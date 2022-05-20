dem10/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The S&P 500 is down 18% year-to-date. That's bad news for people who are dependent on short-term capital gains. While it's not fun to see one's net worth go down, I believe that weak markets are a blessing for all long-term investors. After all, buying high-quality stocks at prices we wouldn't get in a bull market is the only way we can accelerate our wealth on a long-term basis.

One of the stocks I've had my eye on for a while is McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). This consumer staple is one of the strongest dividend growth stocks in its sector, which means investors never let the stock become cheap (outside of recessions). As my most recent article was written back in July of 2021, it's time to update my bull case after a nasty decline in the safest stocks on the market. While it seems that nobody is safe in the current market, buying MKC at a much-better valuation will be a long-term blessing.

The Market & Sleep Well At Night

This is the second major drawdown my dividend portfolio is experiencing. The first one was the 2020 downturn. While I have been trading since 2011, I didn't get serious about long-term investing until late 2019 when personal circumstances didn't allow me to trade anymore. While that has changed, I stuck to long-term investing with 95% of my net worth invested in my dividend growth portfolio:

Right now, we're in a very tricky market environment. While I'm outperforming the market thanks to the absence of nonprofitable high-growth tech stocks and my focus on the perfect mix between growth and value, I'm experiencing a drawdown. A lot of stocks that I liked in the past few months are also down.

That would be a huge issue if these investments were short-term trades. I haven't lost a second of sleep since the stock market started to plunge. Why? Because we will rebound eventually - especially with the focus on value and growth dividends. Also, drawdowns are common. On average, the stock market drops 10% once every year and more than 20% every five years.

Hence, when recommending dividend (growth) stocks I prefer quality over a short-term catalyst. It's always about long-term wealth generation instead of trading gains. Right now, that's a blessing as all we need to do is reinvest dividends at better prices - or add new cash/add a new company.

I would make the case that times like these are a blessing for one reason: without drawdowns, we cannot deploy cash at valuations and yields that provide us with a juicy risk/reward.

That's where McCormick comes in as it provides a decent yield, good dividend growth, and a business that protects us against headwinds.

(Too) High Inflation

There's no hiding anymore. This market is vicious as it started to drag down consumer staples as well. MKC is down 7.4% year-to-date excluding dividends, which is slightly better than the -8.5% performance of the Consumer Staples ETF (XLP). Even "safe-havens" like PepsiCo (PEP) and Walmart (WMT) are down 7.2% and 17.7%, respectively.

Besides that we're at a point where investors are selling stocks to cover margin requirements while others sell because of panic, there's something else going on that is hurting consumer stocks.

Inflation, supply chain issues, and weak consumer demand (all of these are also related) are hurting almost every sector. As the Wall Street Journal reported, even the stocks that investors normally go to for safety are adding to the pain:

That is a bad signal for investors who were banking on strong results and the resilience of U.S. corporations to buffer the market in coming months. Target’s shares are off 30% this week, while Walmart has fallen 20% and Kohl’s is down 7%.

McCormick has a rock-solid business. The company generated 75% of its operating income in the consumer segment. 25% are generated in its professional flavor solutions segment. The company also benefits from the fact that most of its raw materials are agricultural products it can source locally or from multiple countries.

The benefit that comes with that is that it sells items that are generally speaking recession-proof. Between January 2014 and January 2016, the company added more than 40% excluding dividends. It provided a safe haven during a global manufacturing recession. During the 2020 pandemic, the stock fell slightly more than 30% before quickly rebounding as work from home supports grocery demand.

This time the situation is a bit different. Consumer price inflation is above 8%, consumer sentiment is plummeting and it doesn't seem like any of this will be solved anytime soon.

While consumer staples are in a good position to raise prices, there are limits. The company highlighted these risks going into this year:

Our attempts to offset these cost pressures, such as through increases in the selling prices of some of our products, may not be successful. Higher product prices may result in reductions in sales volume. Consumers may be less willing to pay a price differential for our branded products and may increasingly purchase lower-priced offerings, or may forego some purchases altogether, during an economic downturn.

After all, when things get dire, consumers go for cheaper (generic) brands or skip certain products altogether.

So far, we haven't gotten any bad news from McCormick. On March 29, the company reiterated its sales, operating income, and EPS outlook for 2022:

The company expects to grow sales by 3% to 5% Y/Y vs. consensus growth of 3.84% and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.17 to $3.22 vs. consensus of $3.18.

While this macro environment is devastating, it has one benefit: it gives us a better MKC valuation.

So Much Value In MKC

The table below shows the Seeking Alpha dividend scorecard of McCormick. These grades show the relative performance versus its peers in the consumer staples sector. What we see are three good grades that are somewhat related and a fat D for the company's dividend yield.

Seeking Alpha

The company pays a $0.37 per quarter dividend since November 30, 2021, when management announced an 8.8% hike. This translates to $1.48 per year and a yield of 1.7%.

1.7% isn't a lot and if people want to skip MKC based on that, I do not disagree. Some investors require a higher yield for whatever reason. However, when I discuss sleep well at night stocks, I not only care about a high yield and a safe business model, but also the ability to benefit from long-term wealth creation. If I were overweight stocks with a high yield but no growth, I wouldn't sleep well at all, even if some of these companies are considered safe havens.

Again, 1.7% isn't a great yield. Yet, the bigger picture is what counts. Over the past 10 years (and prior to that), MKC has outperformed consumer staples by a mile when including dividends. The company even outperformed the S&P 500 by 16 points during this period.

McCormick has grown its free cash flow from $345 million in 2012 to (expected) $1.0 billion in 2024. This translates to a compounded annual growth rate of 8.5%. Free cash flow is operating cash flow minus capital expenditures. Operating cash flow is net income adjusted for non-cash operating items. In other words, it's excess cash a company can spend on dividends, buybacks, and debt reduction.

TIKR.com

Using the company's $24.0 billion market cap, we're dealing with an implied free cash flow yield of 3.9% using next year's $936 million consensus forecast.

That's well above the company's 1.7% dividend yield, which means the dividend is safe and there's room to grow the dividend - even *if* free cash flow were to stop growing for a while.

The good news is that the company's balance sheet is healthy. If that were not the case, free cash flow is more than likely flowing towards debt reduction instead of high dividend growth.

This fiscal year, the company is expected to lower its net financial debt to $4.6 billion. That would be roughly 3.3x EBITDA. Prior to 2017, the net leverage ratio was below 2.0x. However, in 2017, MKC bought Reckitt Benckiser's Food Division, which pushed net debt from $1.3 billion to $4.8 billion.

While 3.3x EBITDA is a bit elevated, it's healthy. Income is steady and interest coverage is high. Moreover, even with current free cash flow and dividend expenses, net debt can (and likely will be) lowered to $4.3 billion next year, which would mean the net leverage ratio is below 3% again.

Thanks to these numbers, dividend growth is high. Over the past 10 years, the average annual dividend growth has been 9.2%. Over the past 3 years, that number has risen to 9.2%.

Let's assume the long-term dividend growth rate remains close to 9%. The current 1.7% yield would turn into a 4.0% yield on cost over the next 10 years. That's not very high and some peers already offer that yield.

That's only bad for high-income-seeking investors, as I already briefly mentioned. The good thing is that MKC has "never" been a high-yield stock. The average dividend yield since the 1980s is roughly 2%. Dividend hikes often translate to a higher stock price, which is why MKC has outperformed the market on a long-term basis. Please keep that in mind when looking at this company. Don't compare it to zero-growth high-yield stocks in the industry. MKC will become one of them eventually, but not anytime soon.

So, what about the valuation?

Valuation

The single biggest complaint that I've heard with regard to MKC is its valuation. Investors often didn't buy because MKC wasn't cheap. That's why market sell-offs like the current one aren't always a bad thing.

Using the $24.0 billion market cap, $4.3 billion in expected net financial debt, and $240 million in pension-related liabilities give us an enterprise value of $28.5 billion.

This is 19.0x next year's expected EBITDA.

19.0x expected 2023 EBITDA isn't cheap - one would think. However, because long-term growth is high and fueled by acquisitions and high free cash flow, investors have bought MKC consistently at more than 23x EBITDA.

I believe that buying MKC is warranted at this valuation. However, I would break up any investment into pieces to deal with market volatility - that's what I'm doing. In other words, buy 25% now and add on a regular basis. If the stock continues to fall with the market, investors can average down. If the stock market takes off, investors have a foot in the door.

Takeaway

This market isn't fun. However, it offers much-needed buying opportunities for long-term dividend (growth) investors. One of the stocks that have consistently outperformed the market is McCormick. Despite its defensive business model, it is providing steady capital gains, a decent yield of 1.7%, and dividend growth close to 9% (on a long-term basis).

The ongoing market sentiment caused by high inflation, falling consumer sentiment, and a hawkish Federal Reserve has done a number on consumer staples. This has finally pushed the MKC valuation to a point where I believe that buying is warranted.

However, as I explained in the article, I would break up an investment to deal with ongoing market uncertainty.

Other than that, I have little doubt the MKC will be a source of long-term wealth for dividend growth investors.

