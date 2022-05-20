Bristol-Myers Squibb: A Safe Haven In Times Of Uncertainty

luza studios/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Over the past few months fundamental changes have taken place in the U.S. market. Firstly, geopolitics has led to a significant increase in the basic materials prices (oil, agricultural products, metals) and has exacerbated the problem of previously disrupted supply chains. Secondly, the Fed is still pursuing soft monetary policy and it has led to a significant increase in short-term U.S. bond rates, and the yield curve has become inverted.

All these factors increase the risk of recession in the U.S. market, making investors look for safe havens. Healthcare is among such sectors.

Our favorite in the sector is a large pharmaceutical company - Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY). It is active in the fastest-growing pharmaceutical segment - oncology. In addition to its existing long-standing drugs, with estimated $25-29 bln market by 2029, Bristol Myers Squibb is actively developing other medications and is involved in mergers and acquisitions.

We estimate the fair value of the company's stock at 145 $/share over the next 12-month horizon.

Why is the healthcare sector a safe haven?

People never stop getting sick, even in times of crisis, so the costs on medications and emergency care aren’t reduced. It's obvious that people may start choosing cheap analogues (generics), but there are nuances.

Pharmaceutical patents play the key role in the U.S health care sector. Patents are usually issued for 10 years or more. If the patent on the medication is valid, generics cannot enter the market.

Insurance coverage is also an important factor. You can' t do without insurance in developed countries. For instance, in the U.S. more than 90% of residents have insurance, according to Statista.

Source: KFF

The basic cost of coverage is from $250,000 to $500,000 with annual insurance cost of about $7500 or $625 per month.

Meanwhile, an average citizen in the USA spends about 8 % of the salary on health insurance.

Source: calculations by Invest Heroes

Due to big insurance coverage sums and validity of patents, the healthcare sector's revenue is well protected from reduction.

Wide pharma sector is the most attractive bet

The health care sector includes six industries. The most defensive industry is pharmaceuticals. These are the companies that make and sell drugs on their own.

The pharmaceutical industry includes the largest and best-known companies in the wide market: J&J, Pfizer, Roche, Novartis, Merck, GSK, Sanofi, AbbVie and Bristol Myers Squibb.

All of these holdings are diversified, but even they have one or two drugs accounting for most of the revenue. For instance, currently Pfizer has COVID-19 vaccine, and Merck has Keytruda- the most famous cancer drug.

As part of the overall diversification within the pharmaceutical industry, we can also consider the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE), whose exposure extends only to pharma. It includes 47 companies, and 43% of the ETF is in Pfizer and J&J.

Cancer care is a big market with no intention to stop

The global oncology market is currently valued at $140 billion. Some analytical agencies, such as Allied Market Research, believe, he cancer care market will be over $274 billion by 2030. The average growth rate over the next 8 years is estimated to be 7.5% - 8.2% annually, almost twice twice the growth rate of the wide healthcare market.

The main reason for this is the high mortality rate of cancer patients. According to the number of deaths, cancer is in the second place in the world following cardiovascular diseases.

The high risk of cancer mortality combined with the high cost of therapy is generating research activity on the market. More and more companies are interested in developing innovative drugs that will treat more and more different types of cancer. Now there are more than 100 types of cancer, but 50% of all cases correspons to the three types: lung, prostate and colon (colorectal) cancer.

Merck (Keytruda), Bristol Myers Squibb (Revlimid and Opdivo), and AbbVie (Imbruvica) have the largest market exposure in this segment. The total revenue from these 5 medications is about $35-$40 bln. Due to large number of drugs, Roche also has a significant market share.

Bristol Myers Squibb – is our favorite.

Bristol-Myers Squibb - is a large American pharmaceutical company. BMS specializes on the market of narrow-purpose drugs.

Source: company data, adaptation by Invest Heroes

Bristol-Myers Squibb's revenue depends on wide market growth and duration of patents on its major drugs.

Big pharma companies profit from a drug if the patent is valid. After the patent expires, many lower-priced alternatives (generics) enter the market and capture its share.

Source: EC

In 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb made the biggest deal in its history, acquiring Celgene. Celgene had several strong FDA-approved drugs and a couple of drugs in the last stage of development.

Currently, two out of five Bristol-Myers Squibb's top drugs were developed by Celgene:

Source: company data, Invest Heroes

Zeposia is ozanimod for the multiple sclerosis treatment (Celgene drug). EvaluatePharma estimates revenue from the drug at $1.5 bln by 2024.

Reblozyl is indicated for anemia (Celgene drug). Peak sales of the drug are estimated at $2 bln per year.

Inrebic is an inhibitor used to treat myelofibrosis (Celgene drug). Peak sales are estimated at $400 mln.

Thus, apart from the current best-sellers, Bristol-Myers Squibb will gain market share through Celgene's approved drugs.

Also, Bristol-Myers Squibb recently completed the deal of MyoKardia acquisition.

The next BMS best-seller may be Mavacamten from the MyoKardia product collection.

If Mavacamten passes all trials, it will become the first in its class cardiac myosin inhibitor to treat hypertrophic cardiomyopathy- a disease against which no effective drug yet exists. According to various analysts, sales of the drug after launch are estimated to be $1.5-3 bln annually.

Financial results of the company

We believe that the company's revenue will be stagnant while one of BMS flagship drugs, Revlimid, is in the process of replacement. However, the company has created several new alternatives to it that are starting to gain momentum. We believe Bristol Myers Squibb could generate about $46.3 bln in revenue by 2023, lower than the 2021 result. By 2025, however, revenue will increase with the development of new drugs and may reach about $49 bln.

Source: company data, calculations by Invest Heroes

The company's EBITDA will also be under pressure due to replacement of Revlimid with generics. However, in this case, we do not expect EBITDA to return to its 2021 peaks due to significant costs the company incurs to refine the new medications. We expect the company's EBITDA to be around $25.5 bln by 2025.

Source: company data, calculations by Invest Heroes

Valuation

Bristol Myers Squibb is actively developing in the fastest-growing pharmaceutical cancer care market. In addition to current long-standing drugs, for which the market is estimated at $25-29 bln by 2029, Bristol Myers Squibb is actively developing other medications and is involved in mergers and acquisitions.

The main drivers of the company's growth:

1. Development and commercialization of the company's new drugs;

2. Approval of Mavacamten and other medications in 2022;

3. Strengthening of the company's position in the oncology drug market.

We estimate the fair value of the company's stock over the next 12 months at 145 $/share.

Source: calculations by Invest Heroes

Risks

1. Failure of clinical trials of new drugs;

2. Faster introduction of generics for drugs for which patents are expiring.