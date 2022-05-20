denkcreative/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) went public in April 2021, raising $2 billion in gross proceeds in an IPO that was priced at $80.00 per share.

The firm provides mobile app developers with user growth software and services.

Given the company's growth prospects with its high margin software platform, recent integration of its MoPub acquisition and an enticing stock valuation in the current negative stock market environment, my outlook for APP is a Bullish at around $41.00 per share.

AppLovin Overview

Palo Alto, California-based AppLovin was founded to develop mobile app developer tools to help apps grow quickly with the right users.

Management is headed by co-founder, Chairman and CEO Adam Foroughi, who previously co-founded two advertising technology companies.

The company's primary offerings include:

AppDiscovery - Search optimization

MAX - App monetization

SparkLabs - Ad creative services

AppLovin Exchange

Array

Infrastructure service

App Graph

Analytics

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for mobile marketing was valued at an estimated $65 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $338 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast very high CAGR of 22.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the strong growth of the number of mobile device users combined with a higher penetration of users in large developing countries such as China and India.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and expected future growth rates of various segments of mobile marketing in the U.S.:

U.S. Mobile Marketing Market (Grand View Research)

The mobile application market is expected to rise from $106 billion in 2018 to $407 billion in 2026, growing at a projected CAGR of 18.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Facebook (FB)

Google (GOOG)

Twitter (TWTR)

Unity Software (U)

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)

Zynga (ZNGA)

Apple (AAPL)

Snap (SNAP)

Microsoft (MSFT)

AppLovin's Recent Financial Performance

Topline revenue by quarter grew in 2021 but dropped significantly in Q1 2022:

5 Quarter Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Gross profit by quarter has also recently dropped significantly:

5 Quarter Gross Profit (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Operating income by quarter has followed the same trajectory as revenue and gross profit:

5 Quarter Operating Income (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Earnings per share (Diluted) fell precipitously in Q1 2022:

5 Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

(Source data for above GAAP financial charts)

In the past 12 months, APP's stock price has fallen 38.3 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index's drop of 5.7 percent, as the chart below indicates:

52 Week Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation Metrics For AppLovin

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $13,800,000,000 Enterprise Value $16,790,000,000 Price/Sales 5.07 Enterprise Value/Sales 5.96 Enterprise Value/EBITDA 14.14 Operating Cash Flow (TTM) $268,310,000 Revenue Growth Rate (TTM) 56.82% Earnings Per Share -$0.20

(Source)

Commentary On AppLovin

In its last earnings call (transcript), covering Q1 2022's results, management highlighted the siloing of its Apps business, perhaps in advance of selling it, as the business is no longer considered highly strategic, likely due to its low EBITDA margin rate.

Management also noted the growth of its software platform business, just recently exceeding the $1 billion EBITDA annual run rate.

However, the firm paid a large one-time publisher bonus for its MAX platform of $210 million during the quarter as a result of the MoPub acquisition and the need to convert publishers over to the new system, pushing gross profit down and operating income sharply negative.

The company also acquired Wurl to enable the firm to expand into performance marketing for the connected TV market.

As to its financial results, revenue dropped sequentially in Q1 2022 but grew slightly year-over-year.

Normalized adjusted EBITDA was 33%, which represented a 5% increase over its 28% result in Q4 2021. This margin growth was driven by its software platform business which is a higher margin business.

Looking ahead, management expects to generate $2 billion in software platform revenue for 2022, a potential 10x growth from its contribution in 2020.

Regarding valuation, while the stock rose after the recent earnings announcement, the market is still currently valuing APP at an EV/Revenue multiple of around 6x.

For a fast-growing SaaS business which produces operating income (ex-one-time items) and earnings while producing an extremely high net dollar retention rate (258%), that EV/Revenue multiple looks to be well below a recent SaaS Capital index:

SaaS Capital Index (SaaS Capital)

The above chart of a basket of leading SaaS firms shows the forward EV/Sales multiple of around 9.3x as of April 30, 2022.

Given the company's growth prospects with its high margin software platform, recent integration of its MoPub acquisition and an enticing stock valuation in the current negative stock market environment, my outlook for APP is Bullish at around $41.00 per share.