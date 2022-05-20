Federal Reserve Watch: The New Regime Will Not Be Easy

lucky-photographer/iStock via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve seems to be getting more and more comfortable with its current "tightening" mode.

The signal for the summer is that the Fed will raise the range for its policy rate of interest by 50 basis points in both June and July.

This would bring the top of the policy range to 2.00 percent.

How high will Fed officials go is another question?

Some analysts believe that a good guess is somewhere in the 2.00 percent to 3.00 percent range.

Still, others believe that the rate will go as high as 6.5 percent.

There are even some analysts that believe that this is not even high enough.

Obviously, the problem is that no one really knows where the policy rate should top out.

Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, being very honest, stated on Tuesday,

"officials do not know with 'any confidence' where neutral is."

The process, as it now stands is this.

The Federal Reserve will choose a target range for the Federal Funds rate and then see what it takes to keep the rate within that range.

If inflation does not seem to back off at that level, then the Fed will have to reassess the situation and perhaps raise the range.

This iterative process could carry on for some time. The Fed just doesn't want to lag any further behind in the "catch up" process it now feels itself in.

Fed Moves

The Federal Reserve is now in a new policy mode.

Beginning in April 2020, the Federal Reserve focused upon the balance sheet and market liquidity.

At that time the Federal Reserve committed to purchasing, outright, $120.0 billion in securities every month.

The concern was that the banking system and the financial markets were faced with such a substantial threat by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recession that the Fed needed to do all it could do to make sure that there was enough liquidity in the system to prevent a major catastrophe occurring.

So, the major focus of monetary policy was the monthly purchases of securities.

But, there was a secondary story Federal Reserve officials were monitoring.

Federal Reserve officials did not want the effective Federal Funds rate to drop below zero.

The Fed primarily used reverse repurchase agreements to maintain the positive position of the Federal Funds rate.

Through 2020 and into 2021, so much liquidity was being pumped into the banking system that the use of reverse repurchase agreements rose. By the end of 2021, the volume of reverse repos on the Fed's balance sheet approached $2.0 trillion.

But, by the end of 2021, the inflation threat was building, and Federal Reserve officials began to "taper" its monthly purchases.

In September 2021, the Fed locked up the effective Federal Funds rate at 0.08 percent and maintained this rate until March 2022 when it oversaw the rise in the effective Federal Funds rate to 0.33 percent.

The Fed's monetary policy was changing.

The Fed is now setting the policy rate of interest and then manipulating its balance sheet to keep the Federal Funds rate on target.

It looks like this will be the policy procedure in the near future.

On May 5, the effective Federal Funds rate rose to 0.83 percent.

Balance Sheet Moves

Since March 16, 2022, the date the Fed made its first, rate change this year, the Federal Reserve has only added about $14.0 billion in securities purchased outright to its portfolio.

But, reserve balances with Federal Reserve Banks, a proxy for excess reserves in the commercial banking system, have dropped by just about $600.0 billion.

The apparent need for this drop in reserve balances is that it provided pressure on the commercial banking system for the effective Federal Funds rate to rise.

And, this, I would suggest, is the kind of balance sheet behavior we are going to see as we move into the Fed's greater tightening of monetary policy.

The plan...

First, the Fed will raise the range for the policy rate of interest.

Second, the Fed will adjust its balance sheet so that reserve balances with Federal Reserve Banks will fall, supporting the rise the Fed has just made in its policy rate of interest.

How, exactly, the Fed will work this out is unknown right now.

My guess is that the Fed will reduce its balance sheet over time by combining the securities that are maturing off the Fed's balance sheet and by reducing the amount of reverse repurchase agreements that are still on the balance sheet.

This will be a practical matter as far as the Fed is concerned and the amounts will be determined by the maturity makeup of the Fed's security portfolio and the ability to reduce the reverse repos.

So, the Fed will be constantly monitoring the changes that are taking place on the Fed's balance sheet.

Moving Forward

This is not going to be an easy job.

There may be a lot of bumps along the way.

For example, what will the Fed do if there is a major drop in stock prices?

Furthermore, there seem to be a lot of areas in the economy that are experiencing dislocations and other disequilibrium situations that might cause some difficulties in achieving a "smooth" landing.

We just read this morning about the weaknesses that are being felt in the subprime lending space.

Then there are other areas that I have just written about recently, like the troubles being experienced in the Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, the SPACs.

The Fed's financial largess over the last couple of years has resulted in a lot of market areas where potential problems are being discovered.

What will the Federal Reserve do in something seems to be collapsing in these areas?

Then next year is not going to be an easy one.

Many are concerned that Mr. Powell and his colleagues at the Fed will do as they have done in the past, that is, err on the side of monetary ease to avoid any "surprise" disruptions.

Mr. Powell is talking very tough right now. In general, it seems that the stance he is taking is being appreciated by the investment community.

We'll see what happens when the real pressure is being applied.