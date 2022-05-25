DIVO ETF: Proving Its Worth In These Bad Times

stanciuc/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I like the above saying when it comes to enhanced-income funds as some investors prefer the higher yields these funds provide as dividends are in their hands, while potential price improvements, while potentially better, are yet to be captured. This chart shows the part dividends have played over time in what investors made owning equities.

In decades where performance was poor (70's) or when yields were higher (40's/50's), dividends were a major part of the return. In fact for the first decade of this century, they were the only reason investing was positive.

Exploring the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF seeks to provide current income as its primary investment objective and to provide capital appreciation as its secondary investment objective. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in dividend-paying U.S. exchange-traded equity securities ("Equity Securities") and will opportunistically utilize an "option strategy" consisting of writing (selling) U.S. exchange-traded covered call options on such Equity Securities. The use the CBOE S&P 500 BuyWrite Index as their benchmark but do not invest based on its rules. DIVO started in 2016.

Amplify lists three reason why investors should consider their ETF:

Income Potential: comprised of high-quality dividend-oriented stocks, along with covered calls on individual stocks.

comprised of high-quality dividend-oriented stocks, along with covered calls on individual stocks. Active Management: allows the portfolio manager (CWP) to identify opportunities and risks, and act on those decisions in real time.

allows the portfolio manager (CWP) to identify opportunities and risks, and act on those decisions in real time. Seeks to Lower Volatility: dividend and option income may provide lower share price volatility vs. the overall market during times of broad-based market declines.

Their Enhanced Dividend Income Portfolio or EDIP is managed by DIVO’s sub-adviser, Capital Wealth Planning.

DIVO Holdings review

The managers included the following diagram to explain their selection process.

With a strategy of holding only 20-25 stocks, investors are truly tied to the selection expertise and/or criteria employed by the managers. As of end of the 1st quarter, that resulted in the following sector allocation:

For DIVO's top three sectors, I will compare how DIVO differs from the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) since DIVO benchmarks against its underlying index. These are from March 31,2022 to be consistent.

Information Technology (18.5% vs. 24.7%) Financials (16.0% vs. 13.2%) Health Care (11.4% vs. 14.3%)

While Financials and Health Care are close, the difference in Technology stocks is proving to be a plus for DIVO in 2022. The current sector weights are:

The following is a complete holdings list from May 19th.

There were eight Covered Calls positions as of this writing; five of which expired on 5/20/22-all OTM. The three June options positions are also OTM at this time.

Investors have to have confidence in Amplify's stock selection strategy and believe their Covered Call strategy will be better when the market is rising than past history has shown. For investors looking for an ETF with less risk than SPY, DIVO has done that.

DIVO Distribution review

DIVO switched from quarterly payouts to monthly in the middle of 2018. Dividend CAGR over the past 3 years is just below 4%.

Amplify's 19a-1 year-end form estimated the 2021 distributions could be around 25% from NII and 75% from ROC, subject to change when an investor's 1099 are sent.

The latest payout estimate is 85% from ROC although the average for 2022 is only 74% ROC.

Performance comparison

Along with SPY, I included the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) and the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD), two popular ETFS with Seeking Alpha readers which follow similar investing strategies.

Over this period from 2017, the two non-option-writing ETFs performed the best in terms of Total Return, as one might expect. Since my first DIVO ETF review last June, the picture looks different.

Since then, DIVO has been the best performer. While SPY placed last, as expected with the market correction in 2022, the DGRO ETF did better than the other option writing ETF, XLYD.

Portfolio Strategy

The above chart shows how climbing the yield ladder indicates you are also going farther out on the risk (volatility) ledge. Kyle Gunn's 2018 Seeking Alpha article Dividend Vs. Growth Investing In 3 Charts, summarized the struggle between the two sources of return very well.

The above chart shows both dividend and bond yields at record lows. Bond yields are now rising but at the expense of bond prices; whereas companies could raise dividend payments by returning to more historic payout ratios.

The bottom line in terms of portfolio strategy is linked to each investors goals and maybe the type of account (taxable vs tax-advantaged). Add to that how the investment plays within their tax situation where income and gains might have special benefits.

For the uncertain times we are currently experiencing, DIVO's investment strategy is suffering less. For investors looking for income and equity exposure, I rate DIVO a Buy. Seeking Alpha grades DIVO very well too:

Final Thought

For income investors, yield is important. To help see how DIVO yield compares to Fixed Income asset choices, I found this summary by bond-type which includes not only yield, but duration and return data.

Of course, the risk profile of DIVO is drastically different from any pure fixed-income investment.