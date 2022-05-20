Irina Ivanova/iStock via Getty Images

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is a broadly diversified exchange traded fund run by Vanguard which seeks to track the performance of the FTSE® High Dividend Yield Index. Given that it follows a passively managed approach and enjoys immense economies of scale with $38.64 billion in assets under management, VYM offers investors a compellingly low 0.06% expense ratio.

Beyond its low cost, ease of use, and substantial liquidity, VYM's focus on higher yielding securities means that it pays out a dividend yield of 2.94%, substantially exceeding the broader S&P 500's (SPY)(VOO) yield by ~140 basis points. This appeals to investors such as retirees who are looking for more income from their investments while also sheltering portfolios from the vicious current sell-off in non dividend paying tech giants like Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA), and Meta (FB).

The fund has a mixed track record over time, as it has substantially outperformed higher yielding funds like the Global X SuperDividend ETF (DIV) while still lagging the broader markets as well as peer fund Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD).

Overall, however, it looks like it could be a pretty good fund for totally passive investors who are looking for either higher income than is currently offered by the S&P 500 and/or are wanting to minimize tech exposure in the current rising interest rate environment.

That said, there are three compelling reasons why we are steering clear of the fund and building our own portfolio of high yielding stocks instead. In this article we will compare and contrast our approach to high yield investing with investing in this fund.

#1. The Yield Is Too Low

First and foremost, for an investment vehicle that calls itself a "High Dividend Yield" ETF, the 2.94% dividend yield is not exactly inspiring. This is especially true when considering that U.S. long-term interest rates are now higher than that.

If buying a simple U.S. Treasury bond will yield similar or even greater income than this ETF, it is not really a high yield investment. Granted, there is a strong chance that the dividend payout will grow over time whereas the U.S. Treasury will not, but the yield is still too low to be worth it as a high yield instrument.

Even worse is the fact that VYM does not invest in most of the great growth stocks in the name of generating income for investors. However, it seems to be a worst of both worlds scenario in which investors get neither outstanding growth nor truly high current income.

The dividend growth rate is not particularly inspiring either, only coming in at 11.11% over the past five years, translating to a measly 2.1% CAGR.

In contrast, at High Yield Investor our Core Portfolio currently generates a 6.5% dividend yield that is very safe (52.5% weighted average payout ratio) and is filled with companies that have sound balance sheets, competitive advantages and/or very stable cash flowing defensive business models, and have track records of growing their dividends at mid to high single digit rates year after year.

By foregoing VYM and picking our own dividend stock portfolio we are able to generate more than twice the current yield and more than twice the dividend growth without taking on too much risk.

#2. Excessive Diversification

One of the big reasons why VYM has such an unimpressive current dividend yield and anemic dividend growth is the fact that it overdiversifies. We call this approach "diworsification" - an investment strategy that buys so many positions that it owns many dividend stocks that fail to offer compelling yield and/or growth potential, thereby dragging down the income generating potential of the entire portfolio.

While the fund appears to be well diversified across sectors:

High Dividend Yield ETFas of 04/30/2022 Basic Materials 4.30% Consumer Discretionary 9.00% Consumer Staples 13.40% Energy 9.10% Financials 19.60% Health Care 14.40% Industrials 10.10% Technology 6.90% Telecommunications 5.20% Utilities 8.00%

and its top holdings look pretty sound:

1 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2 Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 3 Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 5 Home Depot Inc. (HD) 6 Chevron Corp. (CVX) 7 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 8 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 9 Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 10 Coca-Cola Co. (KO)

it is readily apparent why the fund offers such a low yield. Many of these stocks have lengthy dividend growth track records and have strong brands. As a result, investors flock to these stocks as safe long-term dividend growth investments. While there is nothing wrong with this approach and safety is truly an important component of any investment strategy, it is important to note that none of these stocks are particularly cheap given their popularity and therefore offer relatively weak dividend yields relative to their growth potential.

On top of that, when you are already investing in stocks with such high credit ratings and stable business models, there is no need to invest in 443 individual securities like this fund does. At that point, investors are overdoing the risk mitigation side of things at the expense of growth and yield as inevitably some - if not most - of these stocks are a bit overvalued right now.

In contrast, we make it a point to avoid "diworsification." While "know-nothing investors" may find this broad diversification useful, we are able to generate substantially greater reward (income yield, income growth, and upside potential) without taking on commensurately greater risk. Legendary value investor and Warren Buffett mentor Benjamin Graham estimated that a portfolio of 10-30 stocks could be sufficiently diversified. Additionally, Frank Reilly and Keith Brown did a study that concluded that 12-18 stock portfolios enjoyed ~90% of the maximum diversification risk-mitigation benefits.

It is certainly true that our portfolio of 25-30 stocks is riskier than a portfolio of 443 mostly blue chip stocks and often sees greater day-to-day volatility than VYM does. However, given that we effectively diversify across sectors and invest in some securities that even profit from elevated market volatility, our daily volatility swings are typically only minimally greater than VYM's and our overall portfolio volatility over time is generally not materially different from VYM's.

#3. Lack Of Opportunistic Capital Recycling

Last, but not least, one of our biggest beefs with investing in a fund like VYM in comparison with our own investing strategy is that VYM is passively managed. While this is nice for investors who want to pay low fees and often does mean enhanced long-term total return performance relative to similarly broadly diversified actively managed funds that charge large fees, in our case it eliminates our greatest value enhancement tool.

Given that we especially like to invest in securities with high yields and business models that generate stable cash flows such as BDCs (BIZD), RETIs (VNQ), utilities (XLU), and MLPs (AMLP), we are often able to estimate the intrinsic value of these investments with a relatively high degree of certainty and also know that the swings in the share prices often significantly outstrip the changes in the intrinsic value of the underlying businesses. As a result, we regularly employ opportunistic capital recycling. When one security's share price appreciates to around our fair value estimate and we see another security with a similarly predictable/stable business model that offers a superior yield/growth outlook and trades at a clear discount to its intrinsic value, we will typically sell the former security and invest the proceeds in the latter.

This method has enabled us to accelerate the compounding process of both our principal and generate outsized total returns since the inception of our portfolio, but has also enabled us to dramatically grow our income stream. This is a method that is commonly used in the industry, as triple net lease REITs commonly use it and Brookfield Asset Management's (BAM) subsidiaries like Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) have used it quite aggressively to generate tremendous results. Thanks to their aggressive capital recycling, BIP and BEP have been able to totally crush the S&P 500 in terms of both total returns and dividend growth since their inception.

Investor Takeaway

While VYM does offer investors some advantages: namely, extremely low fees and an income yield that is well above what is offered by the S&P 500, it still falls far short of what is possible from high yield investing by failing to generate a truly high income yield or even decent dividend growth. On top of that, the total returns have been mediocre at best for the fund.

We believe the yield, growth, and total return shortcomings can be resolved by tactfully selecting undervalued, high yielding BDCs, REITs, MLPs, utilities, and other high yielding dividend growth stocks and then opportunistically recycling capital in order to continuously optimize the yield and risk-reward profile of the portfolio.