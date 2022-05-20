Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

As the market knows now, the retail sector faced a tough period in the last few months. Under Armour (NYSE:UA,NYSE:UAA) has absolutely been crushed on a Q1'22 earnings miss due to known supply chain issues leading to a potential exit of the CEO. My investment thesis remains very bullish on the athletic apparel retailer with the stock now trading near COVID lows.

Business Transition

Under Armour has a lot of moving parts not helping the market obtain confidence in the business. Heading into the Q1'22 earnings report, the company had already discussed a transition to a new fiscal year ending in March starting with the current quarter. Under Armour only reported the Q1 report for FY22 and immediately started on FY23. In addition, the company had already discussed canceling some orders to allow their supply chain to catch up leading to some lower inventory levels in the spring.

The moves made sense considering the retail sector is in the midst of the busy holiday season in December and January and the executives are better off focused on the business and not an audit or financial reports. Peer Nike (NKE) has a year-end in May so a similar move just appears logical.

The company had spent the last couple of years transitioning the business and ended 2021 on a bright note. Under Armour was finally generating strong profits and cash flows with the predicted growth to fuel a much higher valuation.

The Q1'22 report changed the view of the retailer by the market despite the known supply chain issues leading to cancelled orders. The athletic apparel retailer was hit with major margin pressure from higher freight costs and the company forecasted some ongoing weakness in FY23 due to these issues, but the market appears to have taken the cancelled orders as a demand issue.

The demand numbers were actually solid considering the tough operating environment and the weakness that the retailers have recently reported. Remember, Under Armour reported the March quarterly report on May 6, so the company already had some visibility on April and May business.

Under Armour provided the following guidance for the new FY23 ending March 31, 2023:

Revenue is expected to increase 5% to 7% vs. consensus growth of 4%, reflecting a mid-single-digit growth rate in North America and a low-teens growth rate in the international business.

Gross margin is expected to be down 150 to 200 basis points compared to the baseline period's adjusted gross margin of 49.6%.

Operating income is expected to reach $375M to $400M vs. the comparable baseline period adjusted operating income of $424M.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.63 and $0.68 vs. consensus of $0.72.

In essence, the business was forecast to be strong, but supply chain issues and inflation were going to hold back profit progress, including an estimated 3% hit to revenue targets. Under Armour guiding to 6% growth for the year after already highlighting a 10-point hit to FQ1'23 revenue is actually very impressive.

The question investors have to answer is whether the stock should trade at the same levels now based on some transitory headwinds to the business over the next few quarters as when the world economy was in lockdown. The stock fell below $9 in COVID lockdowns when some retailers faced real risk of going out of business while the current forecast is for operating income of $400 million on 6% growth this year after records in FY21.

CEO Transition

In a somewhat shocking move, CEO Patrik Frisk is stepping down from the company effective June 1. Since the executive is staying on as an advisor through September 2023, the departure isn't necessarily due to performance or a disagreement with the Executive Chairman and Founder Kevin Plank. Though, the move was definitely unexpected with the company having to undertake a CEO search process to identify a permanent CEO.

Mr. Frisk has been CEO for only a couple of years and the guidance for the next fiscal year was promising that Under Armour was clearly on a new path. In a CNBC interview, Kevin Plank provided no indication the athletic apparel company needed to make drastic changes to the FY23 business plan as a cause for the departure. In fact, his indication is that the move was a pivot toward growth.

A lot of analysts are mixed on whether this provides an opportunity for the next growth phase of Under Armour, or indications of weakness. The average analyst price target has collapsed from $25 just a few weeks ago before the Q1'22 earnings miss, but the average price target is now almost $17.

TipRanks

The stock will trade weak in the near term due to supply chain and inflation concerns along with Under Armour not having a CEO now. Founder Plank still working at the business provides signs the market is extrapolating some minor transitory pressures into a bigger issue.

Despite all of the noise, the stock only trades at 14x FY23 EPS targets. Under Armour is far from maximizing profits here providing the clear opportunity for upside to profits once supply chain issues rescind and the company returns to faster growth.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Under Armour shouldn't be trading at the lows. The company is heading back into growth mode and market is valuing the stock like global COVID lockdowns are occurring.

Investors should use this weakness to load up on the next growth phase of the athletic apparel maker.