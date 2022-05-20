choness/iStock via Getty Images

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had ambitious acquisitions in 2021, which will likely make the company’s free cash flow grow faster. New technological trends like 5G wireless networks and new laser-based precision manufacturing techniques are also expected to enhance sales growth. Even taking into account the risks from the growing debt and some potential failure of acquisitions, I believe that MKSI is quite undervalued.

MKS Instruments: The Recent Number Of Acquisitions Will Most Likely Push The Share Price Up

Founded in 1961, MKS Instruments is a provider of instruments and systems to monitor advanced manufacturing as well as to improve productivity.

In my view, given the increase in 5G wireless networks, big data, and artificial intelligence, the company appears to be in a very good position to provide solutions in these emerging trends. It is, therefore, a great time to do research about MKS.

investor.mksinst.com

With that, it is also quite beneficial for shareholders of the recent acquisition initiatives. In 2021, the company signed the acquisition of Photon Control and Atotech Limited, and signed an agreement to buy Atotech (ATC).

On July 15, 2021, we completed our acquisition of Photon Control Inc., pursuant to a definitive agreement. Photon Control designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position used in semiconductor wafer fabrication. Source: 10-k 10-Q - Assets acquired and liabilities assumed at the date of the Photon Control Acquisition On July 1, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with Atotech to acquire Atotech, a leading process chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions. Pursuant to the Implementation Agreement, the Company agreed to pay $16.20 per share in cash and 0.0552 of a share of MKS common stock for each outstanding common share of Atotech. Source: Quarterly Report March 31, 2022

In my view, if the acquisitions are successful, and the integration of new teams is properly done, both revenue and free cash flow will increase.

MKS Instruments Looks Quite Undervalued Under Pretty Standard Conditions

Under normal conditions, MKS Instruments will likely benefit from the increasing complexity of technology transitions in the semiconductor manufacturing sector. In my view, if MKS can offer a portfolio of solutions that improve the performance of semiconductor manufacturers, revenue will trend north. The company has been offering innovative solutions for a long time, so I don’t know why management wouldn’t continue doing so.

I also believe that MKS will benefit from the growing need for laser-based precision manufacturing techniques. According to experts, the global laser processing market is expected to experience growth of more than 7% CAGR. Under this case scenario, MKS will obtain significant sales growth from this specific target market:

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the global laser processing market size to reach USD 6.11 billion, registering a 7.3% CAGR from 2020–2026. Source: Laser Processing Market to Touch USD 6.11 Billion by 2026

I also believe that MKS will benefit quite a bit from its international exposure. In my view, shareholders in the United States will appreciate quite a bit that more than 51% of the total amount of revenue comes from overseas. It means that MKS is well diversified, and will capture market growth at the global level. With some countries doing better than others, obtaining different sources of revenue is usually beneficial:

A significant portion of our net revenues are from sales to customers in international markets. For 2021, 2020 and 2019, international net revenues accounted for approximately 57%, 55% and 53% of our total net revenues, respectively. A significant portion of our international net revenues were from sales to customers in China, Israel, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. Source: 10-k

Under normal circumstances, I assumed sales growth of 5%-6% from 2023 to 2025, an EBITDA margin of 29%, and conservative changes in working capital and capital expenditures. The results include free cash flow around $701-$957 million and free cash flow over sales ratio of 22%-26%.

Author's Compilations

If we use the median EV/EBITDA of around 11x and weighted cost of capital of 9.81%, the implied market capitalization would be close to $12 billion, and the implied price should be $201.

Author's Compilations

Currently, the company trades quite undervalued as compared to peers. Right now, MKS is trading at 8x EBITDA, so I assumed an exit multiple close to this figure. Let’s try to be as conservative as possible. The result includes an implied price of $152. Let's note that a few months ago, MKS was trading at 20x EBITDA. I don’t see how this company could trade so much lower.

Author's Compilations

Worst Risks: Failure Of Acquisitions, Increase In Interest Rates, And Lack Of Innovation

MKS is going through a number of business combinations, in which the company could lose personnel, clients, and even vendor relationships. In the worst case scenario, I expect a decline in revenue and free cash flow:

It is possible that the pendency of the acquisition could result in the loss of key employees, higher than expected costs, diversion of management attention or the disruption of our ongoing businesses, which may adversely affect the combined company’s ability to maintain relationships with customers, vendors and employees or to achieve the anticipated benefits and cost savings of the acquisition. Source: 10-k

Once the acquisitions are done, MKS Instruments will likely increase its debt levels. Small increases in interest rates could have a major impact on the MKS’ EBITDA margins. As a result, the valuation of the exit multiple could decline, which would drive MKS’ fair valuation down:

All of the indebtedness to be incurred in connection with the acquisition will bear interest at variable interest rates. If interest rates increase, variable rate debt will create higher debt service requirements, which could adversely affect our cash flows. Source: 10-k

Under this scenario, I also assumed that MKS will fail to offer products that are suitable for consumers in the next few years. In some way, the company may not be able to preview new technological trends and demands. In sum, sales growth may not be as large as expected:

We must anticipate trends in our customers’ industries and develop products before our customers’ products and processes are commercialized. If we do not anticipate our customers’ needs and future activities, we may invest substantial resources in developing products that do not achieve broad market acceptance. Source: 10-k

Under very detrimental conditions, I included sales growth of -20% in 2023 and -5% sales growth in 2024. Also, with an EBITDA margin of 25%, small changes in working capital, and growing capital expenditures, the free cash flow would decline.

Author's Compilations

Under this case scenario, I included an exit multiple of 7.5x and a cost of capital of 13.5% and 15%, which implied a stock price of $95.

Author's Compilations

Balance Sheet: MKS Will Likely Increase Its Total Amount Of Debt After The Acquisitions Are Closed

As of March 31, 2022, MKS Instruments reported $1.011 billion in cash with $4.6 billion in total assets and liabilities worth $1.6 billion. In my view, the current balance sheet looks healthy enough to merge the company with other entities.

10-Q

As of today, the company’s long term debt does not seem significant at all. The short-term debt is equal to $168 million, and the long-term debt stands at $807 million. Investors who don’t usually invest in companies holding significant amounts of leverage may avoid MKS. Keep in mind that after the merger with Atotech, the total amount of debt may be equal to $5.3 billion:

In connection with the Atotech Acquisition, we expect to incur up to $5.3 billion of indebtedness, which could have the effect, among other things, of reducing our flexibility to respond to changing business, industry and economic conditions, limiting our ability to obtain financing in the future and increasing interest expense. Source: 10-k

10-Q

In my view, if MKS convinces the market about the new free cash flow thanks to the acquisition of Atotech, most investors will not be worried about the total amount of debt. Keep in mind that investors will see much more free cash flow coming per year, so having more debt will be a bit more justifiable.

My Takeaway: MKS Instruments Looks Undervalued Even Without Closing The Acquisitions

MKS Instruments is about to integrate a significant number of targets, which will likely enhance free cash flow expectations. As a result, the exit multiples used by financial advisors will likely increase, which would lead to further valuation improvement. MKS is also expected to benefit from new needs for laser-based precision manufacturing techniques and the development of new 5G wireless networks. Yes, I do see some risks from the total amount of debt reported after the acquisitions and lack of innovation. With that, the current stock price mark doesn’t look sufficient to justify future free cash flow generation.