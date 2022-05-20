gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) is a neurological platform company that allows neurosurgeons to perform minimally invasive procedures for the most complex neurological diseases, under real-time MRI guidance. Today, the ClearPoint Neuro navigation platform is involved in biologics and drug delivery ("BDD") for gene therapy, laser ablation, and deep brain stimulation. The biggest long-term opportunity lies in its BDD segment as there are now 45 partners today using ClearPoint in their clinical trials.

ClearPoint has most recently announced its Q1'22 results, and since our last coverage, there are lots of updates happening in the business. We will be updating you on what's happening accordingly, and also sharing our thoughts. Overall, we find this to be a great quarter.

Let's get right into it!

Functional Neuro Navigation ("FNN")

(Source: CLPT IR)

FNN revenue consists of disposable and service revenues from deep brain stimulation and laser ablation.

The total FNN revenue grew by 17% YoY, largely driven by the $0.38 million in service revenue that came in during the quarter. On the other hand, the disposable revenues declined by 3% YoY, primarily due to the Covid which obstructed its case volume (not disclosed) in the first two months (i.e. Jan & Feb) of the quarter, and March's case volume was the highest in history.

According to the CEO Joe Burnett on the Q1 earnings call:

Our cancellation and postponement rate remains at historic highs…believe this higher postponement rate will continue for the foreseeable future.

The unpredictable nature of this pandemic is causing revenue to be suppressed. While this continues to be a headache, March volume tells us that there is still a heightened demand from partners. As pandemic severity starts to wind down over time, we suspect an acceleration in its revenue, particularly in disposables. Disposables are high-margin revenue, so this is likely to drive up its gross margin, and the possibility of strong operating leverage (increasing revenue + operating profit) in the business.

During the earnings call, CEO Burnett stated that:

we are starting to be viewed as arguably an essential part of the future of neurosurgery… even if I don't use ClearPoint for every single case, it seems to be a technology that I need to be familiar with and I need to have around.

This statement is crucial to us because ClearPoint is becoming a mandated solution in the neurosurgery space. When this happens, this creates strong word-of-mouth in the industry, bringing more awareness and expediting the adoption of ClearPoint's products.

Biologics & Drug Delivery ("BDD")

(Source: CLPT IR)

The BDD segment was the spotlight of the quarter, as its revenue grew 30% YoY.

This is largely driven by its 75% growth in the high-margin service revenue, making up 61% of its BDD revenue. These are largely early-stage revenue where partners will engage ClearPoint in services like benchtop testing and pre-clinical studies, and through a land-and-expand strategy, the revenue will continue to grow as their partners progress further in their clinical trials and adopt more services.

At the same time, the relationship between ClearPoint and its partners will strengthen, getting more sticky. Furthermore, there are also potential royalties when certain milestones are met, which can be incredibly accretive to its revenue.

(Source: CLPT IR)

Finally, this is the crown jewel of ClearPoint Neuro.

The management brought in an additional 5 partners, bringing them a total of 45 partners as of this quarter. More partners indicate a higher possibility for multiple successful commercialization. In addition, with more partners, ClearPoint will be exposed to more clinical trials right from the start, providing more revenue opportunities. One of the most highly anticipated neuro-gene therapy is PTC-AADC, and they are expected to commercialize in May:

"​The CAT is scheduled to provide a draft opinion for adoption to the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in May. If approved, PTC's AADC gene therapy would be the first marketed gene therapy directly infused into the brain.

However, do take into account that there is still uncertainty as to how successful these therapies will be and how long they will take. But at this junction, you could argue that the risk-reward ratio is increasingly more attractive.

Capital Equipment & Software

(Source: CLPT IR)

ClearPoint rebounded strongly as its sales grew by 41% YoY, with hardware sales growing at 36% YoY and service revenue at 55% YoY.

This revenue tends to fluctuate as Covid may hinder staff from installing the ClearPoint navigation systems on partners' sites. The cause for the strong rebound was largely due to the placement of 4 systems placed during the quarter - with 2 in the U.S and 2 in Europe.

(Source: CLPT IR)

Here, we see that they onboarded Policlinico Umberto I, the 2nd largest public hospital in Italy as well as Children's Hospital of Alabama, one of the largest pediatric medical facilities in the US.

This is definitely a validation of its state-of-the-art solution and its growing traction in Europe.

This was in line with what CEO Joe stated back in Q4'21 that they expect FY22 to be a record placement year, with the goal of 8 or more placements. This also serves as an indication of future growth for both the FNN and BDD segments.

Raising Revenue Guidance

(Source: CLPT IR)

Due to the slightly higher than expected results, the management has raised its revenue guidance from $20 million (+23% Y/Y) to $22 million (+35% Y/Y) to $21 million (+29% Y/Y) to $22 million.

Quoting from the earning call:

We do expect further growth versus our Q1 results and think it's appropriate to increase the lower end of the range to reflect that.

We believe this is dependent on the return of FNN disposable revenue due to the unpredictable nature of Covid. Nonetheless, this is still great news

New Product Development

(Source: CLPT IR)

ClearPoint's product pipeline continues to remain well on track for market releases, but in this segment, we like to touch on two particular new developments that were announced during the quarter.

Most recently, ClearPoint partnered up with Higgs Boson Health to develop the patient-facing digital app called "MyClearPoint". To quote directly from the press release:

The 'MyClearPoint™' app will provide a number of important services connected to the patient including education, day-of-surgery planning, recovery, and quality-of-life tracking that will serve future regulatory and insurance submissions.

In our view, this serves as an underlying tool to collect valuable data on their patients. For instance, patients' feedback on their post-surgery outcomes can be utilized to make their solutions more efficient and effective. In turn, these data can be provided to partners who want them, such as to aid them in their research purposes.

This makes partnering with ClearPoint all the more valuable.

Next, in conjunction with Philips, they are developing a Computed Tomography ("CT") based navigation with the Brain Maestro Model which can help to expedite the penetration into the Operating Room ("OR") market, where over 90% of the surgeries take place. After all, CT scan is widely used in the OR.

Clearly, the management is thinking many steps ahead to position them to capture market share.

Operating Efficiency

(Source: CLPT IR)

Previously, we have expressed our concerns with regard to the lack of Operating Efficiency in the business, even though we are well aware of its heavy investments in terms of R&D.

This quarter, it was great to see that there was an improvement as the overall Operating Expenses make up 48% of the total revenue as compared to 60% in the last quarter. However, one-quarter improvement might not signify the norm going ahead, as seen from earlier quarters, so we would have to monitor closely, especially since there will still be product development expenses incurred.

Profitability At This Stage

(Source: CLPT IR)

This has led to an improvement in its operating losses as it declined by 77% YoY and its operating margin is -77% as opposed to -93% in Q4'21.

However, since this is only the first quarter, we will closely monitor the trend for the rest of the year.

With ClearPoint in investment mode, they are likely to be unprofitable in the next 2 to 3 years as they build out its suite of products, ramp up its hiring, as well as its marketing initiatives. Over time, as the Covid situation improves, we expect FNN revenue to re-accelerate. In its BDD segment, the number of partners (and indications) will continue to grow, and revenues will increase over time as they progress further in their clinical trials.

This will result in higher revenue growth, gross profit margin, and ultimately, higher operating profit and margin.

That being said, there is no certainty as to how successful these products and clinical trials will turn out - products are still pending market releases and the possibility of clinical trials (i.e. subjected to FDA approval) being delayed could mean that growth may slow down and the route to profitability may be delayed.

Concluding Thoughts

Overall, this was a great quarter for ClearPoint.

Despite the Covid headwind, they have managed to add 5 biopharma partners, did 4 placements in the first quarter of FY22, demonstrate improving operating losses & operational efficiency, and continuous innovation to offer a complete offering to their partners and position them well to capitalize on the OR market. Furthermore, their first commercialization is to be expected during the year.

Our investment thesis remains intact, and we continue to think that ClearPoint is a great long-term play.

Finally, we also like to hear your thoughts on the quarter in the comments section below.