Introduction

Toronto-based Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) released its first quarter 2022 results on May 4, 2022.

1 - 1Q22 results snapshot

GOLD: 1Q22 highlights (Barrick Gold )

Production for the first quarter was 990K oz (sold 994K oz) of gold and 101 Mlbs of Copper (sold 113 Moz).

The average market price for gold in 1Q22 was $1,876 per ounce, while the average market price for copper was $4.53 per pound-good progress sequentially on this front.

GOLD: Quarterly gold production comparison per mine 4Q21 1Q22 (Fun Trading)

Barrick Gold indicated that it remains on track to deliver within the 2022 production guidance despite higher costs due to global energy prices and inflationary pressures across the global supply chain.

2 - Stock Performance

Barrick Gold is one of the three gold miners that I regard as my core long-term "gold miners," together with Newmont (NEM) and Agnico Eagle (AEM).

We can see that Barrick is underperforming Newmont but is faring better than Agnico Eagle. GOLD is down 15% in one year.

3 - Investment thesis

The investment thesis has not changed for many years and aligns with my previous statement about GOLD as one of my gold producers of choice. Thus, I recommend keeping a long-term GOLD core position.

However, the gold price is turning more volatile, and I expect this trend to continue throughout 2022. Inflation is high, and the FED's lack of action last year has led to an uncontrollable situation that will push the FED to turn much more hawkish, hurting the gold price.

Thus, it is crucial to use about 40% of your total investment in GOLD to trade the stock LIFO short term.

CEO Mark Bristow said in the conference call:

As we messaged, production was softer than the previous quarters for reasons I'll explain later. As planned, we expect that the second half of the year will be stronger, which should keep us on track to meet our annual guidance. Our best assets generally performed well with Loulo-Gounkoto delivering exceptionally good results. Other highlights of the quarter include the in-principle agreement with Pakistan for the restart of the Reko Diq copper gold project, which we believe will be a Tier 1 asset by any measure.

Barrick Gold - Balance Sheet 1Q22 and Production Data: The Raw Numbers

Barrick Gold 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Total Revenues in $ billion 2.956 2.893 2.826 3.310 2.853 Net Income in $ billion 0.538 0.411 0.347 0.726 0.438 EBITDA $ billion 1.788 1.613 1.563 2.151 1.553 EPS diluted in $/share 0.30 0.23 0.20 0.41 0.25 Cash from operations in $ million 1,302 639 1,050 1,387 1.004 Capital Expenditure in $ million 539 658 569 669 611 Free Cash Flow in $ million 763 -19 481 718 393 Total cash $ billion 5.67 5.14 5.04 5.28 5.89 Long-term Debt in $ billion 5.15 5.15 5.15 5.15 5.14 Dividend per share in $ 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.20 0.20 Shares outstanding (diluted) in billion 1.778 1.779 1.779 1.779 1.779 Gold Production 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Gold Production K Oz 1,101 1,041 1,092 1,203 990 Copper Production Mlbs 93 96 100 126 101 AISC $/Oz by-product 1,018 1,087 1,034 971 1,164 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,777 1,820 1,790 1,793 1,876

Part I - Barrick Gold - Balance Sheet Analysis

1 - Revenue details. GOLD earned $2.85 billion in 1Q22

GOLD: Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading) Barrick reported its first quarter 2022 results on May 4, 2022. Barrick recorded total sales of $2,853 million, down 3.5% year-over-year.

The company's net earnings were $438 million, or $0.25 per diluted share in first quarter 2022, compared to $538 million, or $0.30 per share in the year-ago quarter. After adjusting for items that are not indicative of future operating earnings, adjusted net earnings were $463 million in the first quarter of 2022, $44 million lower than the same prior-year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities dropped 22.9% year-over-year to $1,004 million compared to $1,302 million a year ago, with a gold price reaching $1,876 per ounce this quarter.

The cost of sales was $1,739 million this quarter.

2 - Free cash flow was $393 million in 1Q22

Gold: Quarterly Free Cash Flow history (Fun Trading) Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

The free cash flow for the quarter was $393 million, and the trailing 12-month free cash flow is $1,573 million, which covers the dividend payout.

Barrick Gold declared a $0.20 per share quarterly dividend, the first to include a $0.10 per share performance component in line with its new dividend policy.

GOLD: 1Q22 dividend (Barrick Gold)

3 - No more net debt and cash on hand of $5,887 million in 1Q22.

GOLD: Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading) Total debt was $5.144 billion at the end of the first quarter, and the total cash was $5,887 million. The company has an excellent debt position with net cash of $743 million.

Part II - 1Q22 Gold Production and Commentary

The company reported first quarter production for gold of 990K Au ounces (sold 993K Oz) and 101M Cu Lbs (sold 113M Cu Lbs).

The average price for gold in the third quarter was $1,876 per ounce, while the average copper price was $4.53 per pound. AISC is high this quarter at $1,164 per ounce.

1 - Gold production details and historical charts

Production again this quarter was particularly weak, as shown below:

GOLD: Quarterly Gold Production history (Fun Trading) The lower gold sales were primarily at Carlin and Cortez following the depletion of stockpiled higher grade underground ore processed in the fourth quarter of 2021. Production was also lower at Kibali and Turquoise Ridge due to planned maintenance and Tongon due to mine sequencing. A higher realized gold price partially offset it. GOLD: Quarterly gold production per mine in 1Q22 (Fun Trading)

2 - Copper Production per mine and quarter ending the first quarter of 2022.

GOLD: Quarterly Copper Production per mine history (Fun Trading) 1Q22 copper production was 4.2% lower than in 4Q21 with 101 Mlbs and sold 113 Mlbs. In 4Q21, Barrick produced 126 Mlbs and sold 113 Mlbs.

3 - Gold and Copper Prices realized

The average market price for gold in the first quarter was a solid $1,876 per ounce, and it was $4.53 per pound for copper. Barrick enjoyed excellent prices this quarter.

3.1 - Gold price history

GOLD: Quarterly Gold price history (Fun Trading)

3.2 - Copper price realized

GOLD Quarterly copper price history (Fun Trading) The gold price realized in the first quarter of 2022 was up 4.6% sequentially, and the copper price realized was 3% higher sequentially.

Barrick Gold 1Q22 gold all-in sustaining costs per oz. was $1,164 per ounce, which is a record high due to a low production sold.

GOLD: Quarterly AISC history (Fun Trading) 3.3 - Reconstituted Reko Diq project in Pakistan GOLD: Reko Diq project Presentation (Barrick Gold) Barrick Gold and the governments of Pakistan and Balochistan have agreed in principle on the Reko Diq project in Balochistan province. The project has been suspended since 2011 due to a disagreement over the legality of its licensing process. The project is one of the world's largest undeveloped open pit copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Reko Diq project will be a JV 50/50 between Barrick and Pakistani stakeholders, including a 10% held by the Government of Balochistan, 15% held by a particular company owned by Balochistan, and 25% owned by other federal state-owned enterprises.

Technical Analysis And Commentary

GOLD: TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading stock tracker)

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

GOLD forms an ascending triangle pattern with resistance at $25.7 and support at $19.6. The mid-resistance/support is now $22.75. RSI (14) is oversold at 24, showing a buy signal.

The overall strategy that I promote in my marketplace, "The Gold And Oil Corner," is to keep a core long-term position and use about 35% to trade LIFO (see note below) while waiting for a higher final price target for your core position between $30 and $33 and pocketing the dividend in the meantime.

The trading strategy is to sell ~20% above $22.75 (mid-resistance) and another 15% between $25.5 and $26.

I suggest waiting for a retracement between $20.47(50MA) and $19.5 to add again, with lower support at $18.25. RSI is now 24, which is a buy signal.

Watch gold price and the Fed mood like a hawk.

Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

