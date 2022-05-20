Md Saiful Islam Khan/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had a recent very promising readout of its oncology candidates NKX101 and NKX019, is flush with cash, is ambitious, and has a great future in the field of immuno-oncology in my eyes. I will cover the recent oncology results and will compare them with those of the approved CAR-T trials and the clinical trials of some other players below.

Company overview

Nkarta is an oncology company that uses the innate capacities of natural killer cells to target tumors. Its current market cap is around 620 million. The below shows a chart of its share price since its IPO on the Nasdaq.

Nkarta stock (Ycharts)

This is its entire pipeline, with my own highlighting in yellow.

Nkarta pipeline (Company website)

The current article will focus on the first two drug candidates, but I did highlight product candidates NKX101 and NKX70 for respectively solid tumors, and heme and solid tumors, as solid tumors are considered the holy grail of immuno-oncology. I further highlighted the collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics to develop and co-commercialize two chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) NK cell product candidates.

Nkarta focuses on natural killer or NK cells, an essential part of the body’s immune system. Healthy NK cells are taken from healthy donors, expanded, engineered, cryopreserved and then finally thawed and administered to sick patients.

Nkarta process presentation (Nkarta corporate presentation)

The first approved immuno-oncology drugs were autologous, using the body’s own immune cells, T-cells in that case. The extraction and engineering process of autologous cells comes with a price and a long duration, so the field went looking for off-the-shelf alternatives.

The approved CAR-T treatments come with a high price, which in my eyes makes it a huge bottleneck for application to every patient. The cost of the drug is often above $ 300,000 with the total cost of therapy averaging $700,000 and sometimes exceeding $1 million. I believe this is often ignored by investors.

NK cell therapies have certain advantages over T cell therapies: they kill more effectively, as they kill when the balance of activatory signals outweighs the inhibitory signals they do not depend on a single antigen target, they do not come with risk of graft-versus-host disease, and they should not come with dose-limiting toxicities.

Nkarta's drug candidates NKX101 and NKX019

Nkarta’s two product candidates that are in Phase I trials are shown below.

Nkarta Phase 1 product candidates (Nkarta corporate presentation)

Both of these drug candidates share one engineered addition, namely membrane bound IL-15 for longer persistence in vivo. NK cells with that same membrane bound IL-15 have been shown to produce excellent results by Takeda (JPY) and by Fate Therapeutics, the Israelian company Gamida Cell (GMDA) is also developing an engineered NK cell with membrane-bound IL-15, and I would go so far as to say I believe the success of these engineered cells may be due in large part to this membrane-bound IL-15. IL-15 is a cytokine that, as some other cytokines, allows NK cells to live longer. NK cells are, in fact, generally short-lived, so persistence of therapy is problematic without the addition of cytokines. In the present case, IL-15 was used during the creation process, and the membrane-bound IL-15 is there to ensure that even in the body, the cells live longer than normal.

The other engineered additions, also called CARs or chimeric antigen receptors, are different to each drug candidate. In NKX101, the CAR is designed to bind to ligands on a tumor cell that should normally connect to the NKG2D receptor of the NK cell. In NKX019, the CAR is designed to target the CD19 protein on the surface of a lymphoma or leukemia cell. CD19 is essentially the most known target protein, and is also the target of most of the approved autologous CAR therapies working with T-cells, such as Kymriah or Yescarta.

Nkarta’s first Phase I trial uses NKX101 in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). AML is the most common form of leukemia. Overall five year survival rates are low (30%). Standard of care is chemotherapy and possibly stem cell transplantation by a foreign donor. Even in such a case, relapse after some years is common. Some patients are also too weak to undergo intense chemotherapy, and with these patients, the prognosis is even poorer.

Nkarta's second Phase I trial uses NKX019 in patients with advanced relapsed/refractory B cell malignancies, such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and acute lymphoblastic lymphoma (ALL).

Both trials are running in cancers that one can call typical targets of recent T and NK cell trials. The cancers have a similar standard of care and long-term prognosis as mentioned above. Patients will often relapse, and weaker patients are unfit for the severe consequences of chemotherapy. For some hematological malignancies such as NHL and ALL, the already approved CAR-T treatments did change the treatment landscape. Although they also come with toxicities, their outcomes are better as shown below.

CAR-T responses overview (Nkarta corporate presentation)

It can already be noted that, contrary to T cell therapies, NK cell therapies will not come with cytokine release syndrome (CRS) or with ICANS (immune cell neurotoxicity syndrome).

The April readout

On April 22, 2022, Nkarta reported positive preliminary findings regarding its two drug candidates in Phase 1 trials.

The essential NKX101 reporting was the following, and I will present this slightly differently than the company itself. Twenty-one patients were treated, four of which did not respond to treatment, the others did. Of the 17 remaining patients, all responded to treatment, with 8 of 17 patients achieving an overall response (47% ORR) and 3 of 17 achieving a complete response with hematologic recovery (18% CR). These three were also those that were treated with the highest dose regimens, i.e. a three-dose regimen consisting of 1 billion or 1.5 billion CAR NK cells per dose. In this high-dose regimen, there was therefore a 60% complete response rate, and two of these 3 complete responders did not have minimal residual disease (MRD). These were patients who were heavily pretreated, and the median baseline percentage of blast cells in the bone marrow of patients who are currently enrolled in the trial is 27%.

This is the full clinical activity table for NKX101 as presented by Nkarta.

Clinical activity NKX101 (Nkarta press release April 25, 2022)

For NKX019, the essential reporting was that 13 patients were enrolled and dosed. Three patients did not respond to treatment. Of the remaining ten patients, 7 achieved an objective response rate (70% ORR) and 4 achieved a complete response (40% CR). Again, these patients were heavily pretreated, and had aggressive forms of cancer.

As a comparison, the MD Anderson cancer center CAR-NK cell drug candidate has shown a 73% response rate and 63% complete response rate in 2019 with persistence of therapy for over a year. This drug candidate also targeted the CD19 protein and was also ‘armored’ with IL-15. Takeda is responsible for development, manufacturing and commercialization of CAR NK products here. These are the best results to date in this disease that I know of. Fate Therapeutics' IL-15 armored CAR-NK construct targeting CD19, FT516, had shown a 73% objective response rate and 55% complete response rate with less persistence than Takeda’s drug candidate, even though the patients in the Fate Therapeutics trial had additionally been administered IL-2 cytokine support for survival of the engineered NK cells at each of the three dose administrations. Fate Therapeutics has partnered with Janssen (JNJ).

Due to lymphodepletion treatment prior to injection, patients did suffer from milder issues. Apart from that though, the safety profile is so much better than CAR-T therapies.

This is the full clinical activity table for NKX019 as presented by Nkarta.

NKX019 clinical activity results (Nkarta press release April 25, 2022)

Nkarta’s trials are enrolling further, and data of these programs should be presented at a future conference.

The story here is that there is a favorable dose response, with the higher dose regimens clearly showing better responses, meaning there is a favorable dose response. The three-dose regimen with the higher dosages will be the regimens going forward. In these higher dose regimens, the overall response rates and complete response rates were better than CAR-T therapies. This is all the more so as the patients were heavily pretreated, presented with severe forms of cancer in late stages. Apart from milder issues related to lymphodepletion, there were no toxicities reported. There was neither any graft-versus-host disease in these off-the-shelf therapies.

The favorable market reaction and subsequent offering

The market reacted favorably to this positive news. Nkarta shares opened 60% up that Friday morning, compared to the close the day before, and ended the day 140% up, at a price of $ 18.7.

At market close, Nkarta announced the terms of a proposed public stock offering for an additional $ 150 million of shares, which was further concretized in 13,333,334 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. This came as a bit of a surprise to me, as NKarta was actually already flush with cash. The closing of the offering was announced on Monday April 28, 2022. Due to the exercise of the underwriter’s options, and after deduction of costs, net proceeds were $ 215.5 million.

The share price did drop a bit on that news, but only to $ 16.79, to then further move upward to $ 19.44 by May 4, 2022. Analysts had meanwhile come out with favorable notes and reiterated buy ratings

News is quickly forgotten in the biotech world, most particularly in a depressed market, and the sell-off began afterwards. Two weeks later, Nkarta is trading back at $ 13.

Nothing is perfect

In spite of my enthusiasm and the promise I see here, I will slip in some remarks of a slightly skeptical nature.

As set out above, the cost of CAR-T therapies is high, making them therapies which, for now, are for the more fortunate people. Favorable responses in the higher-dose regimens of 1 to 1.5 billion engineered cells do not come cheap. There is a need for lower-cost immuno-oncology solutions.

NK cells typically only live some weeks. The IL-15 armoring of the CAR-NK constructs provides for some additional persistence, and one sees the effect of that return in Fate’s and Takeda’s results. I am concerned that long term persistence of these therapies may be an issue.

Over the longer term, one will also want to assess whether there is target evasion by tumors, that may stop expressing ligands for NKG2D such as MICA and MICB, or CD19.

Cryopreservation is a further concern. Compared to T-cells, NK cells are rather fragile, and cell viability post cryopreservation could be an issue once these therapies would be moved outside of a laboratory setting.

The lymphodepleting pretreatment helps the therapy, but of course is not good for the patient.

Finally, the holy grail of immuno-oncology is solid tumors. So far, no therapy has seen good results here, and I do not know what to expect of CAR-NK therapies here. Other therapies may rather work in solid tumors. Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) has a CER-T program which it claims may overcome the hurdles of CAR-T therapies in solid tumors, and other companies such as Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) claim their tumor infiltrating lymphocyte or TIL therapy may overcome these hurdles.

INMB’s INKmune program appears to come with none of these downsides, while possibly including all the upsides including good results in preclinical trial setting in solid tumors with a Phase 1 trial in ovarian cancer to start in the second half of 2022.

The analysts' views

All analysts rate this stock as a buy, with a low price target of $ 32 which is more than double the current share price, an average price target of $ 57 which is more than 4 times the current share price, and a high price target of $ 81 which is more than 6 times the current share price.

One could say the biotech sell-off over the past months has been destructive overall, but I am seeing a larger disconnect between the science and the investor world here. Nkarta is not being picked up by any retail investors, and like other companies in the oncology world, has a difficult time explaining how its science is revolutionary and worth investing in. Fate Therapeutics seems to rule the NK space, even though it does not necessarily bring the best results, with pretty much all of the others being largely ignored.

In a Cantor Fitzgerald report of March 17, 2021, it was mentioned that, whereas Fate Therapeutics had more programs in the clinic, Cantor Fitzgerald believed Nkarta to be better positioned to move fast with its next programs, which include NKX019 and NKX101 in solid tumor.

The competitive field

Nkarta is not alone in its natural killer cell aspirations. The past few years have seen a number of biotech companies developing NK-based drug candidates, with two worthwhile mentioning being Gamida Cell and Celyad oncology (CYAD), with market caps respectively at $ 135 million and § 25 million, two companies that I believe are underfollowed players with the latter actually receiving quite some attention and praise by academia and analysts.

These biotech companies have been emerging for a reason; the golden age of immuno-oncology has arrived, with CAR-T treatments leading the way and CAR-NK treatments possibly following in their footsteps. New therapies are constantly emerging, with CAR constructs becoming more complex, processes and products being optimized, new cell types being discovered for better proliferation/treatment, etcetera.

Not all of these drug candidates succeed. Some targets also fail, such as the TIGIT antibody domanalimab Roche had developed, with consequences for other drug therapies targeting the same such as Arcus Biotech which had been taken over by Gilead.

The Nkarta results did bode well for the NK space overall, and remarkably also sent INMB's shares up about 20%, the latter being related to its INKmune drug candidate, as an NK-focused therapy that among others also upregulates NKG2D expression.

Interestingly, Nkarta does not have a big pharma partner yet. The recent news release will certainly raise further interest here.

Financials

Nkarta's cash burn was $ 51 million in 2020 and $ 73 million in 2022. The recent stock offering with net proceeds of about $ 215.5 million gives it considerable additional cash of about $ 434 million. That should provide for quite the cash runway going forward.

Insider buying and institutional ownership

After the favorable press release, three major insider transactions have occurred on two consecutive days, namely on April 26 and 28, 2022. I have listed them below.

Latest insider buying (Insider Screener)

I take note of this insider buying as it is considerable, compared to the smaller and planned insider selling that had occurred over the past months. These insider purchases were part of the stock offering and occurred at $ 15 per share, knowing that the company was a market day before still trading around $ 7. I believe that’s a clear vote of confidence.

Institutional ownership remains high in this stock, at about 56% percent. GSK holds 3,150,732 shares.

Short interest is at 12.67%.

What’s next?

Moving forward, these are the upcoming milestones Nkarta sees:

Nkarta upcoming milestones (Nkarta corporate presentation)

Both in the AML/MDS trials, dosing of patients will continue to take place with the higher-dose regimens. A further update should be delivered in the second half of 2022. I remark that Nkarta expressly mentioned the potential for approval in AML on the basis of its single arm expansion cohort data.

What I am most interested in, is how Nkarta is planning on tackling its therapies in solid tumors.

Risks

As always, investing in a biotech company that has no earnings, and has two drug candidates in development, is of the highest risk one can find in the stock market. If the FDA decides these drugs will not be approved, then the investment may become worthless. The FDA can impose a clinical hold at any time. It is unclear at this point where the fast-evolving immuno-oncology field will be in five to ten years, and how the competition will look like at this point.

Conclusion

I rate Nkarta as a strong buy. The company just comes cheap, in light of its potential and success so far. I believe that, in a fast-moving oncology landscape, the company’s potential is largely ignored, and that there is a disconnect between the state of the science and the knowledge of retail investors.

The recent readout had promising results, and is consistent with other readout in similar CAR-NK drug candidates. This confirms that an investment here is considerably de-risked.

Furthermore, the recent readout, and the upcoming readout in the second half of 2022, may have sparked the interest of big pharma companies. Both other drug candidates with IL-15 armored NK cells targeting CD19 which have already brought good results have already partnered.

On the other hand, I am missing Nkarta’s unique selling proposition, and I am most interested in how therapy in solid tumors may pan out.

My strategy would really be to sufficiently diversify investment in companies in the natural killer space, some of which I have mentioned above.