Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have kept surging after the completion of the media business spin-off last month, as investors are now ready to value AT&T’s free cash flow at a higher valuation factor. Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD), however, made new lows recently, indicating that the market has been wrong about AT&T all along. With AT&T earning billions of dollars in free cash flow, the company’s shares could be an attractive investment during a recession period!

Performance gap between AT&T and Warner Brothers Discovery

AT&T completed its spin-off and the merger of WarnerMedia with Discovery on April 8, 2022. Post-separation, AT&T has out-performed Warner Bros. Discovery. While this short term performance discrepancy is not indicative of future performance, it does nevertheless show that the market is growing more fond of AT&T, in part because of the telecom’s massive free cash flow, attractive stock yield of 5.5%, and changing investment landscape. The content business is currently not much appreciated by the market, which has likely to do with recession clouds gathering on the horizon.

Data by YCharts

AT&T has high value during a recession, an attractive stock yield

AT&T represents better value for investors during a recession than Warner Brothers Discovery. This is because AT&T generates a ton of free cash flow. Investors value stable and predictable free cash flow much more during recessions than during economic expansions. During growth periods, investors are willing to tolerate higher risks, while during recessions free cash flow becomes more important for investors. Now, with the U.S. economy possibly being at the brink of a recession, this free cash flow weighs more heavily for investors that want to take risk out of their portfolios. Due to the rise in AT&T’s stock price lately, the dividend yield has dropped to 5.5%, but AT&T still remains an attractive investment for investors that want to buy a FCF-strong company without worrying all the time about valuation.

Looking past the short term, stock buybacks

As I said in my last work on the telecom, AT&T’s short term corporate priorities will be the repayment of its significant debt, which will create a healthier balance sheet in the process. AT&T repaid $10B in bank loans in April and will like use the majority of its free cash flow going forward to repay its massive debt that has accumulated over the years. While I don’t see AT&T’s debt as an existential risk, it will take a few years, at least, for the telecom to stabilize its balance sheet.

AT&T

I expect AT&T to initiate large stock buybacks again by FY 2024. The company will likely focus on debt repayments in the next two years. By FY 2024, however, the balance sheet could look much better and AT&T could resume major stock buybacks. The prospects of stock buybacks (or a higher dividend) could help the stock revalue higher as well.

Momentum in 5G/fiber business

AT&T has a huge opportunity to grow in the evolving 5G and fiber markets. 5G and fiber are AT&T biggest growth drivers with significant net-adds in both segments in the first-quarter. AT&T’s fiber business had 289 thousand net adds in Q1’22, showing 23% year-over-year growth, in part due to a growing penetration rate. The fiber penetration rate was at 37% in the first-quarter, up from 35% in the year-earlier period. Postpaid also sees strong momentum, with net adds totaling 691 thousand in Q1’22.

AT&T

Long term growth trends support AT&T’s plan to invest $24B into its 5G and fiber capabilities in 2022 and 2023. The broad acceptance of remote work, the rise of 4K streaming, and the proliferation of connected devices drive demand for more bandwidth, which AT&T can capitalize on. The pandemic only accelerated these trends, and demand for bandwidth has been soaring since 2020.

AT&T

AT&T’s investments in 5G and fiber are expected to result in a changing revenue mix going forward, with 44% of AT&T’s wireline EBITDA expected to come from fiber and fixed wireless services. AT&T's 5G and fiber opportunities create upside in free cash flow for AT&T.

AT&T

Cheap free cash flow valuation factor

AT&T has said that it is looking to generate $16B in free cash flow in FY 2022, which would represent a drop-off of $3.2B compared to FY 2021. The expected year-over-year FCF decline is the result of higher expected capital investments in 5G and fiber infrastructure. AT&T has launched an expense savings plan to help FCF growth, and it covers product simplification, network efficiencies, and a crackdown on overhead costs. The plan is designed to deliver $6B in cost savings by FY 2023.

AT&T

AT&T’s free cash flow is expected to grow to $20B in FY 2023. Based off of $20B in FCF expected for next year, shares of AT&T are currently valued at a P-FCF ratio of 7.2 X.

AT&T’s rival, Verizon (VZ), achieved $19.3B in free cash flow in FY 2021. I estimate that the telecom can grow its FCF to $23B in FY 2022 and to $25B in FY 2023. Based off of $25B in free cash flow, Verizon has a FY 2023 P-FCF ratio of 8.2 X. From a free cash flow point of view, AT&T is a better deal than Verizon.

Risks with AT&T

A recession is likely to impact AT&T much less than Warner Bros. Discovery. This is because content consumption falls into the discretionary category, which often sees spending cutbacks during recessions. AT&T’s services, however, are likely to see more stable demand patterns during a recession, as customers will not stop using 5G and fiber services. For this reason, I believe AT&T is set to deliver stable dividend income during a recession. The biggest risk for AT&T, in the short term, is the balance sheet. AT&T is committed to lowering its debt and the company should see a much sounder balance sheet by the end of FY 2023.

Final thoughts

The market has been wrong about AT&T all along, but still underprices the firm's free cash flow. Shares of AT&T have surged post-separation and materially out-performed shares of Warner Bros. Discovery. I believe this performance discrepancy is the result of investors now being more open to buying value stocks that promise high free cash flow and stable dividends as recession risks are growing. Going forward, I expect AT&T to continue to outperform AT&T’s former content business and believe the stock is worth buying despite its recent share price increase!