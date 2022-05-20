Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), in my view, has been one of the most enduring and stubborn tech-stock bubbles since the pandemic began. Though the stock started correcting in November alongside other growth peers, Bill.com still managed to hold onto its gargantuan valuations - even though these days, the majority of Bill.com's growth accrues through acquisitions, not through organic expansion.

For investors who are unfamiliar with this name: Bill.com is a financial software vendor focused on AR/AP automation for finance departments. The company primarily focuses on the small and mid-market enterprise segments.

Year to date, shares of Bill.com have shed more than 50% of their value; even so, I think the correction has further to go.

I continue to be bearish on Bill.com. While the company's penetration into financial automation for smaller businesses has been impressive, I'm loath to invest in a company with such a high pre-existing valuation alongside declining organic growth.

In greater detail, here are my main areas of concern with Bill.com:

Reliance on M&A and constrained balance sheet. Divvy is an expense tracking and business budgeting app, and Invoice2go is an automated invoice sending system for small businesses. The sum of these acquisitions cost Bill.com more than $3 billion - and at present, there's $1.7 billion of debt sitting on Bill.com's balance sheet despite the fact that the company is not yet profitable.

Bill.com's numbers are being dressed up right now by acquisitions. While ~70% y/y organic growth is still certainly impressive, the slowdown does call into question if Bill.com will be able to maintain its premium valuation multiple. Losses are piling up. Territorial expansion has been Bill.com's primary goal in chasing its acquisitions, not profit synergies. As Bill.com absorbs its targets' headcounts, opex costs are skyrocketing - which is a big red flag in this current stock market environment which has shifted to be very risk-averse.

Bill.com's numbers are being dressed up right now by acquisitions. While ~70% y/y organic growth is still certainly impressive, the slowdown does call into question if Bill.com will be able to maintain its premium valuation multiple. Losses are piling up. Territorial expansion has been Bill.com's primary goal in chasing its acquisitions, not profit synergies. As Bill.com absorbs its targets' headcounts, opex costs are skyrocketing - which is a big red flag in this current stock market environment which has shifted to be very risk-averse.

The biggest concern of all, of course, is valuation. While I'll admit that Bill.com's valuation is no longer as outlandish (~30x forward revenue at its peaks) as it was in the past, I still don't see much room for Bill.com on the upside here.

At current share prices near $112, Bill.com trades at a market cap of $12.00 billion. After we net off the $2.78 billion of cash and $1.70 billion of debt on Bill.com's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $10.91 billion.

For FY23 (the fiscal year for Bill.com ending in June 2023), Wall Street analysts are expecting Bill.com to generate $875.3 million in revenue, representing 40% y/y growth (by FY23, the Divvy acquisition will be fully comped, but Invoice2Go will not be fully comped until Q1'FY24). Against this revenue view, Bill.com trades at 12.5x EV/FY23 revenue.

There's no doubt that Bill.com may soon be reaching a buy point, especially if the recent rout continues. However, there's still downside room from here: my price target on Bill.com is $90, representing a valuation of 10x FY23 revenue. Nibble on Bill.com if it sinks below that level; if not, remain on the sidelines.

Q3 download

Let's now cover Bill.com's latest quarterly results in greater detail. While growth came in ahead of expectations, organic growth did slow and cost increases took some investors by surprise.

The Q3 (March quarter) earnings summary is shown below:

Bill.com Q3 results (Bill.com Q3 investor deck)

Bill.com's revenue in the quarter approximately tripled to $166.9 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $157.9 million for the quarter. Of course, the lion's share of the y/y revenue increase was owing to the Divvy and Invoice2Go acquisitions, which closed in Q4'21 and Q1'22 respectively. Bill.com's organic revenue growth, however, was 75% y/y - which is 11 points weaker than 86% y/y organic revenue growth in Q2.

Some other key organic metrics for Bill.com: the company increased its customer base by 27% y/y to 147k, while the company's total payment volumes processed on the platform grew 57% y/y to $55 billion.

Bill.com key metrics (Bill.com Q3 investor deck)

We'll level-set here: none of these organic growth metrics are bad at all. Organically, without its acquisitions, Bill.com is still a relatively early-stage company and it's achieving high growth rates commensurate with its size. But, if by FY23 Wall Street expects growth to slow to the ~40% range, and once the benefits of Bill.com's acquisitions begin to fade - it will be difficult for the company to continually keep up its premium valuation multiples.

Here's some additional color commentary on the quarter's go-to-market performance from CFO John Rettig's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

We delivered a record quarter for customer acquisition in Q3. We ended the fiscal third quarter with 146,600 Bill.com organic customers, with net new adds of 11,600 in the quarter. New customers in the quarter exceeded our expectations, driven by robust demand across channels and significant strength in our financial institution channel. Several of our financial institution partners added new customers at a much faster rate in Q3, driven by both faster rollout of the product across markets and new marketing initiatives that led to a step-up from Q2. Without the step-up from financial institution partners, net new customer adds in Q3 exceeded the upper end of our expectations. We ended Q3 with 18,100 spending businesses using our Divvy spend management solution, representing growth of 2,600 net new adds in the quarter. This is more than double the total number of spending businesses from a year ago when we announced the Divvy acquisition. In addition, we ended fiscal Q3 with 221,400 subscribers using our Invoice2go AR solution. The slight decline in Invoice2go subscribers was due to the continued implementation of Bill.com's more rigorous onboarding flows that we discussed on our last call. We believe the application of Bill.com's flows will yield higher-value customers that generate more payment volume and revenue over time."

The one area that investors zoomed into, however, was expense growth. To some extent, huge increases in opex weren't unexpected given that Bill.com more than doubled its revenue scale through M&A. But the associated cost with that is also starting to look staggering.

Bill.com expense trends (Bill.com Q3 investor deck)

As shown in the chart above: sales and marketing costs, in particular, roughly quadrupled y/y to $63.0 million (38% of revenue), way higher than the $13.2 million (30% of revenue) in the year-ago Q3. Similarly, G&A overhead skyrocketed by more than double to $39.2 million. Net/net, Bill.com's pro forma operating losses roughly tripled to -$5.7 million in the quarter, or a -3% pro forma operating margin.

Key takeaways

Keep a close eye on Bill.com, but don't jump in and rush to buy this stock just yet. With inflating expenses, decelerating organic growth, and a still-rich valuation profile, I see this stock sinking below $100 before making a comeback.