Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Aetherium Acquisition

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI) has raised $115 million from an IPO at a price of $10.00 per unit, according to the terms of its most recent S-1/A regulatory filing.

The SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) intends to pursue a merger with a company in the sectors of education, training and education technology industries, specifically in Asia (outside China).

While management has relevant industry expertise, the lack of a SPAC track record means I'm on Hold for GMFI in the near term.

Aetherium Sponsor Background

Aetherium has 2 executives leading its sponsor, Aetherium Capital Holdings LLC.

The SPAC is headed by:

- Chairman and CEO Jonathan Chan, who is founder and Managing Partner of Vigilant Assets, an investment advisory firm, and founder and CEO of Jules Corporation, a developer of digital literacy curricula.

- Chief Financial Officer Alex Lee, is a managing director at Vigilant Assets and has experience in technology and blockchain industries, among others.

The SPAC is the first vehicle by this executive group.

Aetherium's Market

According to a 2021 market research report by Allied Market Research, the Asian market for e-learning was an estimated $38.3 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $162.2 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are strong demand by younger demographic students for online learning and the benefits of reduced costs for providers.

Also, the growing speed and availability of broadband connections to the home, office and smartphone will continue to provide the necessary preconditions for market growth.

Aetherium's SPAC IPO Terms

Greenwich, Connecticut-based Aetherium sold 11.5 million units of Class A stock and warrants at a price of $10.00 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $115 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The IPO also provided for one warrant per share, exercisable at $11.50 per share on the later of the completion of its initial business combination and 12 months from the date of its effective prospectus and expiring 5 years after completion of the initial business combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation.

The SPAC has 15 months to complete a merger (initial business combination). If it fails to do so, shareholders will be able to redeem their shares/units for the remaining proceeds from the IPO held in trust.

Stock trading symbols include:

Units (GMFIU)

Warrants (GMFIW)

Common Stock (GMFI)

Founder shares are 20% of the total shares and consist of Class B shares.

The SPAC sponsor also purchased 528,500 units at $10.00 per unit in a private placement. The private placement units are similar to the public units except that they have transfer restrictions and certain piggyback and demand registration rights.

Conditions to the SPAC completing an initial business combination include a requirement to purchase one or more businesses equal to 80% of the net assets of the SPAC and a majority of voting interests voting for the proposed combination.

The SPAC may issue additional stock/units to effect a contemplated merger. If it does, then the Class B shares would be increased to retain the sponsor's 20% equity ownership position.

Commentary About Aetherium

The SPAC is interesting because it is pursuing an Education/EdTech industry merger with targets serving Asian markets, outside of China.

The leadership team has experience in digital education and technology, so appears to have relevant industry expertise which is helpful in deal sourcing and closing.

With the advent of the global pandemic, digital education technology and service providers received a big boost as students and teaching institutions moved their learning processes online.

While the market will likely cook somewhat as many students return to the physical classroom, its future growth potential remains significant, as market participants are now experienced with distance learning technologies.

Investing in a SPAC before a proposed business combination is announced is essentially investing in the senior executives of the SPAC, their ability to create value and their previous SPAC track record of returns to shareholders.

So, in a sense, investing in a SPAC can be likened to investing in a venture capital firm as a limited partner.

The cost of that investment is roughly the same, 20% of the upside to the SPAC sponsor, but the time frame for realizing a significant gain can be far faster, a 1- to 3-year time period for a SPAC versus 10 or more years for a typical venture capital fund.

Also, unlike a venture capital fund, a SPAC is liquid, providing public investors with an added liquidity benefit should they need to sell.

In the case of this particular management group, there is no previous successful SPAC track record, which is a definite negative.

There are numerous SPAC vehicles seeking targets and many first-time leadership teams among those SPACs, it's important for investors to raise the bar for investment to those SPACs with strong teams and a positive track record.

While management has relevant industry expertise, the lack of a SPAC track record means I'm on Hold for GMFI in the near term.