were released a few days ago.

Reason #1: Strong Vessel - Related Market Fundamentals

The company currently owns six Panamaxes, three Supramaxes/Ultramaxes and two Kamsarmaxes. In other words, this is a company that has exposure to smaller to medium size vessels. More specifically, 23% of the company's total tonnage comes from Ultramaxes and Supramaxes, with the rest being generated from Kamsarmaxes and Panamaxes. To those unfamiliar with the dry bulk market, things are generally like this: The larger the vessel, the higher the volatility.

Volatility of various dry bulk vessel indices (MacroMicro)

For the sake of explanation, I'm using the same graph that I had used in my article about Eagle Bulk Shipping. As we can see, one of the most volatile dry bulk indices is the Baltic Capesize Index, or BCI. On the other hand, one of the least volatile dry bulk indices is the Baltic Supramax Index, or BSI. We can also see that the index that follows the rates of Panamaxes (BPI) is more volatile than the BSI, but significantly less volatile than BCI. So, a possible translation of EuroDry's vessel mix would be "I want to speculate (Panamaxes) but also I want to accumulate (Supramaxes)". In that sense, the company is operating in a safer environment than a company solely focused on larger vessels. Given that the global economy is showing signs of slowdown, smaller vessels may represent an edge against freight rate volatility. According to the company's latest earnings presentation, the low orderbook on new vessels is anticipated to sustain the strong fundamentals observed in the market. This is particularly true for smaller vessels, as we can see in the graph listed below, with Capesizes dominating the supply.

Orderbook for various vessel types (EuroDry Q1 2011 Earnings Presentation)

Reason #2: Limited Uncertainty Due To Time Charters

I never denied it. Serial time charterers have a special place in my heart. You saw it when I wrote about Diana Shipping. They may be lagging when the party begins, but they are the last to visit the bathroom to throw up. The explanation is listed below. Time charters are like property leases with infrequent rent bumps. But when the lease expires on a booming market, the tables turn in favor of the property (or vessel) owner.

EuroDry vessel time charters (Eurodry Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation)

For example, we can see that the newly acquired Supramax M/V Molyvos Luck is currently chartered for $25.75k per day for a period until April 2023. This rate is almost two times the rate achieved until April 2022. According to the table listed below, daily charter rates for Supramaxes operating across the Pacific are currently at $22k.

Dry Bulk charter rates (Hellenic Shipping News)

In addition, M/V Blessed Luck, which is a Panamax, is currently chartered for $19.5k per day, while rates are now at $26k per day for 1 year time charters. I anticipate that such rate discrepancies will positively affect the company's profitability. However, I shouldn't forget to mention that some of the company's vessels are tied to their respective indices, which lifts off some of the benefits outlined above, but still guarantees vessel employment.

Reason #3: Low break even point guarantees nice profitability

A few days ago, the company announced the acquisition of the M/V Santa Cruz, adding another 75k dwt to their total tonnage. The deal reached almost $16 million and the effect on the company's EBITDA is anticipated to be "significant". According to their March 2022 Investor Presentation, for the first quarter of 2022, the company anticipates a time charter equivalent rate of $23.4k with a break even point of $13k, which is not bad, considering the seasonality of the business.

Some Food For Thought

One of the most basic things that strikes the eye is the incredibly low valuation of the company. Right now, shares are trading at just 1.9x times its forward earnings, while peers are trading at earnings multiples ranging from 3x-6x their forward earnings. The peer group contains the following companies:

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) with a forward P/E ratio of 4.85x.

Diana Shipping (DSX) with a forward P/E ratio of 6.14x.

Safe Bulkers (SB) with a forward P/E ratio of 3.19x

Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN) with a forward P/E ratio of 4.5x.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) with a forward P/E ratio of 3.81x.

In my opinion, this conservative valuation reflects some basic realities of this company. First of all, the company has some vessels that are old, which are not scrubber fitted. That is, the company is obligated to use low sulfur, thus more expensive oil to comply with environmental regulations. Given that the low/high sulfur oil price differential has increased, this is an issue affecting profitability in a negative way. According to their latest earnings call, the company awaits the finalizing of the latest environmental regulations in order to move on and invest in newer vessels.

Another thing that makes investors conservative towards this stock is the absence of a dividend. There's a reason for investing in businesses with heavy seasonality and cyclicality. Investors want to be compensated not only by capital returns, but also with income returns, especially in times of high inflation. I get that the company was spun off EuroSeas and aims to grow, but a zero dividend policy doesn't cut it, in my view. In their last earnings call, management stated that they aren't moving on implementing a share buyback or a dividend distribution policy, essentially because they are in a process of expansion.

As we can see, another company that until recently didn't pay any dividends in their common shares, Safe Bulkers, is trading at the lower end of the peer group. Investors are opting for higher yielding assets, thus pushing high dividend stocks higher. EuroDry is the smallest company among its peers, having just 25% of the market cap of the second smaller company. It does make some sense being conservative towards them.

However, as one would expect from a smaller but growing company, revenue growth has been the highest among its peers, in all time frames. More specifically, EuroDry saw its revenue grow by 190% on a YoY basis, which is a figure compared only to that of Eagle Bulk Shipping, whose revenues increased by 130% in the same period. Note here that Eagle is also a company focused on smaller vessels. Moreover, in the field of EBITDA and EBITDA margin, the company sits on the top of its peer group by far. So, we realize that despite the negatives, that 36% short interest is probably an exaggeration.

Bottom Line

While I'm concerned about these two issues I described above, I would opportunistically invest in EuroDry after its earnings release. Let us not forget that the share has received a "Buy" rating from Maxim, with a price target of $57. While I usually take these price targets with a pinch of salt, the company is operating in a volatile, yet very strong market and traditionally, the first quarter is the weakest one. They also have some weak time charters expiring shortly, and they have proven themselves experts in securing short term time charter contracts in good rates. The market is attributing a ridiculously low earnings multiple to the company for various reasons, which I believe classifies as an investment opportunity. Given all of these facts, and assuming that from a seasonality standpoint the next quarter will be as strong as the first one of 2022, I believe that the earnings multiple discrepancy is set for correction.