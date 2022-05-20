Smederevac/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

We review our investment case on Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) after shares have fallen another 17% in the past few months.

We upgraded our rating on Zoetis to Buy in February, when the share price was $193.81, having previously downgraded our rating in July 2021, when the share price was $199.68. We were too early – ZTS stock has fallen by another 17% since our upgrade, underperforming the S&P 500 by approx. 10 ppts:

Librarian Capital's Zoetis Rating History vs. Share Price (Last 1 Year) Source: Seeking Alpha (20-May-22).

Zoetis shares are now 36% below their most recent peak, at their lowest since April 2021, and at approx. 31.5x 2022 guided EPS. Q1 results on May 5 showed continuing strong structural growth, with no change in full-year outlook operationally. Our forecasts indicate a total return of 69% (15.7% annualized) by 2025 year-end. Buy.

Zoetis Buy Case Recap

Zoetis is the global leader in animal health, with a high-quality business capable of growing EPS at a 10%+ CAGR:

The global animal health market is growing structurally, historically at 5-6% per year. Petcare is the main driver, benefiting from growing pet numbers and new products serving previously unmet needs

Zoetis can grow its revenues faster than market, at a high-single-digit revenue CAGR, thanks to its leading portfolio, brands, product innovations, scale, sales and marketing infrastructure

Zoetis’ margin will continue to expand, from a combination of mix shift, pricing power, manufacturing efficiencies and natural operational leverage

COVID-19 was a net positive for Zoetis, boosting the number of pets and their demand for medical products, though this was partly offset by a reduction in protein demand and livestock prices.

Zoetis' operational revenue growth (excluding acquisitions) was 15% in 2021, and averaged 8% in the years before:

Zoetis Components of Op. Revenue Growth (2013-21) Source: Zoetis company filings.

Zoetis' margins rose by another 1 ppt in both Gross Margin (to 70.6%) and EBIT Margin (to 38.2%) in 2021:

ZTS Gross Margin & EBIT Margin (2013-21) Source: Zoetis company filings.

Zoetis P/E was at 51.8x (relative to 2020 EPS) at our downgrade in July 2021, and subsequently rose to more than 58x (based on 2021 EPS) in late 2021, compared to our longstanding assumption of 38.5x (a subjective judgment based on the degree of resilience and rate of long-term growth in its earnings).

Q1 2022 results showed continuing strong structural growth, albeit with the currency situation worsening and more short-term headwinds in the Livestock business. Zoetis stock currently trades at a P/E of approx. 31.5x relative to full-year guided EPS.

Strong Growth Continuing in Q1 2022

In Q1 2022, Zoetis revenues grew 9% operationally year-on-year, on top of the 21% growth in the prior-year quarter:

Zoetis P&L (Non-GAAP) (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Year) Source: Zoetis results releases.

Currency was a strong headwind, reducing revenue growth by approx. 3 ppt (and Net Income growth by 4.4 ppt).

The 9% operational revenue growth consisted of growth rates of 6% in volume and 3% in price. Volume growth was driven by new products (5%) and growth in key dermatology products (3%), offset by a decline in other in-line products (2%). Price growth was driven by Companion Animal products, where price grew 6%.

Companion Animal operational revenue growth was 18% in the U.S. (despite Omicron’s disruption to clinic visits in January and February) and 23% in International. Both segments have maintained their strong year-on-year growth:

Zoetis Companion Animal Revenues by Quarter (Since Q4 2019) Source: Zoetis results releases.

(Sequential growth in Companion Animal revenues is more uneven, due to seasonality as well as currency. However, they took a significant step-up in Q2 each year through 2019-21.)

Livestock revenues declined, falling operationally by 11% in the U.S., primarily due to weakness in Cattle, after higher input costs for farmers and generic competition in DRAXXIN, and by 3% in International, primarily due to Swine in China, where pork prices were weak after lockdowns and the prior-year comparable was strong.

Livestock revenues have been weak in the past few years, being 2% lower in Q1 2022 than in Q1 2020:

Zoetis Livestock Animal Revenues by Quarter (Since Q4 2019) Source: Zoetis results releases.

Apart from U.S. Cattle and Chinese Swine, the Poultry business has also been weak (with revenues declining 2% operationally in Q1) after customers switched to cheaper alternatives. Zoetis attributed to “reduced disease pressure from smaller flock sizes” during a period of lower demand following COVID-19. Management “believe more normalized growth will occur in 2023” for Livestock. Fish revenues grew 23%, but from a base of just $37m.

Gross Margin rose 57 bps year-on-year to 71.6%. EBIT margin, however, fell 102 bps, due to a 16% operational increase in SG&A expenses, “driven by head count-related compensation costs, G&A, advertising and promotion, as well as direct to pet owner campaigns for key brands”.

Adjusted EBIT grew 3.6% year-on-year after currency, and Net Income grew by the same rate. Adjusted EPS grew 4.5%, helped by the share count having been reduced 0.8% by buybacks.

Limited Other Macro Headwinds

Zoetis has suspended all investments and promotions in Russia, while still maintaining a critical supply of medicines and vaccines. Management expects this to be a negative 1 ppt headwind to revenue growth in 2022.

Zoetis is also experiencing some supply chain issues, including “isolated supply constraints for Librela, Solensia & some other products”, as well as other challenges related to lockdowns in China and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

2022 Outlook Unchanged Operationally

Zoetis’ full-year 2022 outlook was kept unchanged operationally, with the loss of revenues in Russia to be offset by stronger Companion Animal Health growth, but was revised downwards due to currency:

Zoetis 2022 Earnings Guidance Source: Zoetis results presentation (Q1 2022).

Operational revenue growth is still expected to be 9-11%, but actual revenues are now expected to be $8.225-$8.375bn (was $8.325-$8.475bn), implying growth of 5.8-7.7% (was 7.1-9.0%).

Operational Adjusted Net Income growth is still expected to be 10-13%, but actual Adjusted EPS is expected to be $4.99-$5.09 (was $5.09-$5.19), implying growth of 6.2-8.3% (was 8.3-10.4%):

In addition, Q2 is expected to see revenue growth that is “slightly below” Q1’s due to lockdowns in China and supply chain issues, and operating expense growth that is higher than revenue growth. This means profitability is expected to be worse in Q2 than in H2.

Management also expects capital expenditure to increase “significantly” in 2022 to expand manufacturing capacity for future growth. CapEx was $115m in Q1 2022, compared to $77m last year.

Progress in New Products & Salesforce

Zoetis continues to make progress in new products in Q1 2022.

Simparica Trio (a parasiticide against heartworms, fleas and ticks in dogs) has continued to grow since its 2020 launch. It was the #1 canine parasiticide by sales in the U.S. during Q1, and was launched in Japan. Sales grew 83% operationally year-on-year in Q1 2022 (they were $425m in full-year 2021)

(a parasiticide against heartworms, fleas and ticks in dogs) has continued to grow since its 2020 launch. It was the #1 canine parasiticide by sales in the U.S. during Q1, and was launched in Japan. Sales grew 83% operationally year-on-year in Q1 2022 (they were $425m in full-year 2021) Key Dermatology products (including APOQUEL and Cytopoint) sales grew 28% operationally to $307m in Q1. Zoetis continues to expect no new competition for these products in 2022

(including APOQUEL and Cytopoint) sales grew 28% operationally to $307m in Q1. Zoetis continues to expect no new competition for these products in 2022 Diagnostics sales grew 12% operationally in Q1 (to $98M), with growth across both the U.S. and International, driven by higher consumable usage and new products

sales grew 12% operationally in Q1 (to $98M), with growth across both the U.S. and International, driven by higher consumable usage and new products Librela (monoclonal antibodies for osteoarthritic pain in dogs) is the #1 pain product in the E.U. and is still expected to be approved by the FDA for the U.S. in late 2022. Sales were $21m in Q1 and expected to “exceed $100m” this year

(monoclonal antibodies for osteoarthritic pain in dogs) is the #1 pain product in the E.U. and is still expected to be approved by the FDA for the U.S. in late 2022. Sales were $21m in Q1 and expected to “exceed $100m” this year Solensia (monoclonal antibodies for osteoarthritic pain in cats) had $3m of sales in Q1. It is still expected to be launched in the U.S. in H2 2022 (after receiving FDA approval in January 2022), and will be launched in additional markets such as Canada and Australia (where it received approval in Q1) this year

(monoclonal antibodies for osteoarthritic pain in cats) had $3m of sales in Q1. It is still expected to be launched in the U.S. in H2 2022 (after receiving FDA approval in January 2022), and will be launched in additional markets such as Canada and Australia (where it received approval in Q1) this year DRAXXIN – DRAXXIN KP, an extension of DRAXXIN (an antibiotic used to treat respiratory diseases in cattle) with the anti-inflammatory Ketoprofen added, was received approval in Brazil (in addition to existing approvals in the U.S., Canada and the E.U.). The product is helping Zoetis limit the decline in DRAXXIN sales after patent expiries in key markets in 2020 and 2021.

Zoetis has also adopted a new go-to-market strategy in Petcare in April 2022, and will now expand its U.S. Companion Animal field salesforce by 40%, including setting up a new dedicated force for Diagnostics.

Valuation: Is Zoetis Stock Overvalued?

At $158.63, relative to 2021 financials, Zoetis shares are trading at a 33.6x P/E and an 2.2% Free Cash Flow Yield:

Zoetis Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (2018-21) Source: Zoetis company filings. NB. 2018 figures not pro forma Abaxis acquisition (completed Jul-18).

Relative to the new 2022 EPS guidance of $4.99-$5.09, Zoetis shares are trading at a P/E of 31.2-31.8x.

Zoetis pays a dividend of $1.30 ($0.325 per quarter), representing a Dividend Yield of 0.7%. The dividend was raised by 30% in December 2021.

Zoetis repurchased $361m of its stock in Q1 2022 at an average price of approx. $190 per share. A total of $3.8bn in buybacks remains authorized, including a new $3.5bn repurchase program authorized in December. (Buybacks amounted to $743m in 2021, equivalent to 1% of the current market capitalization.)

Zoetis Stock Forecast

We reduce our 2022 EPS forecast in line with the new guidance, but keep growth rates in subsequent years unchanged, in effect assuming recent currency movements to be permanent.

We also conservatively assume a lower P/E.

Our key assumptions now include:

2022 EPS of $5.04 (was $5.14), the mid-point of the new outlook

From 2023, Net Income growth of 11% a year (unchanged)

2021 share count of 476.7m (unchanged)

From 2022, share count reduction of 1.0% a year (was 0.8%)

2022 dividend of $1.30 (unchanged)

From 2023, dividend to grow on a Payout Ratio of 25.0% (unchanged)

P/E of 37.0x at 2025 year-end (was 38.5x)

Our new 2025 EPS forecast of $7.06 is 2% lower than before ($7.20):

Illustrative Zoetis Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at $158.63, we expect a total return of 69% (15.7% annualized) by 2025 year-end.

Is Zoetis Stock A Buy? Conclusion

Zoetis shares are the cheapest since April 2021, having fallen another 17% since we upgraded our rating in February.

Petcare has strong long-term structural growth, and we believe Zoetis can grow its EPS at a low-teens CAGR for the foreseeable future.

Q1 results were strong and Zoetis still expects 9-11% operational revenue growth in 2022, but currency has become a larger headwind.

Zoetis is making strong progress with new products and expanding its U.S. salesforce. Livestock growth should normalize in 2023.

With Zoetis shares at $158.63 and a 31.5x P/E, we expect a total return of 69% (15.7% annualized) by 2025 year-end.

We reiterate our Buy rating on Zoetis Inc.