Published on the Value Lab 20/5/22

Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY) is a company that is perfectly positioned for the current geopolitical situation. Inflation is rising on greater geopolitical tension, but without demand destruction, clients are moving forward on wind and oil & gas assets in order to restore supply and ensure greater energy security. All the inflation gets passed on, and the backlog is growing during a tighter market for engineering, meaning that when that backlog gets liquidated, it will improve margins. Priced at depression levels, the company appears an attractive investment.

Q1 Note

The key things to wonder about are how are clients responding to the shortage environment in their dealings with Subsea. On one hand, the shortage environment is a stimulus for reshoring production of energy and developing resources, but demand destruction could be present with procurement being expensive. A key issue is that Subsea passes on all of the raw material costs and most other costs through escalation clauses in their contracts. This has been standard practice already, but is being more transparently negotiated and emphasised in talks. The tighter market means that Subsea of course gets its way, and it seems to be while not dissuading clients from moving forward with deals.

We continued to see signs of an up cycle in both the subsea and offshore wind sectors. Our clients continued to push ahead with tenders despite challenges related to raw material pricing and pressures in parts of the supply chain. John Evans, Subsea 7 CEO

Highlights (Q1 2022 Pres)

Backlog is growing sequentially, and the guidance is that margins should end the year at 10%, meaning that the recently added backlog must be at better market conditions. Executed contracts now may have had worse margins and terms, but the increment is better at margins as high as 14%. The market is strong for Subsea. With planned maintenance days amounting to hundreds of days this year, cash outflows were incurred as a consequence of these works, and this was another reason why margins were low but are poised for a rebound.

Due to the lockdowns in China, where Subsea has quite a few vendors, questions were posed about risks in procurement there. Thankfully, there is no sign that there will be issues with suppliers, even in metal markets where disruption put it at a standstill earlier this year.

The Seaway 7 renewable installation business is also building pipeline rapidly, with offshore wind projects still in vogue, and attractive partnerships with some of the best developers in the world on some projects like with Orsted (OTCPK:DNNGY). We should see this backlog continue to round-out as offshore wind matures, with more backlog into later years as projects build.

Backlog (Q1 2022 Pres)

Conclusions and Valuation

While procurement is an important part of executing contracts, and therefore a risk if there are further supply chain issues, the incoming rate hikes, especially if more severe, will be a mitigant to that risk rather than a risk in and of itself. The strategic mandates continue to be a cycle-agnostic driver of demand, and we like that a lot given uncertainty around the economic climate.

The big reason why Subsea appears attractive is its valuation, which can be easily assessed on a historical price basis.

Subsea Price (Google Finance)

The company is barely being priced above levels when the offshore engineering market was in a total depression. The price does not reflect what we believe to be an enduring shift for the fossil fuels industry whereby strategic interests in energy security and the need for reshoring will drive demand. Moreover, even with the green push in western countries, there is a lot of Brazilian demand and demand in emerging markets that supports the business, where we believe the west is coming around to a greater re-acceptance of fossil fuels after the eschewing of them has turned into a political and economic problem. The company trades at a 5x EV/EBITDA multiple on 2022 forecasts, again appearing cheap. Overall, with important political drivers, we think Subsea 7 is poised for more upside and protected well against various complexities in the current macro environment.