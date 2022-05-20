JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The "Don't fight the Fed" theme has haunted growth and tech stocks over the past six months. Stocks in the SaaS space and unprofitable growth stocks took the worst beating, given their premium multiples and weak profitability.

Retail stocks like Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) had held up well until December when a massive bull trap started the distribution. Recent results from Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) also sent retail stocks investors fleeing, as it's the retailers' turn to feel the pain from the rate hikes. In a Costco (COST) article in early May, we shared that the sell-off in retail stocks like COST wasn't over.

Notably, LOW stock has also fallen into a bear market, as we discussed in our previous article. However, it has not yet suffered the brunt of the capitulation moves seen in WMT, TGT, and Costco stock. Therefore, we were initially confident that LOW stock could perhaps avoid the pain from the macro stresses.

However, our price action analysis shows that the tide has already swung in favor of the bears. It's a clear distribution phase that could likely intensify before forcing a bottom.

Therefore, we revise our rating on LOW stock from Buy to sell, as the risk/reward profile has changed dramatically. Don't fight against the market.

The Party Is Coming To An End

Lowe's reported revenue and GAAP EPS beat the consensus estimates in Q1. It also reiterated its FY22 guidance. However, the mayhem over retail stocks has shrouded any near-term optimism over LOW stock. The sell-off has continued as investors become increasingly concerned over the company's ability to meet FY22 guidance.

We think the market is pricing in a weaker than expected FY22, given its significant exposure to the DIY market (75%). The market is also likely factoring in more significant macro headwinds that haven't markedly impacted the housing market yet. However, the signs are brewing that the housing market could be next in line for its day of reckoning.

WSJ also reported recently that existing home sales have slowed. Moreover, prospective buyer traffic was also down. Furthermore, WSJ also emphasized that the existing home sales data for April "reflect deals signed in March or February, with buyers locking in rates that are much lower than what prevails now." In addition, it also added that "the National Association of Home Builders earlier this week said that its measure of prospective buyer traffic, based on its monthly survey of builders, fell sharply in May and is now somewhat below levels that prevailed right before the pandemic."

We believe that it's unlikely that Lowe's is immune to these macro stresses afflicting the broader economy. The boom in the housing market could soon be coming to an end.

Furthermore, Lowe's also made clear that housing market appreciation is critical for consumers' confidence. CEO Marvin Ellison accentuated (edited):

I just want to reinforce the point on the value of home price appreciation to consumer confidence. And it's one of the reasons why I think home improvement is a unique retail sector in kind of this macro environment where there are a lot of questions about the health of the consumer. And we have unprecedented home price appreciation, but we also have an unprecedented supply-demand issue for the availability of homes. So our data tells us, this is less of bubble and it's more of a supply-demand issue where you have 1.5 million, 2 million homes of demand versus the availability. (Lowe's FQ1'22 earnings call)

Revenue & EPS Growth Are Likely Slowing

Lowe's revenue and GAAP EBIT margins % consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ) Lowe's GAAP EPS and EBITDA consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

Ellison could well be right on Lowe's business being more resilient than what the market thinks it is. But, the consensus estimates suggest Lowe's growth could slow dramatically through FY24.

Notwithstanding, the company's EBIT margins are expected to remain robust despite record inflation rates. Nevertheless, the significant deceleration in sales growth would impact its bottom line profitability markedly.

Investors can observe that Lowe's estimated EPS and EBITDA YoY growth could slow significantly through FY24. Therefore, we believe that the market has been pricing in these weaknesses, as it de-rated LOW stock. In short, the party is likely over.

Price Action Warrants Significant Caution

LOW stock price chart (TradingView)

The bull trap in December started the distribution phase as the market makers digested its massive gains from 2020. Our previous Buy thesis was predicated on sustaining its critical support level, which has been decisively broken.

Notably, the price action is indicative of a continued distribution phase and not one of capitulation. In other words, the sell-off is unlikely to be over yet.

We noted that LOW stock could be at a near-term bottom at the current level. Therefore, it could rally into the near-term resistance indicated in the chart above before falling further. We suggest investors lighten their load from here and cut more exposure in the potential rally.

We think the stock could find its eventual bottom at the $147 level (20% downside), which coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. However, for profitable and strong moat stocks like LOW, we don't expect it to fall to the COVID bottom.

We revise our rating on LOW stock from Buy to Sell. We urge investors to use any potential rally to cut exposure fully or partially. It's time for the "generals" to fall.