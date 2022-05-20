zorazhuang/E+ via Getty Images

Author's Note: This is the shorter version of an article published on iREIT on Alpha on May 12th 2022.

Covestro (OTCPK:COVTY) has been a favorite investment of mine for some time now, albeit at a somewhat higher risk/reward ratio than some of the other investments I've been making. My target has been to find companies that offer comfortable 40%+ upsides in case of normalization over a period of 3-5 years.

Covestro is part of this list - and in this article, I show you what's happening and why the company is experiencing valuation pressure and some issues. Also, if you should continue investing here or not.

Covestro - Updating my thesis

Covestro is, at its heart, a solid company with significant long-term upside. The strong focus on appealing MDI/TDI-based polymers, as well as polycarbonates, means that Covestro has a solid position on the market. Due to an ever-increasing share of the specialties business as part of its profits, we can also expect a forward earnings stability to materialize.

Perhaps most importantly, the way the world is going today, the company continues to benefit from solid global business trends, including electronic mobility, electronics overall, EV, and other modern trends that drive the demands for the products that Covestro offers.

So why then, is Covestro currently experiencing such significant share price pressure?

This can be laid at the feet of the following trends and issues.

Analysts believe that some of the positives for pricing might be at an end, due to the raw material, energy and labor cost inflation we're seeing on a market-wide sort of basis. On a historical basis, Covestro has enjoyed a strong pricing power position by being able to stay ahead of the cost curve. The fears are that this may be coming to an end, and the future may look somewhere muted.

This perspective is based on seeing Covestro's growth as highly correlated to GDP, with global GDP growth now obviously lower (3.1%) than previously expected, with more muted demands from construction, automotive, and furniture sectors. This impacts the company's pricing power and product strength/appeal, potentially in a non-trivial manner.

What analysts have done because of this is essentially cut the company's EBITDA for 2022 by 15-25% depending on what analyst you're looking at. The justification for this EBITDA cut is a mix of cost increases, pricing power reductions, and a general reduction of profitability. Management mostly agrees with this cut.

Covestro 1Q22 Numbers (Covestro IR)

Is it justified? Yes, to a degree.

I would hasten to add that Covestro posted a blockbuster 1Q22. Sales were up over 40% YoY, and EBITDA increased by almost 9% with a net income increase of over 5%. So, the fears that analysts have insofar as profitability and costs aren't really visible yet in 1Q22.

There are some initial signs of issues. Operational cashflow declined significantly due to working capital outflows due to higher inventory. Also, Gross margins started dropping. Investing CF swung from €327M to Negative €79M as the inflow from current financial assets fell from €431M to €46M. Management also cut its expectations for 2022, with EBITDA down around half a billion lower, and free cash flow around a billion on the high end, also down about half a billion.

Demand isn't the issue. Demand for the company's product is up massively. Product availability is the issue, with impacts from winter weather and other trends.

The company, in fact, recorded the highest sales numbers ever. This was driven by significant pricing power, and the company is technically sold out of product.

Covestro EPS (Covestro 1Q22)

Analysts argue that a strong quarter does not mean a good year. I would agree with this assessment. The company deserves a price target cut for the management-guided 2022E. The degree is the question here - and also, if such pricing power reductions are long-lasting or just for 2022-2023, or as long as this situation persists.

Remember, demand is not the problem.

I believe that it's possible analysts are underestimating the company's actual pricing power in the long term. Both segments in the company reported excellent results and pricing.

The company does see issues - such as energy pricing doubling within 2 years, which will impact the company's businesses region-by-region, highest in EU and lower in Asia and the U.S.

Covestro Energy Impacts (Covestro IR)

Also, global demand has weakened in the longer term.

Covestro Global Impacts (Covestro IR)

One of the main questions I've been getting from subscribers and readers about Covestro is; Should I be worried?

My response to that is, "No", you really don't need to be worried long term. Will the company experience short-term volatility? Yes, I believe they will. There is plenty on the risk side that's unclear at this time, and Covestro overall is a company that's a bit "bouncy." For that reason, be prepared for more of a wild ride than investing in say, HeidelbergCement (OTCPK:HDELY).

Here are my considered impacts for Covestro.

Covestro - The Impacts and Valuation

The question is, how should the company be discounted for this new, and somewhat worse outlook for 2022-2023. Some analysts have lowered 2022E EPS forecasts by 25-30%, and 2023E by over 10%. Some are as low as 10-15%. I choose to go a middle route, as I believe that analysts are underestimating company pricing power. Still, there are some uncertainties on the cost side that might really dial down earnings, and which are fair to account for. In the end, less than a 20% EPS impact for 2022E is unfair here, and a 5-10% EPS impact for 2023E seems to be the fair way to go, which includes most potential impacts.

Covestro is a company that's bound to be a bit of a bumpy ride. That hasn't changed, and SCM uncertainties and inflation have only put more focus on this bumpiness. Still, just as with some companies that I've recently reviewed, it doesn't really matter what perspective you look at. Covestro is significantly undervalued.

I weigh DCF and NAV the highest here, as most of the company peers require discounting heavily due to a wildly different mix/sales trend. However, Covestro has a better yield, lower P/E, and lower EV/EBITDA than every single one of its chemical peers, even applying a 20-30% company discount.

I've lowered estimated sales growth below 2% on the long-term, and bumped working capital to above sales growth as well as EBITDA growth. Company WACC of 8.2% and a 10-year forward period to discount brings the implied EV/Share to €66/share, which is significantly above today's target price.

For NAV/Share, I'm cutting the multiple of EV/EBITDA for the company's performance materials below 5X, and below 9X for Solutions & Specialties. At 183M shares outstanding, the company's NAV/share comes to around €70/share, which once again is well above the current share price.

Now, I'm not setting a €70/share price target in this article - that's my previous share price target, and we've already established this may require some discounting.

S&P Global has reduced its price targets on average from close to €69 about 4 months ago to around €58/share here. That's also where Equity analysts such as Alpha value land, with a PT of €51.8/share. My impairing earnings call for a reduced PT of €61/share, which is above the general targets here, but accurately reflects my stance that Covestro will perform better than expected.

However, realize here that no matter what upsides or analysts you look at here, any case guides for the company to trade well above the current levels. Saying that Covestro is worth the current share price is saying the company has no operational strength, pricing power, and isn't as profitable as it is.

The company's yield on the 2021 dividend is close to 9%. And this dividend is safe for the current year.

Now, I don't believe this dividend will be recurring for the next year. Remember, in 2020 the company paid €1.3/share, which would imply a current yield of 3.5% at the current price. I do believe that 2022E will result in a larger dividend. Forecasts from S&P Global call for a €2.82 based on a forecasted €5.12 2022E EPS. Alpha value has massively cut EPS estimates for 2022, close to €4/share, implying a 35-55% EPS payout yield of 3.7% to 5.2% on today's share price. S&P Global obviously expects a higher result here. Me, I come somewhere in between, calling for €4.3/share 2022E EPS, and a dividend up to €2.3/share for the full year.

So, is the company's share price decline justified? No, it's not.

Is there a sensible upside to the company? I believe there is - which is why I'm buying more Covestro.

Is it going to be a rocky ride? Yes, I believe so. We might go slightly lower - but we might also have reached a bottom for the company here, given the degree of underperformance.

Thesis

The upside at this point is compelling. I would argue that the upside for Covestro is higher than 60% at full valuation. Will we be reaching that in the near term?

Doubtful - I believe investing in Covestro requires at least a 2-3 year timeframe. My goal for the investment in Covestro is, inclusive of dividends, 60-100% total RoR in a 3-5 year period.

This is generally how I establish my positions and my investments. I buy undervalued, quality businesses that people are underestimating, and wait with my cheap shares.

I've done this successfully with several businesses. AbbVie (ABBV) is one of them, that I believe saw a full rotation of this performance as it hit $160 and I sold 98% of my position. I bought most of my shares below $70 back in 2019, making this a 100%+ RoR in less than 3 years.

Unum (UNM) is another good example. I started buying seriously below $20/share, loaded up, and have now sold around 70% at a more than 90% RoR including dividends in less than 3 years.

If the company I'm buying doesn't realize its upside In a short time, that is no issue. Why? Because it's a quality business. My target for Simon Property Group (SPG) is well above $150/share, and despite already having a 95%+ RoR including dividends, I'm not touching it yet. In fact, I'm buying more. With good yield, superb quality, and a top-tier balance sheet, I'm not miffed in the least if it takes yet another 3-to 5 years for that upside to be realized.

I was once much more "Buy-and-hold-forever" than I am today. Today, I'm more about active, qualitative portfolio management with a razor-sharp valuation focus. I do make mistakes and bad investments, but since adopting this approach, I've seen a significant decline in "thesis breakage".

Time will tell how this goes in the future.