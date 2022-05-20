ARKK: Don't Catch A Falling Knife, Do It With Options

courtneyk/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Courtesy of the Federal Reserve, tech stocks have been on a slide in 2022. With the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) down more than 25% year to date, investors have found out there is nowhere to hide in the growth arena. An exponent of the tech exuberance witnessed in 2021, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) has been pummeled this year, down more than 55%. What is surprising though is that inflows into ARKK have not abated, with investors seemingly conditioned to think Cathie and ARKK were not a one trick pony. If you are of the belief that growth will recover in the upcoming years and ARKK does indeed have a bright future following the 2022 carnage then the question that comes up will be regarding the optimal entry point.

Whipsawed by a violent volatility this year (ARKK has witnessed record +/-7% days this year) the ETF offers a very rich option premium to be taken advantage of. Specifically, as volatility increased, put options on ARKK have exhibited a higher-than-normal premium both from the volatility increase as well as the options skew (more investors looking to buy protection via puts rather than selling them). Our proposed strategy for an investor looking for an optimal entry point, involves selling 1-month cash covered puts, which in the current framework offer a 10% discount to the spot price for the stock. If the options are not triggered the investor can realize an annual yield in excess of 90% by rolling the described strategy.

ARKK Performance - Searching for a Bottom

After peaking in 2021, ARKK has been searching for a bottom:

ARKK Performance (Seeking Alpha)

While we do not know when to call the lows in ARKK, what we are indeed certain of though is that volatility will continue in the ETF as long as there are questions marks around the ultimate Fed path. An investor should fully expect a summer of volatile price action in the ETF. While volatility can be stomach churning if one has an outright position (either being long or short the stock), volatility can be monetized via selling options.

An investor looking to enter a long position in ARKK, but unsure if the bottom is in, can start underwriting exposure via cash covered puts. This strategy ensures a layered approach into the stock at a price which is at a discount to spot levels, or a high annualized yield if the stock increases in price.

What is the Trade?

The proposed trade involves selling 1-month cash covered puts on ARKK in order to take advantage of the very high implied volatility. Courtesy of Market Chameleon we can see the premiums for June 24, 2022, for various strikes in ARKK:

Options Premiums (Market Chameleon)

Our proposed trade is an at the money put (i.e. the strike for the option is the current stock price of $43/share) with a 1-month maturity. We thus propose selling 5 contracts (each contract is 100 shares, so 5 x 100 = 500 shares) of the June 24, 2022, $43 strike puts.

By doing so an investor would monetize an outsized implied volatility of over 79%, currently embedded in the option premium. Please note as a point of reference that the current implied volatility for an S&P 500 1-month at the money put is a mere 26%! Any implied volatility above 40% indicates outsized moves in a stock.

The trade risk/reward metrics can be summarized as such:

Risk / Reward Metrics (Author)

By selling 5 contracts of ARKK with a $43/share strike, an investor would pocket an amount of $2,075 and would have to set aside a maximum cash out of $21,500 (43 x 5 x 100). The trade would have a duration of 35 days, and can result in the following scenarios:

Scenario 1 - ARKK keeps decreasing in price and closes below $43/share on June 24

the option gets triggered and 500 shares of ARKK get assigned to the investor

the investor realizes a net purchase price of $38.85/share, which is 10% lower than the current spot level

the investor ensures there is a significant buffer in purchasing the shares

Scenario 2 - ARKK increases in price and closes above $43/share on June 24

the option does not get triggered and expires worthless

the investor pockets $2,075, representing the option premium

if the investor rolls the strategy and it never gets triggered the annualized yield comes up to 99% per annum (in essence an investor can pocket $2,075 every month by engaging in this strategy with a maximum cash layout of $21,500)

Conclusion

Option premiums can be a very lucrative business, especially for very volatile stocks such as ARKK. The ETF has seen massive volatility in 2022 as tech stocks have been pummeled by higher rates. An investor who believes Cathie and ARKK will rise from the dead and still produce outsized returns in the future can take advantage of the rich option premiums exhibited by ARKK to enter a long position in the ETF. Rather than buying the stock outright a retail investor can write 1-month at the money cash covered puts, which in our analysis show a 10% discount to spot prices or can result in annualized yields upwards of 90% if the strategy is rolled over.