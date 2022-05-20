Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) has earned a reputation for being a consistent stock in that it consistently goes up. Thus investors must have been surprised when the stock suddenly nosedived after retail competitor Target (TGT) reported disappointing earnings results. The guilt-by-association is not surprising, but there are some reasons why COST may still report strong results when it releases earnings next Thursday. The stock is nonetheless quite cheap here for long-term investors.

While tech stocks crashed, COST continued to rise. The last month saw the stock drop 30% including 16% over just the past several days.

If history is any indication, COST stock will not be kept down for long.

Costco Stock Earnings: What To Expect

Why did COST stock fall? That appears to be solely due to TGT's poor earnings results. As I covered here, TGT saw operating income decline by 40% due to inflation, supply chain disruptions, as well as inventory mismanagement. With COST falling in sympathy, it is reasonable to be concerned that COST will face similar struggles.

COST actually did see some inflationary pressures last quarter. Gross margins decreased 32 basis points - but excluding the impact of gasoline price inflation, gross margins would have been 11.01%, representing an increase of five basis points.

I don't anticipate COST experiencing the same inventory management issues that TGT faced, as those looked like they were operator-specific. But like TGT, COST is exposed to operating leverage which can work in both directions. Below we can see how a slight dropoff in sales led to a huge dropoff in net income amidst the Great Financial Crisis in 2009.

That said, net income bounced back right back up in 2010 as revenues recovered. I expect any macro-related weakness to be short-lived due to the resiliency of its business model.

Consensus estimates call for $51.41 billion of revenue and $3.04 in earnings per share.

How reasonable are those estimates? $51.41 billion in revenue represents 13.5% growth over the $45.3 billion in revenue posted last year. Somewhat unusual for most companies, COST actually reports comparable sales results on a monthly basis. Over the months of February through April, the company has reported comparable sales growth of 14%, 17.2%, and 12.6%, respectively. That suggests the company may actually materially beat revenue consensus estimates considering comparable sales growth is already ahead of consensus growth rates, and that does not factor in the additional benefit from new store openings.

But what about operating income? I note that both COST and TGT generated consistent gross margins amidst the Great Financial Crisis - investors should consider the current supply chain disruptions as being unprecedented. Most of TGT's margin contraction was due to inventory mismanagement, but I estimate that inflationary and supply chain disruptions caused up to 200 basis points impact. I expect COST to have far more resilient gross margins than TGT, but we can assume a 200 basis point impact to project a possible worst-case scenario. Based on $51.41 billion in projected revenues and an 8.6% gross margin, I could see COST reporting an operating income loss of $159 million. Assuming a 100 basis point impact, the company might report $355 million in operating income. COST is clearly far more exposed to impact from gross margin compression.

Is COST Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

That said, I expect any margin impact to be far lower than projected, and for such headwinds to prove near term in nature. At recent prices, COST is trading at 37x the past fiscal year's earnings results. That earnings multiple might not look cheap, but this is a business model with tremendous operating leverage which is still growing comparable sales at a double-digit rate. To give an indication of the operating leverage inherent in this business model, 5% comparable sales growth could lead to around 25% net income growth. Further, if gross margins were to expand by 1%, then I estimate that net income would increase by 40% (again based on the past fiscal year's results). I have not even factored in any assumptions regarding membership fee increases, which carry even higher profit margins. That attractive growth profile plus the resiliency of the business model arguably warrants a premium multiple - I assume a 2x price to earnings growth ratio ('PEG ratio'). Assuming 5% comparable sales growth (25% bottom line growth), we arrive at a 50x earnings multiple - representing around 33% potential upside. Due to the resilient business model and $4.6 billion of net cash, the fundamental risk to the company is quite low even in a recession. But the stock price may face volatility as investors see the sticker shock of temporarily lower operating income. The main long-term risk is if competitors like Walmart (WMT) or Amazon (AMZN) disrupt the growth runway, which would call into question my investment thesis. Thus far that has not played out (COST is still growing comparable sales rapidly even on top of tough pandemic comparables). I rate the stock a buy even if earnings may disappoint next week.