I Hope The Market Crashes Even Deeper, For Your Sake

I've never been an "every cloud has a silver lining" advocate. Having lived through multiple tornados which wreaked unlimited havoc in their path and experiencing hurricanes making landfall and directly hitting my home, at times the only silver lining is when it all ends.

Yet, there are surreal moments to both.

When a tornado ends, it often dissipates like an ethereal monster breaking apart into nothingness. This angry expression of nature simply fades into peaceful silence.

In the midst of a hurricane, you may be blessed with a moment of eerie calm and quiet. When the eye of the storm passes over, the wind is nonexistent and you can see the sky clearly. The storm rages on all around you, the eyewall is among the strongest part of a hurricane, yet here you can stand outside completely dry, in the sun. This is juxtaposed against the knowledge that the storm is only halfway over and your home is simply getting a brief reprieve before round two comes. Like a boxer sitting on his stool between rounds, you do what you can in a few moments before getting the beating of your life again.

The real question we must ask ourselves in 2022 - is there a better way? Must we rely on others to buy our shares to fund retirement? What if they won't?

Time isn't Kind to Many of Us

Time is a relentless force all on its own. It wears down the greatest athletes. It deprives the world of the greatest minds. It causes once unmovable institutions to become nothing more than hollowed-out shells of their former glory.

When I was in my university studies, I had a professor who once said you cannot be a true scholar until the school you studied at no longer exists. While the Yales, Harvards, and Princetons of the world continue to churn out graduates, many great schools have risen and fallen across America and the world at large.

For some of you, you've toiled and worked as time has eroded your bodies and retirement looks less like the warm arms of a loving friend and more like another abuser ready to punish you over your final years.

This toil has left you with little to show as far as the grand portfolios of the rich and wealthy. No big inheritance is left behind to boost you to newfound levels of wealth. You've been forced to do it on your own. I commend you for everything you've achieved.

This market is your saving grace.

For the investor who was told growth is what must be focused on when they were young, so they loaded up. "You've got years to recover!" they were told. Now facing down 65 with overly large allocations to FAANG and a portfolio that's hemorrhaging value at the very time they need to start selling to realize all those unrealized gains. That hefty retirement account is now 20, 25, even 30% less than it was just 5 months ago. Millions of near-retirees have gone from confident to wondering if they can afford to retire at all.

This market is giving you a chance to make a course correction.

Are you going to go for another round using the same tactics that are causing you to suffer so much grief and suffering? Or will you change direction?

Learn, Adapt, and Grow

This market is revealing a massive shifting dynamic under the surface. Apparently so large it is causing some Seeking Alpha authors to doubt if their bank accounts are safe!

Since September of 2020, no matter how many impressive comebacks attempts Growth has tried to stage, it cannot keep up with Value. The deck is stacked against Growth investments. Inflation, rising rates, recession worries, and shaky investor confidence have all come to hit Growth hard. It tries to get back up again and takes another hit.

It also leaves you nothing to show. No dividends of meaningful amounts at all. I know that for decades Growth has trounced Value in total returns, I would be remiss in not mentioning this. I would also be foolish to forget that the conditions were ripe for Growth to excel, as would you. Easy money, low rates, little inflation, and zealous investors drove Growth stocks to higher and higher multiples. Like a roller coaster clicking its way up the incline, Growth was set to fall, swift and hard. Unfortunately, during this time 2 of the big 3 indexes became over-allocated to a handful of Growth names - meaning our passive index ETF friends were primed to lose as well. We're watching them lose alongside every other Growth investor.

So it's time to adapt to the modern market. Trades are free and easy, it just takes a few clicks of a mouse or touches on your favorite brokerage app. It's time to focus on Value. Why? Value investments have low levels of debt, high levels of current cash flow, and trade at small multiples. They also often pay large dividends to reward shareholders.

Why did I primarily avoid Growth even during its golden years? It didn't meet my investment criteria and goals. I invest for the income paid to me for being a shareholder. All those dividends are returns to my portfolio that cannot simply go up in smoke when millions of others decide my holdings are less valuable today than yesterday because someone fired off a tweet.

Income Investing or Not, Value is the Future

Whether you're an income investor or a trader. Value is primed to outperform Growth for decades to come. Partly due to lower multiples for Growth names we are seeing and partly due to recency bias. Recency bias is a powerful force and has helped propel Growth for the last few decades.

How does it work? Consider this. Joe buys Amazon (AMZN) shares, afterward, the price climbs and he feels confident in them so he buys more, and later more. The P/E multiple of AMZN continues to climb, but so does its price, so he's feeling like he's outsmarting everyone else and it makes him confident to buy at the higher and higher prices.

When AMZN's multiple gets re-evaluated by the market and Joe suffers great losses, he decides to switch it up. Perhaps he eschews Growth for Value and so does countless others. Now Joe is once again feeling like he's got it made, his investment is once again rising and rapidly. The historically low P/E multiple of Value investments starts to climb as investors move to them and they get rewarded. Another feedback loop occurs and buying Value is the vogue thing to do. Until another market event causes Growth and Value to switch places again.

These cycles normally take decades to occur, during which Growth and Value trade places in outperformance and prominence.

I Quit the Game and I Won by Doing so

So where do High Dividend Opportunities and our unique Income Method fit into all of this? We quit trying to game the market.

I learned a long time ago that I don't need to be the hottest thing on Wall Street. I don't need to brag about big wins and rapid returns. I just needed to generate large sums of income now to enjoy.

When I was working daily, I got a paycheck bi-weekly. I cashed the check at my bank, waiting for it to credit my account, and lived below my means. I watched my savings grow and invested money into the market.

I decided that my retirement and investment philosophy would match my lifestyle now. I would collect dividend checks - yes, we got actual checks in the mail in those days - and reinvest them. This continued to cause my income flow to get bigger and bigger. As that grew, I watched as Value and Growth ebbed back and forth through the decades. All along, my cash flow continued to climb and grow larger and larger.

Over the years, I would hear people brag about their big unrealized gains. I would ask, "Are you selling?" They would reply, "Of course not!" Then the bubble pops and those unrealized gains slip away like fog in the morning sun.

All along, I've continued to get my dividends and reinvest them. Sure, that big number in my portfolio varies every day just like for everyone else. Yet my dividends grow. Whether the market is green or red, my income keeps climbing.

I enjoy it when investors flock to Growth and allow me to see lower P/E multiples on Value names, it gives me bigger yields to capture.

Right now, the market is on firesale. Yields are elevated for no other reason but risks and worries that will continue to beat Growth names into submission as Value investments generate massive levels of revenue today. Inflation makes today's dollars more valuable than tomorrow's. So getting your dividends now instead of hoping for a big win to cash out 20 years from now is a safer bet.

For those of you whose retirement saving account has always been small, now is the time to capitalize on amazingly high yields from solid companies. Our Model Portfolio is filled with over 100 picks from various sectors all with yields worth buying and loading up on. Use this moment of quiet in the storm before retirement hits to get your portfolio generating your income. This market drop is your saving grace!

Take it from a humble income investor. I've seen the market get ahead of itself and behind itself. I've seen epic bull runs and I've watched banks collapse. All along, I have quietly grown my income stream and continue to do so.

It's relaxing. It's enjoyable. You really should try it.