The Week On Wall Street

"The older I get, the more I realize how many kinds of smart there are. There are a lot of kinds of smart. There are a lot of kinds of stupid, too." - Jeff Bezos

We all are aware of what is taking place with the Fed and interest rates. While it's a big deal for the markets in the short term, the change in the MACRO picture is the one that should start to concern investors. Rising interest rates in an inflationary backdrop and the potential destruction of the "wealth effect."

In simple terms, the wealth effect reflects the psychological effect that rising asset values, such as those that occur during a bull market, have on consumer spending behavior. In essence, a "content" consumer will spend keeping the economy going, which fuels corporate profits that enhance stock markets and other consumer assets in a cycle that keeps repeating.

When the dust settled after the financial crisis, former Fed chair Ben Bernanke set out on a policy that was intended to target the wealth effect positively. Simply stated, by lowering interest rates to zero, the Fed was forcing the investment community to go out on the risk curve and buys assets - like equities.

I've often said when that policy was officially announced, it was the easiest call I ever had to make in my entire investment career. An investor simply HAD to buy stocks. That's where the investment firms had to go to get a "return." While it wasn't announced as such back then "There was simply no alternative." It took a while, but this "no alternative" positive impact on the wealth effect became apparent to all - and the Secular BULL market was born.

Today, the consumer's "wealth" has the potential to be attacked on many fronts. First, spending power due to inflation is not only a psychological impact but a budgetary one as well. That eventually impacts savings. Second, as the economy slows it has the potential to take stock prices lower. The days of watching the monthly financial statements move higher will become rare. What's worse the balances will slowly experience a downturn. Third, as the Fed tightens policy, it has the effect of slowing, then stopping, the increase in prices of real estate. In a way, that is a positive, as it keeps the housing market out of "bubble" territory, but to the consumer that is yet another hit to the overall "piggy bank."

When that finally hits home, consumers will pull back, and the cycle begins. A slowing consumer means a slower economy, which means a lower stock market. For those that do not believe this will impact the "average" person because they may not own stocks, think again. What it will most assuredly do is affect the majority of consumers that keep the economy going. So the argument that the stock market won't affect all, and therefore is of no concern is absurd thinking. It affects the people that matter.

A combination of issues, including inflation risks, supply disruption, and the Russia-Ukraine war cloud the horizon, as does the global central banking shift from quantitative easing (QE) to quantitative tightening (QT). There needs to be a successful baton pass from liquidity to earnings to drive renewed equity market gains. Various macro survey data that I have been reporting suggest that this baton pass has the potential of taking on the look of a "fumble."

The Week On Wall Street

While many money managers and analysts are looking for "capitulation" to show up, I got the uneasy feeling that no such "signal" is in the cards now. It's just more of the same - selling that begets more selling.

They don't ring a bell at the top and apparently, they aren't about to ring a bell now and tell investors to start buying. Performance of major equity averages since the FOMC meeting rank among the most severe short-term sell-offs the market has ever seen. Coming into this week, The S&P and NASDAQ were on 6 WEEK losing streaks and the DJIA has been lower 7 weeks in a row.

Global equity markets experienced a strong rebound rally on Friday the 13th, where all of the major averages outside of the Dow were up over 2%, with the Nasdaq 100 leading the way higher, gaining 3.61%. As you might expect on a day like that, growth outperformed value across all three market cap ranges.

It sure appeared the sellers were exhausted and equities were about to stabilize. Market participants entered the week with a renewed sense that sentiment may have changed and a rebound rally was in order.

That wasn't to be, as all of the major indices continued their losing streaks. The search for the bottom continues. The S&P 500 has now been down for seven straight weeks, and since the end of WWII, that's been done only 4 other times. The only positive this week was the S&P (SPY), Russell (IWM), and the NASDAQ (QQQ) did not violate their earlier month lows. However, both the DOW and the DJIA (DIA) broke and closed below their respective May 12th lows, and in the process confirmed what was noted in February - a DOW Theory Sell signal.

Friday was a wild ride, as all of the indices traded down to new intraday lows before closing flat on the day. Investors now turn the page and prepare for what appears to be another losing month for stocks.

The Economy

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index for the U.S. decreased by 0.3 percent in April, to 119.2, following a 0.1 percent increase in March. The LEI is now up 0.9 percent over the six months from October 2021 to April 2022.

It's only one month, but we will soon find out whether we have witnessed the peak, and the signal for a recession has been flashed.

April retail sales gains of 0.9% for the headline and 0.6% for ex-autos followed upward revisions that left a much stronger trajectory than analysts had assumed for retail sales. Analysts still expect Q2 GDP growth of 3.6%, with 3.3% consumption growth after an estimated 3.0% Q1 rate. Analysts expect April personal consumption to rise by 0.8% in nominal terms.

Manufacturing

One month isn't a trend, but this week's Manufacturing data was very weak.

May's first reading on regional manufacturing activity out of New York showed significant deterioration. The New York Fed's Empire State Manufacturing survey's headline index dropped from a solid reading of 24.6 last month down to -11.6 in May. That is only slightly above the low from two months ago that had marked the first significant contraction in activity since the spring of 2020.

Not only are General Business Conditions back into contractionary territory, but the double-digit negative reading sits in the bottom decile of all months on record going back to the start of the index in 2001.

Industrial production was up 1.1% vs. last month, the consensus of 0.4%.

The Philly Fed manufacturing index plunged 15.0 points to 2.6 in May following the 9.8 point drop to 17.6 in April. This is much weaker than anticipated. Prices paid fell back to 78.9 after rising to a record high of 84.6 last month. Prices received slid to 51.7 from 55.0.

Housing

NAHB housing market index plunged 8 points to 69 in May, much worse than expected, though not surprising considering the surge in mortgage rates and the other difficulties in the sector. It is the largest decline since April 2020 and is the weakest since June 2020. Along with rising mortgage rates and declining affordability faced by buyers, builders are also contending with sharply higher costs for labor and materials.

Housing starts report undershot estimates mostly via annual revisions that lowered the recent trajectory for all the major aggregates except completions, and April undershoot for starts, permits, completions, and starts under construction. Starts fell 0.2% to a 1.72 million clip. Building permits fell 3.2% to a 1.81 million rate.

Starts under construction rose 1.6% to a new 49-year high clip of 1.64 million clip, while housing completions fell 5.1% to a lean 1.29 million rate after upward revisions. Completions are tracking below the path implied by permits and "starts," likely due to material shortages. The starts and permits data are still ratcheting upward despite downward revisions and soaring mortgage rates that are impacting Q2 activity, thanks to robust demand for both new and existing homes alongside soaring prices.

Existing home sales fell 2.4% in April to 5.61 million, close to expectations. It is the slowest pace since June 2020, when the pandemic hit. Sales had declined 3.0% to a 5.75 M clip in March. Single-family sales dropped 2.5% to 4.99 M last month. The month's supply of homes rose to 2.2 from 1.9 and is up from the record low of 1.6 in January. Nevertheless, homes remain in short supply, crimping sales. Also, the median sales price climbed to a fresh all-time high of $391,200 after rising to $374,800.

Inflation

The April U.S. CPI report showed gains of 0.3% for the headline and a hefty 0.6% for the core. The hefty core gain capped the moderation expected for the headline, leaving what is still a string of mostly outsized monthly CPI increases since October. Analysts saw the expected 2.7% pull-back in energy prices, a smaller than expected 0.4% decline for used car prices that nevertheless left a third consecutive drop, and an 18.6% surge for airfares.

Analysts also saw a solid 0.5% rise for owners' equivalent rent and continued hefty price gains for food, medical care, and new cars, but a welcome 0.8% drop in apparel prices. Analysts saw small pullbacks in the y/y measures from 40-year highs in March, which analysts assume will mark the peaks for this inflation cycle.

The headline y/y gain fell to 8.3% from 8.5%, while the core y/y gain fell to 6.2% from 6.5%.

April CPI (www.bls.gov/cpi/)

Despite the small drop in Energy prices in April, ENERGY costs remain a primary issue for the economy. With Gas and Diesel prices reaching NEW all-time highs this week, those Energy costs will pressure next month's report.

April U.S. PPI gains of 0.5% for the headline and 0.4% for the core showed some slowing in the PPI uptrend before likely bigger gains in May. Analysts also saw four months of upward revisions to the PPI data. Analysts tentatively assume PPI gains in May of 0.6% for both the headline and core

Small Business

The NFIB Small Business report showed a collapse in the general outlook to record lows; that fall is influencing CAPEX and hiring plans. The Optimism Index was unchanged in April, remaining at 93.2, the fourth consecutive month below the 48-year average of 98. Small business owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months decreased one point to a net negative 50%, the lowest level recorded in the 48-year-old survey.

NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg;

“Small business owners are struggling to deal with inflation pressures. The labor supply is not responding strongly to small businesses’ high wage offers and the impact of inflation has significantly disrupted business operations.”

It's another example of how inflationary pressure takes its toll.

Price hikes were the most frequent in wholesale (85% higher, 0% lower), construction (81% higher, 3% lower), retail trades (76% higher, 4% lower), and manufacturing (70% higher, 3% lower). A net 46% of owners plan price hikes (seasonally adjusted).

That, of course, trickles down to the consumer.

The IBD/TIPP economic optimism index plunged .95% to 41.2 in May. That more than erases the 4.5-point bounce to 45.5 in April and is only fractionally above March's 8-year low. The index has maintained its pessimistic bent (below 50) for 9 straight months. The 6-month index plunged by 16.4% to 33.2, the lowest since August 2011.

Econ Optimism (//www.investors.com/)

The personal finance indicator dropped 3.4% to 50.4. Household financial stress is at its highest level since April 2020, as rising gas prices and inflation take a big bite.

And the index on Federal policies slid 9.9% to 40.1 on the month. That is the worst since December 2015.

Federal policies (//www.investors.com/)

Consumer sentiment slumped 6.1 points to 59.1 in the May preliminary sentiment reading from the University of Michigan survey, much worse than expected. That more than erases the 5.8 point rebound to 65.2 in April. This is the weakest since August 2011, falling below the prior 11-year low of 59.4 in March.

The index was as high as 101.0 in February 2020 and at 82.9 a year ago. The current conditions tumbled to 63.6 from 69.4 in April, with the expectations component sliding to 56.3 from last month's 62.5.

Confidence has posted a big pull-back since mid-2021.

No coincidence that sentiment has deteriorated in this fashion given what the consumer is facing today.

Political Scene

D.C. continues to debate the path forward on a variety of legislative and executive initiatives. Student loan forgiveness has moved to the top of the agenda, following a meeting between President Biden and members of the House. It appears the most likely forgiveness is in the $10,000 range (with an income cap), lower-income borrowers having interest frozen on their loans, and a push for Congress to expand relief to graduates of community colleges and historically black colleges and universities.

On the China front, the U.S. Trade Representative took the first steps this week to examine some of the tariffs on Chinese goods, where the tariffs are set to expire later this year. Most analysts expect many of these tariffs are likely to stay in place, but a new exclusion process could be developed to remove a portion of the tariffs.

Separately, Congress continues to negotiate the details of a U.S./China competition bill, the hallmark of which includes $50+ billion in support for the semiconductor industry as well as tax incentives to onshore or near-shore manufacturing and critical supply chains. Finally, the push to revive the Biden Build Back Better reconciliation bill seems to have hit yet another roadblock, as opposition to the bill is looking for a bipartisan energy package to replace the domestic spending priorities of President Biden.

Food For Thought

My commentary from April 23rd;

Ladies and Gentlemen, the longer the lack of growth initiatives combined with inflationary pressures is allowed to remain in place, the probability that any meaningful increase in economic growth drops dramatically. While these issues don't get the headlines, rest assured the stock market is processing this situation and factoring that into where stock prices are headed. These developments are showing up in the confidence reports which show little to no confidence in the U.S. economy going forward. This report isn't an "opinion" it's citing the "facts" that are present today.

While I have the utmost faith in Corporate America to once again come to the rescue, that won't be done until a change in "policy" enters the scene.

It will come eventually, but at what cost. While I keep an OPEN mind to ALL possibilities, there is NOW a VERY HIGH probability that it will take a while for "change" to commence and the resulting COST will be VERY HIGH.

Is that too political for anyone? If so then please read this observation from the Washington Post.

Perhaps the message is finally getting through. While "spin" works in the short term, it's "FACTS" that will eventually show what is taking place.

It's not only consumers that have no confidence these days. Corporations, many of whom supported this administration, have, like many others, now come to realize what many of us have known since mid-2021. Policy error and misdirection will wreak havoc if left unchecked.

Jeff Bezos Tweet (www.twitter.com)

Amazon (AMZN) has the largest fleet of vehicles in the U.S. and is one of the largest consumers of gasoline that are now, like many corporations, finding themselves handcuffed. Those costs and many others are now being passed on to consumers.

Amazon employs 1.1 million people, who, of course, have payroll taxes deducted that are paid to the federal government, like every corporation in the U.S. Yet corporate America has been under attack since January 2021. If it's not "pay your fair share" and the constant threat of increasing taxes, it's the continuance of a blame game that I called childish behavior in June of '21. it appears this child also has a learning disability and is in dire need of assistance.

As costs rise for corporate America, those 10 million job openings will shrink and disappear as fast as they arrived. After that come layoffs. The ripple effect is huge.

In what can only be called the irony of ironies, members of Congress are continuing the assault and are now looking into drafting "price-gouging" legislation.

Noted economist and former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers correctly stressed recently that using antitrust to fight inflation represents “science denial.”

Finally, when it comes to raising taxes, I do wonder why anyone would want the U.S. to have a higher tax rate than its primary rival and global competitor - China. A competitor that the US is too dependent on today. Changing that requires any administration to shore up corporate America, not break it down.

The anti-corporate policy has placed the economy in a perilous state. The continuance of this policy ensures a deep and long recession. Ironically, it is the political bias of those that kept defending these policy mistakes which have led many astray.

The Daily chart of the S&P 500 (SPY)

A waterfall decline is about the only way to describe the chart below. Support levels were tossed aside on the way down and they will now be "resistance" during any rally attempt.

S&P 500 (www.freestockcharts.com)

What occurs when the index gets to these resistance zones will determine the price action in the next 2-3 months. Of course, no rule says this decline is close to being over. I'm not forecasting this, but it is feasible for the S&P to roundtrip right back to the pre-Covid-19 levels at 3400.

My analysis takes the situation in very small increments. Anyone forecasting out to the end of the year is simply guessing.

Investment Backdrop

Money managers are sitting on a lot of cash now waiting for the market to "bottom." It seems the consensus forecast for the market to reach a bottom is that we must see a capitulation event. But what happens if we bottom with a whimper instead? I believe the latter is occurring. So, the scenario might be that we don't “need” one last sharp spike in the VIX and flush in stock prices.

For one thing, we’ve already seen evidence of capitulation and indiscriminate selling over the past couple of weeks, with six 80-90% downside days. That can accomplish the same thing as one final 5-6% washout day. And, with the VIX continuing to make lower highs, it’s still looking more like a whimper than a bang for now.

While I have been on alert for an upside reversal I also want to avoid "Hopium," and deal with the reality that the technical picture is presenting. Stocks are technically oversold, while sentiment is extremely negative, and very few are expecting much out of stocks with the Fed in tightening mode. Normally that is a good "setup" for a rally, but these aren't "normal" times.

Through the close on May 11th, the Nasdaq was down more than 20% in 30 days. Throughout the Nasdaq's history, you can count on two hands the number of other periods where it dropped 20% in six weeks. If you believe the markets are forward-looking, one has to ask what message, what, if anything, is the Nasdaq sending?

Furthermore, we have now entered the “sell in May and go away” period that gets all sorts of attention around this time every year. Expectations are even lower heading into this period of seasonality. But, as I say at the start of every May, you shouldn’t make investment decisions just because of an adage.

Yes, on average, the May-October period has historically been worse than the November-April period, but that hasn’t exactly meant much over the past few months during the historically “positive” market period. Hence, my notion is that nothing is "normal" now. Seasonality is just one factor that goes into analyzing the markets; it’s not the only one. So, there is always a chance for a surprise rally.

However, we first have to see it, second, it has to last more than 2 days, and finally, it has to take out at least one resistance level. Otherwise, it is nothing more than "Hopium."

While I remain open to ALL potential outcomes, I'm also dealing with probabilities. That will continue to be a big "key" in how I intend to proceed.

The 2022 Playbook is now "Lean and Mean"

Yes, that is correct, except for Energy, Commodities, and Healthcare, my message for over 6 weeks now to clients and members of my service

"Most investors should be watching."

My infamous "canary message" regarding the Financials, Transports, Semiconductors, and Small Caps became the "tell" for the near-term strategy. They have sent their messages for the economy. There will be times when they appear to be revived, but, until there is a decided swing in the technical picture where rallies take out resistance levels, they are dead.

Anyone that has truly been involved in managing these short-term market gyrations knows that it's not just the canaries that are warning about the economy. Many more sectors/sub-sectors have been obliterated this year. They too are dead for now.

There is no need to go through and analyze the sectors now because, other than Energy, Commodities, and Healthcare, every sector has broken down below its long-term bullish trend line. These areas have been my focus for quite some time and it is where the bull market resides today.

What happens on any rebound rally will determine what might be in the cards for the remainder of the year.

Final Thought

I started this year with the same optimism I approach every new year when the technical picture is aligned positively. The nagging fundamental issues that were highlighted since the latter part of last year were not addressed and that continued to cause more concern. "Change" was in the air, and that prompted a complete revision in the outlook and the market strategy that I announced back in February.

The "change" was much more than what most analysts and economists were expecting. Many (far too many) were hoping the situation would all be resolved in short order. Many were destroyed because their BIAS led them to stay aligned with the "rhetoric" about spending, energy policy, the race to be "green," raising taxes, et al. It has turned out to be confirmed as a failed agenda, trapping many unsuspecting investors.

The policy errors mounted and what I called a "reset" to a NEW ERA also included a different investment mindset. Dismissing that change, playing the 'blame" game, and avoiding reality have caused a lot of pain, costing some investors plenty.

As the old saying goes, "The chickens have come home to roost." Massive spending in March 2021 was the spark that ignited inflation, and the data supports that view. The lack of change to U.S. Energy policy keeps the flame glowing brightly. A political backdrop that was draped in anti-corporate rhetoric spawned a regulatory environment that became more stringent. The job market is strong, but that is a function of people going back to their old jobs.

U S Employment (millions) - Statista (www.statista.com/statistics/192356/number-of-full-time-employees-in-the-usa-since-1990/)

The statistics do not lie. Fewer people are working in the U.S. today than were employed before the pandemic. Actual job creation is absent. Hence my conclusion is that true "growth" is absent, and I've cited this issue for months.

In essence, there is no easy, quick "fix". Congress is in denial and now can't agree on what caused inflation, so we can conclude they won't agree on any answers for a fix. I also figure that even if decisive course correction occurs tomorrow (low probability), it will not have much impact until the latter half of 2023 at the earliest. Furthermore, any proposal to "help" the economy now will keep inflation around for longer. It is Congress that is in a "box" now, and they're in there with a straightjacket on.

The stage was set for the events taking place today and I've highlighted these issues for months on end, only to be called too political in my analysis. Readers can believe what they wish but I do NO such thing. When we hear the words of a prominent Democrat economist warning about inflation soon after the administration signed another 2 trillion dollar spending bill back in March 2021 - It isn't political, it's fact. Make no mistake, that narrative and that narrative alone explains why the economy and the stock market are on the ledge, and it's not based on political affiliation.

Similarly, none of my analyses is political. One of my underlying assumptions about the market is that it is factoring in and discounting all known news and potential events. As the collective expectations for the future change, so do market prices. I don’t have to “know” what is going to happen because the market is already making a probabilistic determination that is likely going to be better than any prediction I could make anyway.

The stage was set for the events taking place today. Therefore, it is very difficult to push an outcome that suggests the economy and the stock market just bounce back quickly with overhanging issues that at this point are cemented in place.

So, my strategy uses these facts to my advantage because it is the consensus price action that leads my strategy decisions. In the "short term," that consensus rules whether you want to buy into it or not. Your choice; you can rely on Hope that there are policy changes forthcoming, OR you can deal with the reality of this situation.

Postscript

Please allow me to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. I provide investment advice to clients and members of my marketplace service. Each week I strive to provide an investment backdrop that helps investors make their own decisions. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore, it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation.

In different circumstances, I can determine each client’s situation/ requirements and discuss issues with them when needed. That is impossible with readers of these articles. Therefore I will attempt to help form an opinion without crossing the line into specific advice. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

Thanks to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of luck to everyone!