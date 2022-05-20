Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article was originally published on May 18 for subscribers of Reading The Markets, an SA Marketplace service. All updates have been italicized.

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) will report results on May 23, which is not expected to be good. Earnings for the fiscal first quarter of 2023 are estimated to have declined by 33.9% to $0.87 per share. Meanwhile, revenue is forecast to have increased by 12.2% to $1.07 billion.

Over the past year and a half, the stock has been demolished, falling from $590 in October 2020 to just $91 as of May 19. Most of that decline has been due to multiples dropping, as investors realized that future sales and earnings growth rates would not support such an astronomical valuation.

For example, the EV/EBITDA ratio, which stood at a mind-blowing 184 times estimates, has fallen to just 13.8. At the same time, the price-to-sales ratio has dropped to just 6.5 from a jaw-dropping 118. At the height of the pandemic, this company's valuation was obscene, never deserving, and is unlikely to be ever seen again.

Bloomberg

The price for Zoom has undoubtedly been one step ahead of the analysts on this one, falling well in advance of the earnings and EBITDA estimates, which have only started to get slashed since February.

Bloomberg

Bullish Options

Next week, the quarterly results should help clarify the path of future earnings and EBITDA for the company as it moves forward. While the fundamentals could still worsen, someone is making a bet the stock will rise after it reports results. Perhaps they think all terrible news has been priced into the shares, or they believe the company will post better than expected results. Whatever the case, the open interest levels for the June 3 $113 calls rose by around 4,184 contracts on May 18. The data shows the call options were bought on the ASK for approximately $2.25 to $2.50 per contract. It doesn't seem like a big wager, but equals almost $1 million in premiums paid. It would suggest that Zoom's stock is trading higher than $115.25 by the expiration date in two weeks, or greater than 30% more than its price of about $86 today.

Additionally, on May 20, the open interest for the calls for expiration on May 27 at the $103 strike price rose by almost 2,000 contracts. It doesn't like much, but the trader bought the calls on the ASK for $5.30 per contract. That means they paid a premium of more than $1 million and are betting the stock trades above $108.30 by the end of next week to earn a profit if held until expiration. That's a big bet for a stock that would need to rise 19% in just a few days.

There's someone less optimistic and sees the stock as range-bound. Also, on May 20, the open interest for the May 27 $78 and $87 puts rose by around 3,700 contracts each. The data shows the $87 puts were bought for $7.51 per contract, while the $78 puts were sold for $4.15 per contract. In total, they paid $3.36 to create the put spread.

Zoom's Technicals Show Life

Zoom's stock looks like it's trying to put in a bottom from a technical standpoint. The most positive aspect of the chart is the bullish divergence formed between the rising relative strength index and the falling stock price. The RSI on Zoom has made three higher lows, while the stock has made a series of lower lows, indicating fading bearish momentum.

Additionally, there appear to be two falling wedges that have formed, which are bullish reversal patterns. The first wedge can be seen in green and the second wedge in red. The stock rose above the first green wedge pattern and now sits below the larger red falling wedge pattern. If the stock can clear resistance around $90, it has a strong chance of rising to around $100. If it can clear that second resistance level at about $100, there would be room to climb to around $110, more than 18% higher than its current price.

Trading View

Tremendous Risk

There's a tremendous amount of risk in this, of course, because if Zoom misses numbers or gives poor guidance, the stock is likely to get crushed. There have been plenty of stocks that have been obliterated in recent weeks following poor results. Even the mega-caps like Amazon have fallen victim to this, and more recently, staples like Walmart and Target have seen very sharp declines. A stock like Zoom would likely feel an even more significant impact from disappointing results.

Zoom has fallen a lot, and as long as there are no surprises from Zoom's management team, then the technicals and the options seem to suggest an upside opportunity is present, while valuations seem fairly valued currently.