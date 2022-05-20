PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has been a mainstay of our portfolio since we bought it in the low $20s when we started our marketplace, simply because we think they have an iron-clad position and company performance hasn't disappointed. But the share price surely has:

FinViz

Given the company's performance, we're a little baffled that the stock has come back so much, and we added to our position here in the 20s as we don't think this will last. Surely revenue growth isn't the problem:

Data by YCharts

Of course, this is mostly due to four acquisitions (Mobile Posse, Appreciate, AdColony and Fyber), and organically growth has slowed down quite a bit (see below). The company is going to move from gross to net revenue to make the shares more comparable to others in the sector.

This will sink its revenue by about 2/3, but at the same time it will boost gross margins tremendously. It's an entirely optical exercise, and most investors have long understood this. We see multiple reasons to be bullish on the shares:

Software directly on the device

One of the company's main competitive advantages is that its software is loaded directly on devices and everything happens there, providing data and security advantages.

There is no data going to the cloud (where it could be sold) so the security advantages are clear. As third-party data security is a main focus of Google, it explains why Digital Turbine isn't in the line of fire here.

App Media (formerly called Ignite) is loaded on 800M+ devices, the result of the company having 40+ relations with carriers and OEMs which are the parties (depending on the country) who control the home screens of mobile phones, perhaps the most valuable digital real estate there is). This provides a data advantage by virtue of the latter's user agreements so they can offer better-targeted ads for a greater return.

It's an advantage that competitors cannot replicate.

Another significant benefit is that they are independent, unlike some other ad companies, they're not tempted to prioritize their own products but have the best interests of advertisers and publishers at heart.

Their content media business (from acquired Mobile Posse) greatly increases content consumption and hence ad revenues for carrier and OEM partners). It is being rolled out by Verizon and AT&T and still has a huge opportunity for overseas expansion.

SingleTap

Single Tap (which also reports under App Media) greatly reduces installation friction with its patented one-click background loading of apps, improving the ROI on app installation by 50%-80%.

It has grown to a $100M+ business on just 12 customers, so we think it has only scratched the surface as SingleTap has a TAM of $100B app installment market.

It was growing at 600% in the latest quarter (Q3/22)

It has four growth areas:

1) Advertisers, 50+ at present

2) Devices: for instance, Samsung and Telefonica are in the early innings of a global rollout.

3) RPD (revenue per device), which grew almost 50% in Q3

4) It can be licensed, for instance, there is a trial going on at Meta for quite some time, and they're in talks with multiple Tier 1 partners

Acquisitions

The acquisitions of the ad company provide it with ad income over the lifetime of the device and enable control from one end to the other (having both an SSP and a DSP, see below) improving earnings power, basically cutting out middlemen (see below).

Management has identified some 12 different revenue synergies from their acquisitions, and these are still in the early innings of materializing (while the acquisition cost runoff).

During the recent Roth Conference, Bill Stone argued that 10% of the current revenue already comes from these synergies

Cutting out middlemen:

Digital Turbine IR presentation

From Bill Stone (Roth Conference):

Advertisers want to get to customers that meet their target. And you've got all these links in the chain to be able to do that for, we can take the link directly from the device, all the way to the advertiser, take those links out of the chain. And then with taking those links out of the chain, you can share more revenue with the operator OEM and you can then get better rates for the advertiser and then obviously more margin points for us.

Operational leverage

The company is likely to produce significant operational leverage and hence cash flows as the synergies are kicking in and the company takes out the middlemen from the process (see above).

Here is the CEO again (Roth Conference):

we're already at -- approx 10% of our company revenues are coming from these synergies. Those have more margins, because we're taking links out of the digital Ad supply chain... And when we look at our guide, our EBITDA guide was 2x or 40% top-line revenue guide for the year. So there's a tremendous amount of operating leverage in the model. There's accelerating free cash flow, there's accelerating earnings in the model.

And he's not just saying that, he's buying as well. Insider buys are always a good sign, as company officials have many reasons to sell (for instance, covering the cost of option conversion or taxes), but basically have only one reason to buy.

With respect to operational leverage, this isn't visible in the GAAP figures because of the acquisition cost. Adjusted EBITDA is a better gauge of the possibilities here.

In the table below, GAAP net income is taking a hit from the acquisitions, but non-GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA (the last two rows) keep on rising handily:

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 guidance Revenue 212.6 310.2 375.4 335 Proforma growth 104% 63% 38% GAAP net income 14.3 -5.9 7.1 non-GAAP net income 33.4 45.3 50.9 45.75 Adj.EBITDA 39.8 47.9 57.0 51.3

Growth has slowed down markedly, but this is mostly the law of large numbers kicking in. Anyway, 38% growth is still very good. Their business is capital-light, and we'll see significant operational leverage going forward as the synergies kick in and revenue keeps outpacing OpEx, as it doesn't need a lot of additional people to scale operations.

Adjusted EBITDA is guided for the year at $196M (midpoint) which implies $51.3M for Q4. Non-GAAP EPS is guided at $1.67.

Revenue is guided at $1.233B (midpoint) for the year, which implies $334.8M for Q4. There is some seasonality at work here, with Q3 (the December quarter) seasonally strong. There is no surprise in that, here is the seasonality from Perion Q4CC:

about 20% in Q1, 24% in Q2 and Q4 and more than 30 32% in Q4

The adjusted EBITDA margin has moved from the low to mid-20s before the acquisitions of the ad companies to the mid-teens the last couple of quarters. The acquired businesses were lower margin businesses, but we have set out a couple of reasons why we think these can be lifted to some extent.

Risk

We see two main risks:

Higher interest rates;

Economic slowdown.

The company has a substantial debt of roughly $550M:

APPS Q3 2022 10-Q

But on January 15, 2022, they drew another $179M from their new credit facility (basically clearing out all of the facility) in order to pay the AdColony Acquisition earn-out payment of $204.5K. In a climate of rising interest rates this is becoming a bigger burden. From the 10-Q:

Amounts outstanding under the New Credit Agreement accrue interest at an annual rate equal to, at the Company’s election, (I) London Inter-Bank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") plus between 1.50% and 2.25%, based on the Company’s consolidated leverage ratio, or (II) a base rate based upon the highest of (A) the federal funds rate plus 0.50%, (B) BoA's prime rate, or (C) LIBOR plus 1.00% plus between 0.50% and 1.25%, based on the Company’s consolidated leverage ratio. Additionally, the New Credit Agreement is subject to an unused line of credit fee between 0.15% and 0.35% per annum, based on the Company’s consolidated leverage ratio. As of December 31, 2021, the interest rate was 1.99% and the unused line of credit fee was 0.30%.

With LIBOR at 2.3% (while at 0.29% just a year ago), interest cost could be up to $25M a year, that adds up.

Data by YCharts

We think it's likely that operational cash flow will recover further, as the dent in the July quarter is acquisition-related. Going forward, more synergies are starting to kick in.

So, there is still considerable room for debt reduction, which should get priority for using cash and the debt is not a huge risk, but it is one to keep an eye on

Another risk is an economic slowdown or even a recession. The ad industry is cyclical, but we're not sure how much that extends to the mobile ad landscape.

Digital Turbine has something that no other mobile advertiser has: a grip on the home screen of 700M+ Android phones. Apart from the above-discussed data advantage this delivers, it's also a very limited space for which demand perennially outruns supply.

We're, therefore, not sure how much (if at all) ad rates will be impacted for the company in case of a significant economic slowdown or a recession, but the parts related to AdColony and Fyber might be a bit more vulnerable here.

Valuation

With ARK Invest (ARKK) down 60% or so, it won't be a surprise that valuation multiples have come down quite a bit for APPS as well. On earnings multiples, we think that the stock is now very reasonably valued, if not downright cheap

EPS is guided for FY2022 (which ended in March) at $1.67, and analysts' expectations for the current FY2023 are $2.16, giving APPS a very reasonable 17x earnings multiple.

Conclusion

Given the ironclad position the company has with its software on mobile phones and its relationships with 40+ OEMs and carriers, we see years of growth and operational leverage going forward driven by increased installations, SingleTap, and synergies from its integrated ad business.

SingleTap has hardly scratched the surface of their $100B TAM, and there is potentially huge upside from licensing SingleTap (and we're keenly awaiting the outcome of the trial at Meta) and potentially also from moving to other screens.

The company has a fair amount of debt, but that is eminently manageable. We see a possible recession as the main risk, but it remains to be seen to what extent this actually reduces rates, given the hold the company has on home screens of 800M mobile phones.