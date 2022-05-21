The Market Is Crashing: Here's What I Am Buying

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Practically everything is down significantly in 2022:

The S&P500 (SPY)... Tech stocks (QQQ)... REITs (VNQ)... Bitcoin (BTC-USD)... Even silver (SLV)!

Worst of all, disruptive tech stocks (ARKK) such as those owned by Cathie Wood, lost over a third of their value over the past month alone, and that's after already dropping by ~50% prior to that:

REITs are holding up better than tech stocks, but they are down significantly as well. The market-cap-weighted REIT ETF (VNQ) is down 18%, and that's despite owning mostly REITs that are large and well-capitalized. Its top holdings are companies like American Tower (AMT), Crown Castle (CCI), Digital Realty (DLR), Prologis (PLD), and Public Storage (PSA).

If such REITs are down 18%, you can imagine that the smaller, less creditworthy REITs must be down closer to 25% and in some cases even more.

What's causing this recent sell-off?

Put simply, most investors are short-term oriented, and there is a lot in the near-term to worry about:

Inflation is high; Interest rates are rising rapidly; We are likely headed into a recession; Covid-19 is still here and causing lockdowns in some parts of the world; And finally, in case that wasn't enough, the biggest country in the world, Russia, decided to invade the second biggest country in Europe, Ukraine.

That's a lot for the market to digest. Suddenly, it is becoming a lot harder for analysts to forecast the next few quarters, and if you are short-term oriented, I wouldn't blame you for being concerned.

This has led many members of High Yield Landlord to ask us:

Is now a good time to buy the dips or should we get out of the market before it drops even more?

If you have been a member of High Yield Landlord for a while, you probably already know my answer.

I always start by saying that it is impossible to time the market. It has been proven time and time again by various studies that investors who attempt to get in and out of the market end up losing a lot more than they gain in the long run.

That's because you will never know when we have hit a bottom, and you won't be able to consistently get back in the market on time to capture the gains of the recovery, which typically occurs very rapidly.

Here is a great example for you to think about: Who would have predicted that less than six months after the pandemic and one of the worst economic contractions of all time, the market would hit new all-time highs?

Practically no one, and that's why it is so important to keep a cool head during times of volatility. One of my favorite quotes from Warren Buffett is that:

"If you aren't willing to own a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes."

What he is essentially saying is that "time in" the market is far more important than "timing the market." Legendary investor Howard Marks takes this thought a step further and explains that:

"Because we do not believe in the predictive ability required to correctly time markets, we keep portfolios fully invested whenever attractively priced assets can be bought. Holding investments that decline in price is unpleasant, but missing out on returns because we failed to buy what we were hired to buy is inexcusable."

We share the same philosophy and therefore, we would never get out of the market unless we thought that everything was overpriced.

That clearly isn't the case today.

In fact, I would argue that it's the opposite. The REIT market was reasonably priced prior to the recent sell-off, and share prices are now another 20-30% cheaper across the board.

It may seem like common sense, but to buy low and sell high, you need to first buy when things are low. Unfortunately, a lot of people end up paralyzed by the volatility and never take action when prices are low due to the fear that they may drop even lower.

We earned great profits in the recent years because we accepted the fact that we could not time the market, and so instead of trying to pick a bottom, we consistently bought the dips in many phases with small weekly addition.

Today, we continue to execute this same strategy because we know that it will pay off in the long run. Of course, we don't have a crystal ball and cannot know how the REIT market will perform in the short run, but it is exceedingly likely our selection of REITs will provide solid returns in the long run because of the 10 following reasons:

--------------

Reason #1: They are heavily discounted

We buy good real estate that's professionally managed at a large discount to fair value. It is not exactly rocket science, but it is a time-tested strategy that has always paid off over time. Will this time be different? I don't see any reason why it would be.

Reason #2: They own inflation-protected assets

REITs are by nature great inflation hedges because they own real assets that are limited in supply, but growing in demand. Some REITs are, of course, better inflation hedges than others, but overall, they are much better hedges than your regular stock or bond.

Reason #3: Their debt is being inflated away

REITs are able to finance a significant portion of their investments with fixed-rate long-dated mortgages. If you finance a property with fixed-rate debt, then the inflation is a gift, as your debt is inflated away even as your property gains in value.

Reason #4: They are not materially affected by rising interest rates

Contrary to what you often hear, REITs have in the past been strong performers during times of rising interest rates. They have historically generated a 17% total return in the 12 months following a rate hike on average, which is near twice the performance of the S&P500. REITs perform so well during times of rising interest rates because it also typically leads to rising rents, and since REITs use fixed-rate long-dated debt, the negative impact of rate hikes is limited. This is especially true today, because REIT balance sheets are the strongest they have ever been.

Reason #5: Most of them are recession-resistant

We may go into a recession, and that's never a positive thing. However, it is important to remember that recessions typically don't last longer than a year or two, and REITs should be valued based on decades of expected cash flow. Therefore, the negative impact of one or two years of slightly worse performance is not material. Beyond that, most REITs are by nature quite resilient to recessions because they earn steady cash flow from long-term leases. The fact that the GDP is down a percent or two is not a huge deal to most of them. That's why REITs have historically enjoyed nearly 2x better downside protection than the S&P500 during most recessions.

Reason #6: The end of the pandemic is a strong catalyst

A lot of REITs are still discounted because of the pandemic, but eventually, the pandemic will come to an end, and these REITs will rapidly recover as we get to the other side of this crisis. In many cases, their fundamentals have already recovered, but their market sentiment is still negatively affected.

Reason #7: The war in Ukraine is unlikely to affect most REITs

The situation in Ukraine is very unfortunate and not to be taken lightly. It may have an impact on a large number of U.S. companies with global operations and/or ties to the energy sector. However, the impact should be limited for the REITs that we own.

Reason #8: We earn high dividends while we wait

The returns of most stocks have been at least in part driven by P/E multiple expansion over the past decades, and this may not persist going forward. For this reason, some believe that stocks could face a "lost decade," wherein stock prices remain volatile or rangebound for years and years. With REITs, we are not so dependent on share price appreciation because we earn cold hard cash every month that passes. As dividend payments become increasingly important, we expect REITs to grow in popularity in the years ahead.

Reason #9: They have great growth opportunities

Today, REITs have some of the best growth opportunities in years. Rents are growing fast and the spread between cap rates and development yields are large, allowing REITs to earn exceptionally high returns by developing new properties.

Reason #10: Ideal combination of yield, growth, value, and resilience

In the end, it comes down to risk-to-reward. REITs, of course, aren't risk-free, but in a world of high inflation, low rates, and high general uncertainty, I believe that REITs offer some of the best risk-to-reward. That's why I feel comfortable allocating a large portion of my net worth into them. If you can earn a ~5% yield that grows at ~5% per year, you get to double-digit annual returns without even accounting for any multiple expansion, and that's nothing exceptional in the REIT sector.

--------------

In short, we think that there are a lot of opportunities in the REIT sector at the moment. For this reason, we will continue to accumulate larger positions. Below, we highlight a few holdings that we expect to accumulate in the coming weeks:

#1) Outfront Media Inc. (OUT): Billboards suffered greatly during the pandemic, and it forced OUT to drastically reduce its dividend. But by now, business has almost fully recovered, and this recently led to a 200% dividend hike. OUT's share price quickly returned to near pre-pandemic levels, but as the market recently sold off, OUT gave up most of its gains, returning to where it traded in 2021 when its business was doing far worse. OUT sold off particularly heavily because the market fears that we could be headed into a recession, which could cause companies to cut their ad spending. However, we think that the desire of people to go out in the post-pandemic world is so strong that companies will continue to prioritize out-of-home advertising formats. Even if we are wrong and business takes a hit in the near term, recessions typically don't last for longer than a year or two, and therefore, we think that the market is overreacting. Businesses should be priced based on decades of expected cash flow and the impact of a year or two is not that significant. As it reinstates its previous dividend, OUT will yield over 6%, and we expect 30% upside.

Billboard as an investment

#3) STORE Capital Corporation (STOR): Our favorite net lease REIT recently reported strong results and increased its guidance for full-year 2022. It now expects to grow its AFFO per share by over 8%, which is very attractive for a net lease REIT. A lot of noise has been made about net lease REITs not being able to hedge against inflation, but as you can see here, that really isn't true. Priced at a 5.7% yield and growing at this pace, STOR shareholders can expect to earn a 12-15% annual return from a defensive blue-chip, and as inflationary pressures cool down, we expect another 40-50% upside from multiple expansion. We think that STOR offers some of the best risk-to-reward in the entire marketplace (not just REITs), and that's why it is such a large anchor position for us.

Triple net lease property investment

Hersha Hospitality Series E Preferred Shares (HT.PE): This highly leveraged hotel REIT recently announced a major transaction that will allow it to pay down a large amount of debt and push all maturities until 2024. In addition to that, the performance of its hotels has continued to improve, and the profitability of the company is now a lot greater than just 6 months ago. As a result, the preferred shares of the company have recently become a lot safer. Despite that, they have failed to recover and still trade at a 20% discount to par, which makes them quite opportunistic. You can earn an 8% dividend yield, and we expect 25% upside as they recover to par. Quite attractive coming from a preferred stock in a low-yield world! We are working on a new investment thesis.

Hotel as an investment

These are just 3 REITs that we expect to accumulate in the coming weeks. But to be perfectly clear, these are not the only opportunities in today's market. Our Core Portfolio currently includes 24 REITs and we have a "Strong Buy" rating on 12 of them. This is a great market to put new capital to work!