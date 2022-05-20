Mystery VIX

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

Markets are reassessing the true strength of the economy. With each iteration, the selloff has broadened and widened the carnage. The S&P (SPY) and Nasdaq (QQQ) are suffering from the same disease. A bounce from the lows fizzles quickly, and each index is moving in a primary and secondary downtrend (see Figure 1). The secondary trend is steeper and points to an overshoot to the downside.

Figure 1: S&P and Nasdaq downtrends

S&P and Nasdaq downtrends (Bloomberg)

Yet, there is a significant difference in volatility. The VIX - the expected volatility based on S&P options, traded via the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) - has been in a fickle range of 25 to 35. The "realized volatility," or (historical) volatility of the S&P is rising and caught up with the VIX. The Nasdaq and Russell-2K (IWM) volatility indices - RVX and VXN - are each above the VIX, but their realized volatility is closer to the stress level of 40 (see Figure 2).

Figure 2: Realized volatility (%)

Realized volatility (CME, Bloomberg)

In the bigger picture, Nasdaq and Russell volatility gives the appearance of a struggle of the market to manage high inflation versus slower growth. As such, the bottom that many are looking for may already have been reached for the Russell, which is hitting the highs of the pre-pandemic world. The Nasdaq is on its heels, and the S&P is right behind (Figure 3). A better, "tradeable bottom" could be 3385, 9815 and 1695 for the S&P, Nasdaq and the Russell, respectively.

Figure 3: Trade-able bottoms

Tradeable bottoms (oval) (Bloomberg)

Small caps are pricing in a greater chance of a recession than mid and large-cap stocks. The RVX should, for that reason, trade at a higher level than the VIX. Another reason is equity index and ETF options that have a rolling $2 trillion notional expiring each month.

Recently, equity sector ETFs have seen puts expiring that are at the money, which elevates the risk of "short gamma squeeze." It has become a recurring risk that can swing the market in either direction and push realized volatility above the VIX.

By sector, both consumer discretionary and energy's (XLE) volatility has been sharply on the rise. As more economic data and earnings point to a slowing consumer, the gamma effect could be felt particularly in the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) (see Figure 4).

Figure 4: Put implied volatility by sector (%)

Put volatility (iShares)

Correlation is another issue that is causing strife. The average correlation of individual stocks is higher than the implied correlation - spread between individual and S&P stock option volatility (Figure 5). When correlations keep rising, the benefit of diversification goes to zero, and at that point, there is "no place to hide." The financial distress could then rapidly increase.

Figure 5: Correlations (%)

Implied correlation (CBOE, CME, Bloomberg)

The VIX appears "decoupled" from market tensions because it is quoted at a lower than 40, albeit still elevated, level compared to periods of low volatility spells like in 2017. Historically, a VIX in a range of 20 to 30 has been associated with widening of credit spreads as seen in 2016 and 2018, flight to safety into lower Treasury yields, and dollar strength.

The yield curve is back at it again, with a technical inversion in the 5-year to 10-year segment that is likely to be followed by an inversion of the 2/10s curve. This has significant psychological influence over markets. An elevated VIX is an impetus to a flat to inverted yield curve that expresses high uncertainty about the health of the economy.

So far, the 3m/10 curve is extremely steep because of elevated expectations of strings of 50-bps hikes. The VIX, however, signals those rate hike expectations can change as bond markets switch to a mode of material slowdown. If the 10-year breaks 2.60% decisively and that level becomes resistance, recession watch is on and the VIX could spike above 40.