Investment Thesis

I have covered Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) several times in the past year or so. And my overall impression in the past was of the valuation risks. It's undoubtedly a great business. However, its valuation in the past year was too high and left little or no margin of safety. The stock price has indeed fallen by about 14% since my last coverage in October 2021 and by about 28% from its 52-week-high. And some readers asked if my thesis has changed or not, given such a large price movement.

This article assesses its valuation in two independent approaches: By its PE multiples and also its yield spread relative to the risk-free rates. And you will see that, unfortunately, I'm still maintaining my hold thesis for the mixed signals that I'm seeing. The valuation has indeed become attractive and features about a 15% of margin of safety in terms of FW PE. However, the rising interest rates have pressured its yield spread to the thinnest level in a decade. And at the same time, rising interest rates and high inflation are likely to persist and pressure consumer discretionary spending.

Assessment 1: PE Valuation

Lowe’s finished the first quarter of 2022 (ended April 29, 2022) with mixed results. The first quarter's total sales were $23.7 billion, about a 3% decrease from the $24.4 billion of sales it raked in during the first quarter of last year. At the same time, comparable store sales also were down by 4.0 percent. To make the bad news less bad, comparable sales in the U.S. fell by 3.8% industry-wide, and a lot of it is due to seasonality. So LOW’s performance is not that horrible against this broader backdrop. Furthermore, its Pro customers segment witnessed a strong growth rate of 20%. As CEO Marvin R. Ellison commented (and the emphases were added by me):

“Our sales this quarter were in line with our expectations, excluding our outdoor seasonal categories that were impacted by unseasonably cold temperatures in April. Because 75% of our customer base is DIY, our Q1 sales were disproportionately impacted by the cooler spring temperatures. Now that spring has finally arrived, we are pleased with the improved sales trends we are seeing in May.”

The business also affirmed its outlook for 2022. It affirmed its EPS (fully diluted) to be in the range between $13.10 and $13.60. As a result, its current PE multiple is about 15.6x on a TTM basis and only about 14.2x on an FW basis if we take the FW EPS to be $13.4, the mid-point of the guidance range. As you can see from the first chart below, such a PE multiple is below its historical average and indicates some level of undervaluation.

When we expand our view to an even broader time horizon, the valuation becomes even more attractive, as you can see from the second chart below. This chart depicts the stock's yearly average PE during the last decade. The average is 16.7x, and again the current valuation is about 7% below the average on a TTM basis and about 15% below on an FW basis, a quite substantial discount for such a stable stock. In terms of standard deviation, the undervaluation is even more dramatic. The current TTM PE is actually close to the -1x standard deviation level, and the FW PE is below it.

However, the picture becomes more complicated when we gauge its valuation against risk-free rates, as elaborated on next.

Assessment 2: Yield Spread Assessment

Details of the calculation and application of the yield spread have been provided in our earlier article. The yield spread is an indicator we first check before we make investment decisions. We’ve fortunately had very good success with this indicator because of:

Its simplicity – It only relies on the most simple and reliable data points (treasury rates and dividends). We always prefer a few unambiguous data points rather than a more complicated method that depends on more ambiguous data points.

Its timeless intuition – No matter how times change, the risk-free rate serves as the gravity on all asset valuations and consequently, the spread ALWAYS provides a measurement of the risk premium investors are paying relative to risk-free rates.

The yield spread (“YS”) has been stable in a bounded range between -1.5 percent and 0.5 percent in the long run, as you can see. And now, its YS is near the lowest level in a decade. Such a narrow YS has been an effective leading signal in the past for lower return and high risks, as you can see from the second chart below. The chart shows the total return on investment (“ROI”) regressed on yield spread. You can see a clear positive correlation with a Pearson correlation coefficient of 0.60. And the current YS is near -1.1%, indicating relatively high valuation risks ahead in the near term.

Looking forward, the interest risks could persist in the long term and pressure LOW’s profit and valuation at the same time, as discussed next.

Conclusion And Risks

Despite the large stock price correction, I'm still maintaining my hold thesis on LOW for two main considerations: The thinnest yield spread in a decade and the major macroeconomic uncertainties. It's true that its PE is at an attractive level now. However, its yield spread against the 10-year treasury rate is currently about negative 1.1 percent, the narrowest level in a decade.

Looking forward, the interest risks could persist or even exacerbate given Fed’s current dot-plot and its mission to combat the surging inflation. Besides the interest rate uncertainties, there are a few risks on the horizon for LOW. As CEO Marvin R. Ellison commented (and the emphases were added by me):

This quarter we delivered over 65 basis points of operating margin improvement, driven by our Total Home strategy and the execution of our Perpetual Productivity Improvement or PPI initiatives. Despite some increased uncertainty in the macro environment, we remain confident in the outlook for the home improvement market and our ability to deliver operating margin expansion in 2022.

In my view, the macroeconomic uncertainties Ellison was referring to include several major factors. First, it includes the current volatility and also the perceived risks for liquidity in the U.S. and world financial markets to tighten up. And the housing market sensitively depends on such liquidity. It also includes the current high inflation and the ripple effects on labor costs. With the current macroeconomic parameters and ongoing geopolitical conflicts, it's unfortunate that these certainties are going to persist for the next few years.