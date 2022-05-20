JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

With the growing geopolitical tensions around the globe, defense stocks are outperforming the market, with the Spade defense index down 5% YTD, compared to the S&P 500's loss of 19%. Amid the defense industry stocks, some stocks have been doing better than others, e.g., Lockheed Martin's (LMT) over 20% YTD gain.

With a market cap of around $14 billion, Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) stock is a smaller company relative to the defense industry bigshots like LMT and GD. Still, it has performed exceptionally well among its peer group. In fact, the stock has beaten the market, the Spade defense index, and its peers in the previous year and YTD returns with a 14.8% YTD total return.

Data by YCharts

The company is aggressively diversifying its operations and has a showcase of contracts to sustain its profitability. The company is investing in future revenue streams, especially in the growing managed IT services market.

Company Overview

Leidos is a technology, engineering, and science company providing national and international defense, civil, and health services and solutions. The company's core competencies include digital modernization, cyber operations, mission software systems, integrated systems, and mission operations. 87% of its 2021 revenue was generated from US government agencies, including the DoD, USIC, DHS, FAA, VA, etc.

Leidos

The company's revenue-generating business segments include:

Defense segment represented 58% of 2021's annual and 59% of Q1 2022 total revenue with 5% YoY growth and 46% of the operating income in the MRQ.

represented 58% of 2021's annual and 59% of Q1 2022 total revenue with 5% YoY growth and 46% of the operating income in the MRQ. Civil segment represented 23% of 2021's annual and Q1 2022 total revenue with 4% YoY growth and 23% of the operating income in the MRQ.

represented 23% of 2021's annual and Q1 2022 total revenue with 4% YoY growth and 23% of the operating income in the MRQ. Health segment represented 19% of 2021's annual and 18% of Q1 2022 total revenue with 10% YoY growth and 31% of the operating income in the MRQ.

Leidos Q1 2022 Investor Presentation

Health and Civil Segments

The company's smallest segment, the health segment, showed the highest topline growth and is the most profitable one. The growth is attributable to increased revenue from the DoD's "DHMSM" program to improve its cybersecurity posture and other programs like the Military and Family Life Counseling (MFLC). The increased profitability is attributable to procurement and certain delivery contract efficiencies.

Despite having a bigger revenue share than the health segment, the civil segment has a lower operating income and margin. However, even though the segment's revenue share grew only by 4%, the operating margin has significantly improved from 5.4% in Q1 2021 to 9.7% in the MRQ. The revenue growth came from the DoE and FAA contracts. In contrast, the increased profitability primarily came from a $26 million net benefit from adjusting legal reserves related to the Mission Support Alliance (MSA).

Q1 2022 Defense Civil Health Total Revenue 1,958 766 591 3,315 YoY Revenue Growth 5% 4% 10% 13.65% Net Operating Income 152 74 102 308* Operating Margin 7.8% 9.7% 17.3% 9.3% Operating Margin Growth 20% 80% -5% 19% % of Gross Operating Income 46% 23% 31% 100% YoY Backlog Growth 2.4% 35% 6.6% 11.5%

*After deducting $20 million in corporate expenses

Defense Segment

Since this segment is the company's bread and butter, it would be pertinent to take a closer look into it. The revenue growth of 5% was primarily attributable to the Navy NGEN-R SMIT and the Enduring Indirect Fires Protection Capability (IFPC) contracts. Despite having the lowest operating margin, this segment outcompetes the other 2 segments in dollar amount by sheer size.

The company's ability to win defense contracts is predominantly aided by its capacity for extreme diversification in its service provision, resulting in a diversified portfolio of income streams and customer retention, resulting in repeat business. Leidos' solutions range from the seafloor to cyberspace, including C4ISR, Airborne ISR, Cloud Migration, Cyber, Data Analytics, Digital Modernization, Maritime Autonomy, Modeling, Simulation and Training, Operations and Logistics, Secure Development and Operations, Sensors and Situational Awareness, Undersea, sensors, etc.

This diversification has been amplified in the previous years through a series of strategic M&A transactions, especially the 2016 acquisition of LMT's IS&GS business, doubling its size and creating a foundational business unit.

In 2019, its acquisition of Dynetics for its applied research and national security solutions business diversified Leidos into hyper sonics, space, and other weapons solutions. In 2021, its acquisitions of 1901 Group and Gibbs & Cox diversified the company further into cybersecurity, digital modernization, managed IT services and cloud solutions, and naval architecture and marine engineering services, respectively.

In conjecture, Leidos has used these acquisitions to delve into the growing markets of R&D, cloud, and IT managed services to expand their footprint.

Acquisition Rationale Dynetics The Leidos Innovation Center leverages the manufacturing and rapid prototyping capabilities of Dynetics to enhance the company’s R&D and innovation function. 1901 Group Its cloud and managed IT services are leveraged by Leidos for a competitive advantage in the digital modernization market by satisfying customer demand in a more integrated managed services arena. Gibbs and Cox Leidos intends to use this strategic acquisition toward a long-term growth goal of penetrating the autonomous maritime market by adding valuable engineering talent, including naval architects and digital engineers, and establishing a stronger footprint in an underpenetrated market.

Table Source: Author

The company's recent acquisitions leading to strategic synergies and operational efficiencies and the recent contract awards, especially from NASA in its IT segment, are great indicators of its strategic maneuvers.

I have listed a few significant IT contracts that ensure the company's revenue stream and testify to the success of its investments in diverse capabilities, leading to a competitive edge in a market with serious barriers to entry.

Hirer Contract Ceiling Award Date Tenure Scope of Work NASA $2.9 billion June 2019 10 year Deliver IT managed services for 66,000 end-users across 18 sites NAVWAR $7 billion Feb 2020 Unify, operate, and maintain shore-based networks and data management to improve capability and service under an enterprise network construct. NASA $2.5 billion June 2021 10 year Provide telecommunications, cloud, and data center services across all of NASA’s centers and facilities. NASA $270 million Aug 2021 5 year Provide NASA program, science, engineering, operations, and project management support at the agency’s Ames Research Center in California NATO $90 million May 2022 4 year Define the NATO BMD Architecture, develop requirements for the NATO Command and Control (C2) systems, integrate and test the C2 systems, and operate, maintain and upgrade the NATO BMD Integration Test Bed.

Table Source: Author

Leidos 2021 Investor's Day Presentation

Dividends

At the current share price, the company has a forward dividend yield of about 1.4% and a 5-year growth rate of 2.1%, marginally lower than the industry median. Additionally, the company also repurchased $500 million worth of shares in the MRQ, adding to its shareholder returns.

Its dividend is amply covered by its free cash flow yield of almost 5.5%, and with a payout ratio of almost 22%, the remainder of the free cash flow is being reinvested for future growth.

Balance Sheet Could Do Better

According to the company's guidance, its cash flow from operations is expected to be around $1 billion for 2022, 7% of its market cap, and more strategic M&A transactions can be expected in the coming quarters.

The strong cash flow is a crucial factor to improve its balance sheet situation, as its current ratio of 1 and quick ratio of 0.78 could use some improvements. The company has a debt to equity ratio of almost 143% and a long-term debt to capital ratio of 53%. The interest coverage of 6 is acceptable, but again, its unlevered cash flow needs to be intact to avoid any future issues. With an Altman Z score of 2.49, the company's balance sheet is not bad, but it could definitely be deleveraged more to improve its free cash flow and shareholder returns.

Conclusion

Leidos is a $14 billion defense company operating in multiple segments. Based on its diversified portfolio of offerings, contracts, and clients, one could easily mistake the company for a far bigger one. Its 9.38% YoY growth may be considered slow compared to its peers, but a 5-year CAGR of 10.86% is admirably competitive.

Additionally, its recent investments aim to acquire a market share of a fast-growing market where the company has already won major contracts. With Leidos' history of customer retention, it is not far-fetched to expect contract expansions.

According to the conventional relative valuation metrics, the company is under 10% overvalued based on the industry medians and fairly valued based on its 5-year averages. With the upside momentum en route, I expect the stock to get more expensive from here onwards and generate meaningful returns by the next 12 months.