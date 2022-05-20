happyphoton/iStock via Getty Images

I have been incredibly busy over the month of May as the broader indexes are hitting new lows. I've been putting a lot of capital to work. While I'm buying aggressively, it occurred to me that my portfolio's energy exposure has started to become a bit larger. Despite all the aggressive buying I've been doing outside of energy. Of course, this is due to the excellent year that energy is having overall. 2021 also had energy as the strongest performing sector, as it rebounded from 2020's incredible lows.

So, I did something that I do a lot less of, that was selling a position. In particular, a position that is still at an attractive valuation. I took the opportunity to cash in my position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KMF). Locking in the profit to put to work elsewhere, which ended up being Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Fund (ETG), BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) and John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD).

All three funds have been long-term holdings of mine. With ETG and BDJ, it was really putting capital back to work in diversified funds - meaning I wasn't picking a specific sector that I found attractive. For HTD, it is a utility and preferred fund, and utilities have been performing relatively well in 2022, too. It was the discount available on HTD that has opened up that made it particularly attractive.

Why Sell KMF?

I want to be clear that I don't think there is anything particularly wrong with KMF. The fund still is offering a compelling discount. It is nearly double its ten-year average discount.

The other funds that I hold with a meaningful allocation to energy are Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG), Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Fund (TEAF) and Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income (SZC). All three of these funds offer some meaningful exposure to the energy sector as well.

Here is a look at the discounts on all the funds at this time.

We see that KMF comes in at a similar discount to SZC.

So besides just wanting to lighten up on some energy exposure, there were some other reasons I chose to eliminate KMF. Often one of the most important metrics for CEFs is the discount.

One reason I chose KMF is that it was my largest gainer in terms of price only. I originally initiated a position back in mid-2019. I then averaged down quite aggressively in 2020. I was able to pick up shares on March 23rd, 2020. In hindsight, that ended up being the bottom for stocks. It wasn't genius or skill. It was pure luck. I was buying aggressively through that period (sort of as I'm doing now.) I just happened to stumble upon buying on the market low day in that sell-off.

Since 2020, they have eliminated the monthly distribution in favor of the quarterly. It was a short-lived history of them paying a monthly distribution. It had long been quarterly. The distribution frequency alone isn't enough to make me determine if a fund is worth investing in. After all, TYG also pays quarterly, and I'm content holding that name.

However, KMF has seemed to be very reluctant to boost their distribution back up relative to TYG or TEAF.

We also have some clarity with TYG going forward. They have implemented a managed distribution plan to target 7 to 10% of trailing NAV. That means as the portfolio appreciates, we could see raises in the distribution. It also means if there are declines, it could also be trimmed. However, it still gives us a general idea of what to expect.

TEAF has been less aggressive with raises, as it is quite a different fund. It also didn't cut as sharply. I recently updated my coverage on TEAF.

For what it's worth, SZC hasn't raised since they cut the distribution. I still feel they have the capacity to potentially increase too. In the case of SZC, this is where valuation once again comes in a little bit. The actual z-score of SZC is at -1.73, and KMF's is at -1.01. Making SZC more favorable to potentially close its discount further going forward.

I also believe that SZC is a more interesting and flexible fund. It is energy-focused with a renewables tilt, including some interesting REIT names in its portfolio. They have also chosen to continue their 0.25% fee waiver for 2022, which is some effort.

Another reason I chose to favor holding TYG over KMF is that Tortoise has implemented conditional tender offers and repurchases to help support the fund. Both can help keep the discount in check on the fund. In the end, they can't directly change the discount or what investors are willing to pay. All they can do is take steps to potentially help.

Investors seem simply unwilling to want to get involved with energy CEFs again. I don't necessarily blame them, considering that most of them got absolutely slaughtered due to being leveraged. I'm attempting to avoid this by lightening up and locking in considerable capital gains. If we get that recession next year that analysts expect, that could easily make energy once again the worst-performing sector.

Conclusion

I've made updates on KMF regularly, I wanted to update that I was going to be closing the position and provide the reasons why.

To summarize, the main reason was to eliminate some energy exposure in my portfolio. As the sector has been performing incredibly well, it was time to take some profits and reduce my exposure. It was the best performer in my portfolio based on price change only. This came about as I was lucky to pick up a tranche of shares in March 2020's low. I then added a couple more times in August 2020. If only I could predict the future, I would have been even more aggressive.

Ideally, I would have preferred to be able to close the position at a price closer to the NAV. Unlike the other names discussed, they don't seem to be trying to do anything to make that happen, though. I think that energy can certainly keep up its momentum too. That's why I'll continue to stay diversified, staying invested in TYG, TEAF and SZC.