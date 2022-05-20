Seiya Tabuchi/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It seemed that most investors had written off coal as a dying relic following the last decade, especially with the focus shifting to the clean energy transition, although following the current global energy shortage that sent prices surging, it now appears that the early demise of coal was overstated. This sent the earnings of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) to levels that were probably never considered possible and saw them declare a record large dividend. If continued, this stands to see king coal back with a potentially massive 20%+ dividend yield during 2022 but when looking further afield into the future, investors would be wise to remain wary.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Author

*Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

Author

After enduring a very painful downturn during 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic that saw their operating cash flow demolished to $61.1m versus $419.7m during 2019, thankfully 2021 represented a relatively solid recovery with their result landing at $238.3m. Although this was nothing compared to 2022, which during the first quarter already saw operating cash flow of $292.9m and thus far exceeded their entire result during 2021, despite only representing one quarter. Since this was accompanied by relatively very low capital expenditure, the majority was translated into free cash flow and thus sees prospects for a massive 20%+ dividend yield given their new shareholder returns policy, as per the commentary from management included below.

"In February 2022, Arch announced a new capital allocation model that includes the return to stockholders of 50 percent of the prior quarter's discretionary cash flow - defined as cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures and contributions to the thermal mine reclamation fund - via a variable quarterly cash dividend in conjunction with a fixed quarterly cash dividend. Arch intends to retain the remaining 50 percent of the prior quarter's discretionary cash flow for use in share buybacks, the repurchase of potentially dilutive securities, special dividends, and/or capital preservation."

-Arch Resources First Quarter Of 2022 Results Announcement.

This new shareholder returns policy resulted in a special dividend of $7.86 per share for the first quarter of 2022 that boosted their usual quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, which together amount to 4.90% of their current share price of $165.72 and thus on an annualized basis, represents a very high 19.60% yield. It remains to be seen how they split the additional 50% of their free cash flow during the latter half of 2022 now that they have reached a net cash position, as subsequently discussed, although it would not be unrealistic to see this result in their dividend yield reaching well over a massive 20%. Even though this sounds very exciting, investors would be wise not to lose sight of the medium to long-term because despite their website marketing themselves as a metallurgical coal company, realistically, during 2021 the vast majority of their sales volumes were actually thermal coal, as the table included below displays.

Arch Resources 2021 10-K

It can be seen that 2021 saw sales volumes of 72.7 tons of which 65.2 tons were attributable to thermal coal, thereby representing a share of circa 90%. Whilst thermal coal miners have enjoyed booming operating conditions throughout 2022 with prices surging on the back of the Russia-Ukraine war that has seen Europe ban Russian coal imports, the market will eventually rebalance in the coming years. When this inevitably happens, thermal coal will always be the last choice in this age of clean energy and thus its price is virtually certain to revert lower, the only unanswerable question is whether this happens in 2022 or 2023 or possibly later.

Given this outlook, it would be wise for investors to consider the downside risk and not get caught up in the excitement of their massive 20%+ dividend yield in the short-term. Whilst the inherent volatility in coal prices makes estimations difficult, it seems that their free cash flow of $137.6m during 2019 should provide a suitable middle-of-the-road basis, as the year was neither particularly strong nor weak. Even if they returned all of this to their shareholders through dividends, it would only provide a moderate yield of circa 5.30% on current cost given their current market capitalization of approximately $2.6b. Whilst not necessarily terrible, I doubt this would be sufficient to support their share price around its current record highs nor provide worthwhile income given the long-term threats they face as the world turns its back on thermal coal in the medium to long-term.

Author

After years of studiously putting their balance sheet ahead of their shareholder returns, investors can now sit back and enjoy the benefits with their cash balance of $318.7m actually exceeding their debt balance of $314.9m, thereby leaving a very desirable net cash position. This means that assessing their leverage in detail would be pointless since they have no leverage and when looking ahead, their variable shareholder returns policy should see this continue with their cash outflows being matched to suit their cash inflows.

Author

When a company has a relatively very large cash balance, it effectively becomes a foregone conclusion that their liquidity will be strong, as was the case in this situation with their current ratio at 1.78 and cash ratio of 0.63, thereby indicating that they do not face any other crippling non-debt liabilities on the horizon. Apart from seeing no leverage, their net cash position also means that they face zero risks from any upcoming debt maturities since they obviously have the cash on hand to meet their obligations and once again given their variable shareholder returns policy, this dynamic should not change in the future.

Conclusion

Whilst the early demise of king coal was overstated with these booming operating conditions giving rise to a massive 20%+ dividend yield if these coal prices continue, realistically, they are unlikely to last into the long-term, especially given the secular decline that thermal coal demand faces from the clean energy transition. This means that their free cash flow and thus dividends will almost certainly revert lower in the future and thus given this downside risk, I only believe that a neutral rating is appropriate because if their free cash flow reverts back to its level during 2019, their shares would only be trading with a moderate yield of around 5%.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Arch Resources' SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.