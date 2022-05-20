wallix/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As markets are losing confidence in risk and growth assets, it might be a good time to revisit the valuation of defensive, high-quality blue-chip stocks. In my opinion, Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY), the German powerhouse for engineering solutions, definitely makes the screen. Although the stock is down approximately 25% YTD, the company's financials and future outlook remain strong. In this article, I apply a residual earnings valuation based on analyst consensus estimates, a WACC of 8.5%, and a terminal growth rate equal to nominal GDP growth. My calculation finds that SIEGY is considerably undervalued, with more than 50% upside potential based on a €173.43/share target price.

About Siemens

Siemens AG is a leading engineering and manufacturing company based in Germany. The company is a true global powerhouse for digitalization and engaged in a wide range of activities, which include solutions in automation, manufacturing equipment, energy (fossil fuel and renewable power), transportation and healthcare. Siemens serves customers in almost every industry and operates its business through four main segments. (1) The mobility segment, which accounts for approximately 16% of sales includes Siemens' operations with regards to passenger and freight transportation. (2) The medical and healthcare segment (Healthineers), which accounts for 31% of sales provides imaging and diagnostic technology. (3) The digital industries segment generates approximately 28% of sales and offers automation and digitalization services, IoT systems and industrial software. (4) The smart infrastructure segment with 26% of total revenues offers solutions to connect energy systems, buildings and industries. As a further business breakdown, Siemens generates around half its revenue from the European region, approximately 25% of sales in North America and 25% of sales in the Asia/Pacific region.

Siemens Investor Presentation, Q1 2022

Financial Performance

As Siemens is exposed significantly to business cycles, the company's revenues have fluctuated in the past. For example, while Siemens generated record revenues in 2017 of €83.04 billion, this number decreased to as low as $55.25 billion in 2020. However, investors might want to appreciate that even despite Covid-19 Siemens managed to be profitable with net income of €4.2 billion, or €4.66/share.

In 2021, Siemens generated revenues of €62.27 billion and recorded a net income of €6.7 billion (7.5% net income margin). On a per-share basis, Siemens achieved earnings of €7.68, which represents a year-over-year increase of 54%. Moreover, Siemens recorded cash provided by operations of €9.29 billion and record free cash flow of €8.2 billion. The performance was driven by strong double-digit revenue growth in Siemens Healthineers and Digital Industries. In addition, the company has seen significantly higher demand coming from Asia.

Siemens Investor Presentation, Q1 2022

Siemens closed the year with €12.04 billion of cash and cash equivalents and €51.11 billion of total debt. Preferred equity was valued at €4.9 billion. For reference, Siemens' market cap was €114.11 billion in 2021.

Going forward, Siemens targets revenue growth between 5 - 7%, and analysts appear to agree. According to estimates, revenues are expected to reach €71.9 billion in 2023 and €75.7 billion in 2024. EPS is estimated at €9.07 and €10.01 respectively. Based on analyst consensus, Siemens is currently trading at an estimated forward P/E multiple between 12.8 - 11.5.

Siemens Investor Presentation, Q1 2022

Valuation

Let us look at SIEGY's valuation in detail. I have constructed a Residual Earnings framework based on the analyst consensus forecast for EPS 'till 2025, a WACC of 8.5% and a TV growth rate equal to zero. Although the effective cost of capital for Siemens is considerably below 8.5%, I think an adjustment upwards to 8.5% is reasonable, given the current uncertain macro-environment. In addition, the long-term growth assumption equal to zero might be an underestimation, in my opinion, but again, I prefer to be conservative. If investors might want to consider a different scenario, I have also enclosed a sensitivity analysis based on varying WACC and TV growth combination. For reference, red cells imply an overvaluation, while green cells imply an undervaluation as compared to SIEGY's current valuation.

Based on the above assumptions, my valuation estimates a fair share price of €173.43/share, implying a 54.4% upside potential based on accounting fundamentals. However, the sensitivity table indicates that Siemens' valuation is strongly influenced by assumptions.

Analyst consensus, author's calculation

Analyst consensus, author's calculation

Alternatively, investors could consider valuing Siemens based on multiples. I suggest applying the 2-year historical average P/E multiple of 17.1x to the company's consensus 2023 EPS of €9.03. The result, discounted at 8.5% WACC, implies a fair price of €142.31/share.

Risks

I have identified the following risks that could impact Siemens' business and share-price performance: First, Siemens has significant exposure to business cycles. That said, investors should closely monitor the ongoing macro-economic challenges including rising real yields, inflation, geopolitical developments, supply-chain challenges and China lockdowns. Second, some of Siemens' businesses are exposed to significant industry competition, specifically power/energy and transportation. Investors should watch CAPEX investments and unusual pricing-behavior both by Siemens and the company's major competitors. In case future competition increases more than what is modelled by analysts, profitability margins and EPS estimates must be adjusted accordingly. Third, Siemens is exposed to significant M&A risk as the company is looking to expand through acquisitions. Finally, some of Siemens' business ventures such as renewable energies and smart mobility are high growth/high risk ventures. Investors should thus monitor relevant technological innovation and consumer/industry adoption.

Conclusion

Investing in Siemens looks like a relatively safe bet in the current environment. Personally, I like the company's strong competitive positioning and attractive growth outlook. Moreover, Siemens has a track-record of posting strong financials - even in challenging environments such as the Covid-19 health crisis. Combining my personal fundamental view with the results of the residual earnings valuation based on analyst consensus, I feel confident to assign a buy rating to SIEGY shares. My base-case target price is €173.43/share.