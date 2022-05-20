deepblue4you/E+ via Getty Images

At a time when its shares are tanking, Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has just announced a bolt-on deal. The passage of time and this small purchase warrants an update on the investment case, one which I have not updated since 2014.

At the time, Lear announced an $850 million deal for Eagle Ottowa and I concluded that the transaction did not move the needle enough to create appeal with shares approaching the $100 mark at the time.

Former Take

In the summer of 2014, Lear acquired Eagle Ottowa, an automotive leather supplier, adding nearly a billion in sales per annum accompanied by healthy double-digit EBITDA margins. While the deal looked quite reasonable, it did relatively little to move the needle, as Lear was a $+17 billion business at the time which was set to post operating earnings just shy of a billion, and adjusted earnings of around $600 million. The 83 million shares outstanding resulted in an earnings number of over $7 per share, translating into a reasonable earnings multiple at around 13-14 times earnings.

The company has a cyclical past, as it posted peak sales of $18 billion in 2006, numbers which fell to $10 billion in 2009 as the company filed for bankruptcy, soon after which the company went public again. While pre-deal net debt was close to non-existing (in 2014), I was mindful of the debt taken on, given Lear's cyclical nature and problematic experiences with debt in the past. That was the reason why a lower 13-14 times earning multiple was not necessarily super attractive.

Modest Achievements

In the near decade period since I last looked at Lear, shares rallied to a high of $200 in 2018. Then, shares fell to the $120 mark ahead of the pandemic already. Shares rallied back to a high of $200 by mid-2021 as the company benefited from a strong recovery in end markets, but, moreover, enthusiasm of market participants. Still a $190 stock in January of this year, shares since have fallen to just $130 here, marking quite a pullback.

Early in 2021, the company posted its 2020 results, which were a mixed bag. Full year sales fell from $19.8 billion to $17.0 billion on the back of the pandemic, but sales were already up year-over-year in the final quarter of the year. The volume declines resulted in core operating earnings falling from $1.3 billion to just over $600 million, as adjusted earnings fell from $866 million to $322 million, and adjusted earnings fell from $14 per share in 2019 to just over $5 per share in the pandemic year.

The 2021 outlook was very comforting, with sales seen at a midpoint of $20.3 billion, on which core operating earnings were seen around $1.2 billion, making the 2019 earnings likely within imminent reach.

Early this year, it was apparent that the company had missed its targets, as full year sales rose just 13% to $19.3 billion, with growth held back by the shortages of chips which hurt the wider automotive sector. This withheld the improvement in earnings as well, as adjusted earnings of $480 million translated into earnings coming in a few pennies short of the $8 per share mark, indicating that the run higher to $200 in 2021 was quite optimistic.

These numbers are hardly better than 2014, as adjusted earnings have actually fallen compared to 2014. Despite this observation, earnings per share have risen a bit, as the company has meaningfully shrunk the share count to 60 million shares, a near 30% reduction from 2014.

The company did provide a comforting outlook for 2022, with sales seen between $20.8 and $22.3 billion as core operating earnings were seen between $900 million and $1.2 billion, up from $826 million posted in 2021. Unfortunately, the company came with a new disappointment for investors alongside the first quarter earnings report, cutting the midpoint of the sales guidance to $20.8 billion, with core operating earnings seen at just $865 million.

The 60 million shares now trade at $130, for a $7.8 billion equity valuation, or $9.2 billion enterprise value if we factor in net debt of $1.4 billion, which comes in around the EBITDA number expected this year. Given the current valuation, Lear trades at around 0.45 times sales, 6-7 times EBITDA, and probably around 15 times earnings - earnings which are pressured, by the way.

A Tiny Deal

After the soft first quarter results, which coincided with a softer share price action this year, Lear announced a tiny bolt-on deal by mid-May. The company has reached a EUR 140 million deal to acquire I.G. Bauerhin, an automotive seat heating, ventilation, active cooling, and sensor company.

The German company is set to add EUR 205 million in sales, adding about 1% to pro forma sales. The company is valued at around 0.7 times sales, which is quite a higher multiple than that at which the company trades itself. Unfortunately no margin details have been announced, as this is just a bolt-on deal, not having a material impact.

Concluding Remark

The truth is that Lear was probably trading at a too steep multiple last year given the suboptimal profitability, which was initially impacted by the pandemic, but thereafter by chip shortages as well. These conditions remain, as well as raging input inflation and higher interest rates, likely resulting in a cooling off of the world economy as well.

All of this makes me a bit cautious, but at the same time shares have sold off quite a bit already. Hence, I consider Lear to be largely neutral to fair value here, as the long-term performance is not that impressive, while the business remains utterly cyclical, resulting in quite a few disappointments to investors as of recent, making me too cautious to get involved here.