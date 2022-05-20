Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

In our last article titled "T-Mobile Still Has the Upper Hand Amid Intensifying Competition," we highlighted how T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) utilized its mid-band spectrum to bump its 5G network speed ahead of its competitors. Moreover, it claimed to have covered 200 million people (now 225 million) by its so-called Ultra Capacity 5G-a feat that its competitors have not yet achieved-and aimed to ramp up that number to 300 million by 2023. We believe that its 5G leadership will entice customers to move to T-Mobile's network.

Since our publication, the share price has gone up by 4%, outperforming the S&P500, which slipped by 17%.

We will update the 1Q22 results and give our thoughts on how the competition will play out this year.

1Q22 Results: Solid Service Revenue Growth Offset by Rising Costs

T-Mobile reported a service revenue growth of 6.6% (Y/Y) during the quarter, and it added almost 589k postpaid phone customers. Furthermore, it continued to accelerate the migration of Sprint customers, which, according to the management, would have increased the postpaid phone net adds to 900k only if Sprint churn was comparable to Magenta churn.

In addition, it managed to improve its postpaid phone ARPU by 2.3% (Y/Y) vs. 1Q21 and 0.8% (Y/Y) vs. 4Q21 thanks to continuing Magenta MAX adoption. Nevertheless, wholesale, equipment, and other revenues were soft, partially offsetting the robust postpaid and prepaid growth. Overall, T-Mobile's revenue grew 1.8% (Y/Y).

However, the adjusted EBITDA margin slightly dipped to 34.5% from 34.9%, while the operating margin was down by almost two percent to 9%. First, a new tower lease drove a slight uptick in cost of services. Second, merger-related expenses (excluded in the adjusted EBITDA) were up by US$1.1 billion vs.1Q21.

The management expects such expenses to reach between US$4.5 billion and US$5 billion in figures as the company plans to accelerate its Sprint sites decommission in the back half of this year. Bottom line, T-Mobile raked in US$713 million of net income (-23.6% Y/Y), equaling US$0.6 earnings per diluted share.

Continuing Where It Left Off

But how will the competition unfold this year? We think it will continue where it left off: T-Mobile will gain market share thanks to its mid-band spectrum, while Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) will be more prudent, trying to increase ARPUs through premium plan upgrades. For example, Matt Ellis reiterated Verizon's plan to "increasing the value of our existing base of wireless customers through step up to higher value data plans." AT&T remains consistent with its Go-to-market strategy, which encourages its customers to migrate to unlimited plans.

When asked about inflation, Mike Sievert spoke about how a significant portion of T-Mobile's cost structure stemmed from fixed, long-term contracts-which protect against inflation-but acknowledged labor and variable costs as the components they needed to watch. In addition, AT&T CEO John Stankey believes that prolonged inflationary pressure will force all businesses to "deal with the cost of inputs."

Will we see any change in pricing strategies to combat inflation? During the 1Q22 earnings call, AT&T management did not give anything related to pricing strategy but mentioned that customer satisfaction with products and current churn levels allow the company to be "in a position" to deal with price adjustments.

Fast forward two weeks, news broke out that AT&T raised prices for the first time in three years in response to possible prolonged inflationary pressure. As a result, the company is increasing older plan prices by US$6 per month (single-line) to US$12 per month (families), while customers who migrate to unlimited plans can avoid the price hike.

On the other hand, responding to the question that asked about the ability to take price, Mike Sievert emphasized that T-Mobile was "introducing new promotions." But its strategy has always been "showing customers the remarkable value of Magenta MAX." In other words, we think that it is possible for T-Mobile to raise prices as it sees fit, as long as its customers recognize the value of its unlimited plans. AT&T has made the first move, and it is essential to note how carriers' pricing strategies will play out amid inflationary environments, where customers are likely to look for cheaper options.

We estimate service revenue to grow 6.6% (Y/Y) in 2022F, assuming 5.3 million postpaid net adds and a one percent ARPU increase, as Sprint customers could continue their migration to T-Mobile. For now, we believe that T-Mobile will still retain its 5G leadership thanks to its early mid-band spectrum deployment.

However, the others are also catching up. To put into context, Opensignal conducted a survey on 5G use between December 2021 and March 2022 and eventually found that Verizon's users noticed a notable improvement in the 5G download speed after the C-band spectrum deployment on January 19th, although AT&T's users did not. The results can be attributed to the fact that Verizon has launched its C-band spectrum on a larger scale than AT&T. For now, T-Mobile is leading the race as a result of its early deployment two years ago.

But things do not stop there. For example, Verizon is working with two satellite companies to speed up clearing 100 MHz of C-band spectrum in 30 additional markets. As a result, the management hopes the company to cover at least 175 million POPs by 2022, a year earlier than the previous target of 2022-2023. In comparison, T-Mobile still has C-band and the 3.45-3.55 GHz band spectrum, but the deployment will start in 2023. As a result, we expect Capex to peak in 2024 before it gradually declines.

In other words, we think T-Mobile will still enjoy its competitive advantage thanks to its early 5G deployment and its mid-band spectrum extensive holdings. But in the near term, once carriers are more on equal footing, things will be more competitive - with a price war likely to be the case - just as we briefly mentioned in this article. In addition, the upcoming Auction 108 for 2.5 GHz licenses will be highly anticipated, as those licenses can help carriers fill the gaps in rural areas. The management said that T-Mobile was in a "good momentum in smaller and rural areas" and competitive in 30% of those households. The number is expected to increase to 50% by the end of this year.

Valuation

We arrive at our target price of US$151 per share, which implies a 2023F forward EV/adjusted EBITDA of 8.7x, with a 6.1% WACC and 1% of terminal growth assumptions. Using 2023F as our base year, we estimate the potential upside of the shares stands at ~20%.

First, we estimate T-Mobile's postpaid customer growth to lean toward 2.5% in the medium term, heading to the industry's growth of ~2%. Second, we think T-Mobile can slightly grow its ARPU until 2023, but the figure could be flattish once the competition intensifies. Lastly, we estimate the adjusted EBITDA margin to be slightly up to 35% in our forecast period.

Final Thoughts

All in all, we think that the competitive landscape will not change much this year: T-Mobile will actively leverage its 5G leadership to gain market share, while its competitors will retain its customers and encourage them to move to premium plans. Yet, the gap is closing, and we think the competition will intensify in a few years once carriers are more on equal footing in 5G. The Auction 108 could slightly change the competitive landscape as we move forward.

We reiterate our bullish view on TMUS. First, T-Mobile's leadership in 5G allows it to gain market share in the industry, although other competitors are catching up. Second, T-Mobile will continue to realize benefits from a merger with Sprint, benefits stemming from customer migration, and a total of US$7.5 billion of cost savings by 2024. In addition, we should also note how pricing strategies will be amid inflationary environments. If you have any thoughts, please do not hesitate to comment below.