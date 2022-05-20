peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

U.S. equities began the week generally unchanged, with the S&P 500 and the DJIA both finishing with muted gains on Monday, while the Nasdaq closed 142 points lower. Among the worst performers for the day were travel and casino companies, in addition to several tech-related names.

Indexes rallied higher on Tuesday following data from the Commerce Department, which showed that retail sales rose at a seasonally adjusted 0.9% in April. The increase marked the fourth straight month of higher retail spending. Additionally, investors were buoyed by revelations found within the 13F filings of several top money managers, including Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), which showed a large stake in Citigroup (C). While indexes gave up some gains following comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, markets ended the day broadly higher, with the DJIA up over 400 points at close.

Confidence from the day prior was wiped out in a fury on Wednesday, as the DJIA dropped over 1,100 points, its worst day since June of 2020. Equities were broadly lower, with essentially no sectors spared. Even consumer staples were down. In fact, they were one of the worst performing sectors of the day, along with the consumer discretionary names, which were reeling from a poor earnings update from Walmart (WMT) the day prior and Target (TGT) on the day of.

Losses carried into Thursday with further declines across the board, with the S&P down near bear territory. A rise in jobless claims for the third week in a row, in addition to housing data that showed record prices and cooling sales added to investor pessimism.

Equities were set to rebound from the steep losses at the start of pre-market trading on Friday. Even with the rebound, however, indexes were still on track for heavy losses, with several names deep in bearish territory.

For long-term investors, advancement closer to bear territory is an opportunity to average down on existing positions or initiate new ones in time-tested companies that are likely to rebound higher upon the eventual reversal. There are five additional laggards this week that are worth further consideration, given their significant underperformance.

Walmart, Inc

WMT operates over 10K stores and clubs in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. Furthermore, they are one of the largest employers in the world, employing 2.3M associates globally, with 1.6M in the U.S. alone. The business has a storied history with significant experience navigating through changing business cycles.

Shares have been stable for the last several years, trading at a low of $100 in the middle of 2019 to a recent peak of $160.

YCharts - WMT Share Price History

Following their earnings release, however, shares suffered their worst single-day decline since 1987 after reporting disappointing results for the first quarter. While total revenues were up 2.4%, total net income came in 25% lower than a year ago and reported EPS also missed estimates.

On the release, the company cited overstaffed stores and the decision to keep prices lower than competitors as factors contributing to the profit decline. In addition, rising inventory levels also forced the company to place more items on sale.

Despite the headwinds, demand for groceries and goods remained robust, so much so that WMT gained market share and raised sales guidance accordingly. Shares are down nearly 20% over the past five days, which seems overdone. For investors seeking an attractive entry point into a company at the heart of the U.S. economy, now would be the opportune time for a deeper dive.

Target Corporation

TGT is a leading retailer that offers their guests everyday essentials and fashionable, differentiated merchandise at discounted prices. For the full 2021 fiscal year, the company reported +$106B in total revenues and earnings of +$6.9B.

In the most recent quarter, TGT reported total revenues of +$25.2B, which was 4% greater than the same period last year and +$690M better than expected. Additionally, comp sales grew 3% along with traffic growth of nearly 4%. The quarter also marked the 20th consecutive quarter of sales growth for the company.

Despite the positive revenue figures, shares declined 25% following their release on concerns regarding earnings, which missed by $0.87. Additionally, TGT noted that fuel and freight charges this year will be +$1B higher than expected. Adding to the anxiety was the disclosure that TGT would absorb these higher costs rather than continuing to pass them onto consumers.

In prior quarters, TGT benefitted from increased purchases of higher-margin goods, such as kitchen appliances and television sets. However, those days seem to be waning as consumers increasingly focus on smaller dollar purchases.

With shares still under pressure, the stock appears oversold, based on its current RSI of 19.

YCharts - TGT RSI

At about 13x forward earnings, the current valuation is at a discount to historical averages and to the broader index. For long-term investors seeking a quality retailer, TGT is one worth further examination.

Dollar Tree, Inc (DLTR)

In recessionary periods, one would expect to find solace in a company that specializes in discounts. One such company is DLTR, who is a leading operator of discount variety stores. Within their stores, the company offers merchandise predominantly at a fixed price of $1.25. With the cost of eggs up nearly 50% from the prior year, $1.25 doesn't sound that painful.

On DLTR's earning release, which was in early March, the company reported total revenues of +$7B, which was up nearly 5% YOY but +$40M shy of estimates. Unlike WMT and TGT, however, EPS beat by $0.25. Shares gyrated between gains and losses immediately following the release but received a sizeable boost when they announced news of the reconstitution of their Board of Directors.

YCharts - DLTR Share Price History

DLTR continued to benefit through April as investors scooped up shares of defensive stocks. Yet, DLTR sold off along with other retail-oriented names after WMT's and TGT's earnings release. And over the past five days, DLTR is down nearly 15% versus a little changed S&P 500.

The resulting mismatch between DLTR's price history and the defensive nature of their stock has presented an opportunity for further consideration. At 17x forward earnings, shares are still higher than the broader index. But a deeper look is certainly warranted.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc (CBRL)

CBRL operates over 650 stores in 45 states. The stores are not franchised and are intended to appeal to travelers and local customers in an old country-store design offering a full-service restaurant menu. The average prices of their breakfast items range from $4.99 to $14.99, and their lunch and dinner items range from $5.19 to $17.99.

On their most recent earnings release, the company reported total revenues of $862M, which was up nearly 30% YOY but just short of estimates. Moving forward, CBRL expects lower revenues in the third fiscal quarter due to seasonally lower demand patterns. Additionally, the company is expecting operating income margins of 5% of total revenue, based off of expected commodity inflation of approximately 15% and wage inflation of 11-12%.

Pre-pandemic, shares were trading above the $150 range. During the lockdown period, shares fell down to a low of $57, before rebounding higher through the latter half of 2020 and into 2021. For a short period in early 2021, shares traded back at pre-pandemic levels but have since fallen back to depressed levels.

YCharts - CBRL Share Price History

Currently, shares are down 26% YTD and are trading below $100 at 14x forward earnings. In addition, the current annual dividend payout is $4.90 per share, which represents a yield of 5.3% at current pricing. At this level, this under-the-radar restaurant stock is worth a second look.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (WBA)

WBA is the largest retail pharmacy, health and daily living destination in the U.S. and Europe with a presence in nine countries and a workforce of over 300K people. For the most recent fiscal year ended August 31, 2021, the company reported +$133B in total net sales, +$5.6B in operating cash flow, and +$1.2B in cash on hand.

In the most recent quarter, WBA reported total revenues of +$33.8B, which was up 3% YOY and +$430M better than expected. Additionally, Non-GAAP EPS also beat by $0.19. A further positive was the reaffirmation of their outlook for the year.

Despite the respectable beat, shares traded lower following the release on concerns over slowing growth and waning benefits related to COVID-19 vaccinations. Shares were further pressured after being downgraded to neutral by analysts at Baird. Still, the price target set by the firm is about 25% higher than current levels.

At present, the company's annual dividend of $1.91 yields over 4.5%, which is on the higher end of past averages, except for in 2020.

Seeking Alpha - WBA Dividend Growth History

At $41 a share, WBA is down 10% in the past month and is trading at just 8x forward earnings. For investors seeking a value add to their long-term portfolios, WBA seems to offer attractive upside potential, in addition to stable dividend income.

Conclusion

This week's laggard listing includes two companies that suffered their worst one-day declines since 1987. Given the miss on earnings for both WMT and TGT, a decline is warranted, but the double-digit drop was likely overdone.

From a valuation standpoint, both companies were trading above the average of the broader S&P, but not that much higher. At the end of 2021, for example, WMT was trading at 22x forward earnings and TGT was trading at 17.5x earnings. The S&P, by contrast, is currently trading at about 17x forward earnings.

The declines in the two companies rippled fear through the entire market. Even DLTR was dragged lower, despite the defensive nature of its business. While CBRL and WBA operate in different industries, they, too, were not spared from the selloff, with each dropping to new 52-week lows during the week.

With market adversity comes opportunity. For long-term focused investors seeking an entry point for their diversified portfolios, a further dive into this week's five laggards would be worth the extra effort.