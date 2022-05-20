JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

After seeing oil and gas prices surge during the start of 2022, it seemed that operating conditions were possibly too good for Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) with geopolitical risks on the horizon that complicated their otherwise very desirable dividends, as my previous article warned. Even though not easy, it now seems time for investors to ignore their insanely high 40%+ dividend yield and instead, pack their bags as it is time to leave with geopolitical risks now seeming inescapable, as discussed within this follow-up analysis that also reviews their recently released first quarter of 2022 results.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

Even though 2021 was already a strong year for oil and gas prices, it was nothing compared to 2022 that has seen oil trading well north of $100 per barrel most days following the Russian invasion of Ukraine tightening an already tight market. This helped push their operating cash flow to $10.308b for the first quarter of 2022 and thus a very impressive 42.30% higher year-on-year versus their previous result of $7.244b during the first quarter of 2021. Since their capital expenditure was still fairly restrained, they were able to translate a sizeable portion into free cash flow of $6.082b during the first quarter of 2022, which was almost twice its previous result of $3.113b one year prior during the first quarter of 2021.

The bigger news is not necessarily their stronger cash flow performance because this was already widely expected given these very strong oil and gas prices, more so the bigger news is their record massive dividends of R$3.72 per share, which translates to $0.75 per share at the current Brazilian Real to USD exchange rate of $0.20. Since their NYSE-listed ADRs represent two shares, foreign shareholders stand to see dividends of $1.5 per ADR and thus even after seeing their ADRs rally to $15.07 since being announced, this still represents a very high circa 10% yield for only one payment, or if annualized, it represents an insanely high 40%+ dividend yield.

Whilst they did not make any dividend payments during the first quarter of 2022, as was the case during 2021, these dividends will cost a very significant $9.783b during the second quarter given their latest outstanding common share count of 7,442,231,382 and further 5,601,969,879 of preferred shares that also receive the same dividends. Even though this massive dividend is wonderful, on the other hand, sadly it appears that my earlier concerns about $100 per barrel of oil being too good were apt with them leading to mounting geopolitical risks on all sides.

They reside within Brazil, which apart from being an emerging market country, also carries significantly higher political risk and with an upcoming election in October, this is amplified with both sides fighting to win public support. Despite generally being considered more business-friendly, even their current President, Jair Bolsonaro was already pushing for the company to reduce its profit earlier in 2022 when I published my previous article. Subsequently, he has now sharpened his criticism by suggesting he could alter the percentage returned to shareholders, thereby forcibly pushing their dividends lower in the future. Whilst his comments are vague, it sadly opens up the risk of their dividends being permanently reduced at every oil price, thereby increasing the downside risk when oil and gas prices likely revert lower in the future.

When looking elsewhere, investors are not likely to see more favorable treatment if his main competitor, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wins the upcoming election. Apart from wanting Petrobras to sacrifice profit to help consumers by detaching local fuel prices from global oil prices, more recently he made a rather ominous warning for Petrobras investors, as per the quote included below (translated to English from Portuguese).

"I want to say to the Brazilian government and entrepreneurs: stop trying to privatize our public companies. Whoever starts to buy Petrobras will have to talk to us after the election."

-CNN Brazil 05th May 2022.

It remains to be seen what this entails but given another recent news story quoting his plan to "recover Petrobras for the Brazilian people", the outlook is anything but desirable for investors, especially those residing outside of Brazil who own their ADRs. Even though their current President, Jair Bolsonaro has been gaining in the polls since I published my previous article, he still trails Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva by 11% and thus with October fast approaching, investors would be wise to start considering this impending geopolitical risk. At the end of the day, only time will tell, but given these seemingly vague threats on both sides of the political spectrum, it creates a seemingly inescapable set of geopolitical risks for investors.

Since they did not pay a dividend during the first quarter of 2022, the entirety of their free cash flow was directed towards their balance sheet and thus as a result, their cash balance swelled to $17.223b and thus 64.55% higher versus the end of 2021, which in turn, saw their net debt plunge 27.88% to $18.198b. When looking ahead, their near $10b of upcoming dividend payments during the second quarter of 2022 will almost certainly see this deleveraging cease and possibly push their net debt higher once again, depending upon the free cash flow they generate during the quarter.

After seeing their net debt plunge, it was not surprising to see their leverage follow in tandem with their net debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-operating cash flow both decreasing during the first quarter of 2022 to only 0.29 and 0.49 respectively. Similar to the end of 2021, these are clearly beneath the threshold of 1.00 for the very low territory and thus can easily support their ability to return vast sums of cash to their shareholders without jeopardizing their medium to long-term future. Normally this would help reduce downside risks even if oil and gas prices revert lower, although when combined with the now seemingly inescapable geopolitical risks, it does little to help in the face of this much more significant threat.

Quite unsurprisingly, after seeing their cash balance swell almost two-thirds higher during a single quarter, their already strong liquidity further strengthened with their current ratio at 1.45 and most importantly, their cash ratio now at 0.66. This works together with their very low leverage to remove any financial risks if oil and gas prices were to revert lower, especially since given their massive operational size and systemic importance to the Brazilian economy should always afford the luxury of finding support in the debt markets to provide liquidity and refinance any upcoming debt maturities as required, even if central banks tighten monetary policy.

Conclusion

Even though the allure of their insanely high 40%+ dividend yield is difficult to ignore, investors would be wise to remember the old adage that "if it seems too good to be true, it probably is". Despite the benefits of their very healthy financial position that would have normally helped reduce downside risks, sadly they do not help ease the mounting geopolitical risks from both sides of the political spectrum that seem inescapable. This is thus likely to put an end to these massive dividends and more worryingly, create risks of seeing permanently lower dividends across the board.

Since publishing my earlier article that first assigned a buy rating in early January 2022, their ADRs have rallied slightly over one-third higher. Whilst this only remains around its previous level during 2019, if the prospects of an insanely high 40%+ dividend yield are insufficient to push their ADRs higher, it seems unlikely anything is capable and thus I believe that downgrading to a sell rating is now appropriate with it likely time to leave before these geopolitical risks arrive in full-force.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Petrobras' SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.