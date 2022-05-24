Subsea 7 Strategically Positioned, Hedged To Inflation
Summary
- Backlog growing with markets tightening and no demand destruction from input cost inflation.
- Escalation clauses in Subsea 7 contracts insulate them from inflation.
- Paradigm shift in markets as supply chain security and geopolitics play in, but the stock is unfairly priced at market depression levels.
- I do much more than just articles at The Value Lab: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Published on the Value Lab 20/5/22
Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY) is a company that is perfectly positioned for the current geopolitical situation. Inflation is rising on greater geopolitical tension, but without demand destruction, clients are moving forward on wind and oil & gas assets in order to restore supply and ensure greater energy security. All the inflation gets passed on, and the backlog is growing during a tighter market for engineering, meaning that when that backlog gets liquidated, it will improve margins. Priced at depression levels, the company appears an attractive investment.
Q1 Note
The key things to wonder about are how are clients responding to the shortage environment in their dealings with Subsea. On one hand, the shortage environment is a stimulus for reshoring production of energy and developing resources, but demand destruction could be present with procurement being expensive. A key issue is that Subsea passes on all of the raw material costs and most other costs through escalation clauses in their contracts. This has been standard practice already, but is being more transparently negotiated and emphasised in talks. The tighter market means that Subsea of course gets its way, and it seems to be while not dissuading clients from moving forward with deals.
We continued to see signs of an up cycle in both the subsea and offshore wind sectors. Our clients continued to push ahead with tenders despite challenges related to raw material pricing and pressures in parts of the supply chain.
Backlog is growing sequentially, and the guidance is that margins should end the year at 10%, meaning that the recently added backlog must be at better market conditions. Executed contracts now may have had worse margins and terms, but the increment is better at margins as high as 14%. The market is strong for Subsea. With planned maintenance days amounting to hundreds of days this year, cash outflows were incurred as a consequence of these works, and this was another reason why margins were low but are poised for a rebound.
Due to the lockdowns in China, where Subsea has quite a few vendors, questions were posed about risks in procurement there. Thankfully, there is no sign that there will be issues with suppliers, even in metal markets where disruption put it at a standstill earlier this year.
The Seaway 7 renewable installation business is also building pipeline rapidly, with offshore wind projects still in vogue, and attractive partnerships with some of the best developers in the world on some projects like with Orsted (OTCPK:DNNGY). We should see this backlog continue to round-out as offshore wind matures, with more backlog into later years as projects build.
Conclusions and Valuation
While procurement is an important part of executing contracts, and therefore a risk if there are further supply chain issues, the incoming rate hikes, especially if more severe, will be a mitigant to that risk rather than a risk in and of itself. The strategic mandates continue to be a cycle-agnostic driver of demand, and we like that a lot given uncertainty around the economic climate.
The big reason why Subsea appears attractive is its valuation, which can be easily assessed on a historical price basis.
The company is barely being priced above levels when the offshore engineering market was in a total depression. The price does not reflect what we believe to be an enduring shift for the fossil fuels industry whereby strategic interests in energy security and the need for reshoring will drive demand. Moreover, even with the green push in western countries, there is a lot of Brazilian demand and demand in emerging markets that supports the business, where we believe the west is coming around to a greater re-acceptance of fossil fuels after the eschewing of them has turned into a political and economic problem. The company trades at a 5x EV/EBITDA multiple on 2022 forecasts, again appearing cheap. Overall, with important political drivers, we think Subsea 7 is poised for more upside and protected well against various complexities in the current macro environment.
If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our service, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value strategies, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our group of buy-side and sell-side experienced analysts will have lots to talk about. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.
This article was written by
Valkyrie Trading Society, formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society, is a society of Alumni that have graduated into successful financial services careers. We seek to provide honest and global dividend-value insight leveraging our group's broad and deep experience in finance to contribute to Seeking Alpha. We provide more obscure research on our marketplace service, The Value Lab, covering value stocks in global developed markets.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab and account. Formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.