Barrick Gold: Inflationary Pressures Are Eroding Profit Margins
Summary
- Barrick recorded total sales of $2,853 million, down 3.5% year-over-year. The company's net earnings were $438 million, or $0.25 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022.
- The company reported first quarter production for gold of 990K Au ounces (sold 993K Oz) and 101M Cu Lbs (sold 113M Cu Lbs).
- I recommend buying GOLD at or below $20.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Introduction
Toronto-based Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) released its first quarter 2022 results on May 4, 2022.
1 - 1Q22 results snapshot
Production for the first quarter was 990K oz (sold 994K oz) of gold and 101 Mlbs of Copper (sold 113 Moz).
The average market price for gold in 1Q22 was $1,876 per ounce, while the average market price for copper was $4.53 per pound-good progress sequentially on this front.
Barrick Gold indicated that it remains on track to deliver within the 2022 production guidance despite higher costs due to global energy prices and inflationary pressures across the global supply chain.
2 - Stock Performance
Barrick Gold is one of the three gold miners that I regard as my core long-term "gold miners," together with Newmont (NEM) and Agnico Eagle (AEM).
We can see that Barrick is underperforming Newmont but is faring better than Agnico Eagle. GOLD is down 15% in one year.
3 - Investment thesis
The investment thesis has not changed for many years and aligns with my previous statement about GOLD as one of my gold producers of choice. Thus, I recommend keeping a long-term GOLD core position.
However, the gold price is turning more volatile, and I expect this trend to continue throughout 2022. Inflation is high, and the FED's lack of action last year has led to an uncontrollable situation that will push the FED to turn much more hawkish, hurting the gold price.
Thus, it is crucial to use about 40% of your total investment in GOLD to trade the stock LIFO short term.
CEO Mark Bristow said in the conference call:
As we messaged, production was softer than the previous quarters for reasons I'll explain later. As planned, we expect that the second half of the year will be stronger, which should keep us on track to meet our annual guidance. Our best assets generally performed well with Loulo-Gounkoto delivering exceptionally good results. Other highlights of the quarter include the in-principle agreement with Pakistan for the restart of the Reko Diq copper gold project, which we believe will be a Tier 1 asset by any measure.
Barrick Gold - Balance Sheet 1Q22 and Production Data: The Raw Numbers
|Barrick Gold
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|4Q21
|1Q22
|Total Revenues in $ billion
|2.956
|2.893
|2.826
|3.310
|2.853
|Net Income in $ billion
|0.538
|0.411
|0.347
|0.726
|0.438
|EBITDA $ billion
|1.788
|1.613
|1.563
|2.151
|1.553
|EPS diluted in $/share
|0.30
|0.23
|0.20
|0.41
|0.25
|Cash from operations in $ million
|1,302
|639
|1,050
|1,387
|1.004
|Capital Expenditure in $ million
|539
|658
|569
|669
|611
|Free Cash Flow in $ million
|763
|-19
|481
|718
|393
|Total cash $ billion
|5.67
|5.14
|5.04
|5.28
|5.89
|Long-term Debt in $ billion
|5.15
|5.15
|5.15
|5.15
|5.14
|Dividend per share in $
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|0.20
|0.20
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in billion
|1.778
|1.779
|1.779
|1.779
|1.779
|Gold Production
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|4Q21
|1Q22
|Gold Production K Oz
|1,101
|1,041
|1,092
|1,203
|990
|Copper Production Mlbs
|93
|96
|100
|126
|101
|AISC $/Oz by-product
|1,018
|1,087
|1,034
|971
|1,164
|Gold price realized $/Oz
|1,777
|1,820
|1,790
|1,793
|1,876
Data Source: Company press release
* Estimated by Fun Trading
Note: Historical data starting from 2015 are available for subscribers only.
Part I - Barrick Gold - Balance Sheet Analysis
1 - Revenue details. GOLD earned $2.85 billion in 1Q22
The company's net earnings were $438 million, or $0.25 per diluted share in first quarter 2022, compared to $538 million, or $0.30 per share in the year-ago quarter. After adjusting for items that are not indicative of future operating earnings, adjusted net earnings were $463 million in the first quarter of 2022, $44 million lower than the same prior-year period.
Net cash provided by operating activities dropped 22.9% year-over-year to $1,004 million compared to $1,302 million a year ago, with a gold price reaching $1,876 per ounce this quarter.
The cost of sales was $1,739 million this quarter.
2 - Free cash flow was $393 million in 1Q22
The free cash flow for the quarter was $393 million, and the trailing 12-month free cash flow is $1,573 million, which covers the dividend payout.
Barrick Gold declared a $0.20 per share quarterly dividend, the first to include a $0.10 per share performance component in line with its new dividend policy.
3 - No more net debt and cash on hand of $5,887 million in 1Q22.
Part II - 1Q22 Gold Production and Commentary
The company reported first quarter production for gold of 990K Au ounces (sold 993K Oz) and 101M Cu Lbs (sold 113M Cu Lbs).
The average price for gold in the third quarter was $1,876 per ounce, while the average copper price was $4.53 per pound. AISC is high this quarter at $1,164 per ounce.
1 - Gold production details and historical charts
Production again this quarter was particularly weak, as shown below:
2 - Copper Production per mine and quarter ending the first quarter of 2022.
3 - Gold and Copper Prices realized
The average market price for gold in the first quarter was a solid $1,876 per ounce, and it was $4.53 per pound for copper. Barrick enjoyed excellent prices this quarter.
3.1 - Gold price history
3.2 - Copper price realized
Barrick Gold 1Q22 gold all-in sustaining costs per oz. was $1,164 per ounce, which is a record high due to a low production sold.
Technical Analysis And Commentary
Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.
GOLD forms an ascending triangle pattern with resistance at $25.7 and support at $19.6. The mid-resistance/support is now $22.75. RSI (14) is oversold at 24, showing a buy signal.
The overall strategy that I promote in my marketplace, "The Gold And Oil Corner," is to keep a core long-term position and use about 35% to trade LIFO (see note below) while waiting for a higher final price target for your core position between $30 and $33 and pocketing the dividend in the meantime.
The trading strategy is to sell ~20% above $22.75 (mid-resistance) and another 15% between $25.5 and $26.
I suggest waiting for a retracement between $20.47(50MA) and $19.5 to add again, with lower support at $18.25. RSI is now 24, which is a buy signal.
Watch gold price and the Fed mood like a hawk.
Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.
Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.
You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.
"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.
Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I trade short-term GOLD as well.