Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I am constantly looking for additional opportunities to increase my current and future income stream. I analyze both companies that I own and may have become attractive, and new companies that can be a good fit for my portfolio. As the market volatility is higher now, I hope to find several investment opportunities for the long term.

One of the largest industries in my portfolio is the medical devices industry. These companies tend to enjoy solid growth over the long-term, and lower volatility than pharma companies. I own Becton Dickinson (BDX), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), and Medtronic (MDT). Lately, Abbott is making headlines due to the shortage in baby formula due to its recall and plant shutdown.

I will analyze the company using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same method to make it easier for me to compare analyzed stocks. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

According to Seeking Alpha's company overview, Abbott Laboratories "discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices."

Fundamentals

Over the last decade, the revenues have increased significantly. The company tripled its sales in just ten years and the growth is both organically and inorganically. The company for example grew by acquiring St. Jude for $25B, and it also grew organically by acting quickly and offering Covid tests. Going forward, the consensus of analysts, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects Abbott to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~1% in the medium term.

The company's EPS (earnings per share) may look a little bit misleading. It looks like the EPS only grew by 40% in the last decade, significantly lower than the sales growth. However, this is due to two main reasons: GAAP earnings vastly differ from non-GAAP following the AbbVie spinoff, and the spinoff itself lowered the company's EPS. Since the spinoff completion 9 years ago, non-GAAP EPS has grown by 280%. Going forward, the consensus of analysts, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects Abbott to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~2% in the medium term.

Abbott Laboratories is part of a very unique group of companies called dividend kings. These companies have paid an increasing dividend for more than 50 years in a row. Abbott is paying a very safe dividend with a payout ratio of less than 42% using GAAP earnings and 33% using non-GAAP earnings. Investors should expect lower dividend increases in the next 2-3 years as the company is expected to grow its EPS slower than average. The current entry yield is 1.64%, and it is in line with the historical yield.

The number of shares outstanding over the last decade has increased by 11.5%. A decreasing number of shares outstanding is always an advantage as it supports EPS growth. Until 2017 the company consistently bought back stock. It issued more stocks in 2017 to fund the St. Jude acquisition, and since then buybacks have been limited and didn't absorb employee compensation. If the share price becomes more attractive, additional buybacks would be useful.

Valuation

The company's P/E (price to earnings) ratio is at the same place it was twelve months ago. In 2021, the company's valuation has increased significantly. The highest P/E ratio in 2021 was close to 30, significantly higher than the current P/E ratio of 23. However, as the company is expected to show very little growth in the medium term, this valuation seems too high in my opinion.

The graph below from Fastgraphs emphasizes how Abbott is still expensive. The company's average P/E is 30, and the current one is 23. As the company is expected to suffer from declining EPS in 2022, the current valuation seems too high. I expect the company to trade even further below the average valuation as this valuation historically corresponded with a much higher growth rate of 12%. At the current forecasted growth rate, I believe that a forward P/E ratio of 15-17 will be attractive.

To conclude, Abbott is enjoying some extremely strong fundamentals that have led the company to become a dividend king. Consistent top and bottom-line growth, and dividend growth that has outpaced inflation are keys. However, the company is not attractively valued at the moment despite the shares trading for a lower than average valuation.

Opportunities

Diversification and worldwide presence are key opportunities. Abbott is a giant medical devices company operating worldwide, with a wide portfolio of products. This diversification allows the company to become a better capital allocator. The company is not obliged to invest in a narrow market of a specific line of products. Instead, it can constantly analyze the market and the portfolio and invest in the markets and products where the return will be the highest.

Another advantage that Abbott has is the stable demand for its products. As a medical devices company in the healthcare sector, it enjoys constant demands from its private and government clients. Even during a recession, people will keep monitoring their diabetes, and hospitals will keep using medical devices. Therefore, when there is a higher probability of a recession, Abbott is a good solid company. In the 2008-9 recession, Abbott saw its sales growing by almost 4% for example.

Diabetes Care is another prominent opportunity for Abbott. Diabetes is a pandemic in the western world due to bad eating and exercise habits. Abbott is offering wide solutions when it comes to medical devices. This segment is quickly growing, and in the first quarter of 2022, it has grown by 26% with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre device that monitors glucose surpassing the $1B mark in sales.

Risks

The first risk is the use of Covid testing. As more and more countries are normalizing their public health policy, the demand for tests will diminish. The company enjoyed a 35% sales increase in its diagnostics business during Q1 2022. It has sold more than $3.3B in Covid tests in the last quarter alone. As these sales are likely to phase out, this is a prominent reason for the lack of growth in the medium term.

The baby formula recall is another risk as it increases the uncertainty. Abbott is selling formula under the Similac brand, and it produces it in the United States for the American market. The recall that happened in February as there were indications of contamination, will hurt the trust of consumers in the brand. Baby formula is a product where trust is crucial and it may take time for Abbott to regain market share.

The third risk is the competition. The company's wide span means that it has different competitors in different segments. Some of the most prominent names are Medtronic, Becton Dickinson, and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). This is a competitive business and inflationary pressures may make it harder to raise prices. Moreover, in the baby formula business, the company will have to face intensifying competition while it still rebuilds the trust of the consumers.

Conclusions

Abbott Laboratories is a great company. The company is not a dividend king by mistake. It has performed extremely well for decades, offering investors steadily increasing sales and income. The company also increased its dividend as it kept innovating and adapting its portfolio to the most current needs of the medical world.

However, there are risks to investing in Abbott. There is high uncertainty regarding demand for Covid testing, and consumers may prefer other baby formulas once the market is rebalanced. With such high uncertainty, the company's current valuation when taking into consideration limited growth in the medium term is not attractive. I believe that the company is a hold, and it will be in the buy zone if its P/E reaches 15-17.