Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Sovereign Investor as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

While Regeneron's (NASDAQ:REGN) impressive growth of the last few years is set to moderate, this is discounted by current valuations. Continued innovation should lengthen the lifespan of Eylea and propel growth of Dupixent. In addition, its deep oncology portfolio has some potential gems in it, which makes earnings forecasts look overly pessimistic.

Given the above, the risk/reward for Regeneron seems very attractive, which is why I have a buy rating on this stock.

Regeneron just posted another impressive quarter, with both Q1 sales and earnings coming in above expectations. This solid growth continues to be driven by their two blockbuster drugs: Eylea and Dupixent. However, concerns are brewing about how long this can last with competition rising and a US patent expiring for Eylea next year.

While the competitive landscape is certainly heating up, I would argue that consensus expectations look overly pessimistic. Current forecasts are penciling in zero growth for revenues and earnings over the next ten years, which seems unlikely in my opinion.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

These low expectations are well discounted by current valuations. Regeneron trades on an EV/EBITDA of 6.4x, which is close to its historical lows and below the 10x median for the Biotech sector.

Seeking Alpha

This feels unwarranted. Fundamental challenges are well-known by now and upside scenarios are overlooked in my opinion. In particular, this article lays out the case for Dupixent and Eylea to fend off any competitive threats near-term. This is due to their entrenched leadership positions and potential for further differentiation through upcoming studies.

Moreover, Regeneron's vast oncology portfolio seems underappreciated. The multitude of programs progressing through clinical trials make another breakthrough likely at some point. Admittedly, this pipeline will take time to mature, but any positive news from this side of the business will provide an upward surprise to expectations.

Supporting these R&D efforts is an incredibly healthy balance sheet - no doubt aided by the one-time profit boost from its COVID antibody cocktail last year (REGEN-COV). The fall-off in profits from REGEN-COV will come as a blow this year, but with net cash of around $11bn, and Dupixent and Eylea remaining cash cows, Regeneron is perfectly placed to continue investing in its deep R&D pipeline. This is key to finding the next growth engine and reducing its reliance on 2 drugs for the majority of sales.

The rest of this article will flesh out my thesis, but before we dive into the details, let's recap the Q1 numbers.

Q1 Numbers Reaffirm Strength of Core Businesses

Revenue: $2.97bn vs. consensus $2.7bn - an increase of 17% vs. 1Q21. Excluding its COVID antibody treatment (REGEN-COV) - which lost its emergency use authorization in the US this year - revenues increased by 25% year-on-year.

The table below shows how Regeneron's main drugs performed in 1Q22 vs. 1Q21 in both the US and rest of the world (ROW). As you can see, Eylea and Dupixent clearly remain Regeneron's core businesses. Q1 US revenue for Eylea was in line at $1.52bn vs. consensus $1.5bn, an increase of 13% year on year. Global sales of Dupixent were ahead of expectations at $1.8bn vs. consensus $1.7bn, a 43% year-on-year increase. Libtayo continued to disappoint, with US sales coming in under expectations at $79m vs. consensus $88m.

Regeneron Q1 earnings report

Earnings: 1Q22 non-GAAP EPS of $11.49 vs. consensus $9.68, represented a year-on-year increase of 16%.

Can Regeneron Keep Up Its Impressive Growth?

Regeneron first came to my attention when it appeared on a Martin Zweig growth screen recently. The company has compounded earnings at 55% per year over the last 5 years, and sales by 27%. Moreover, you are getting this growth for a very reasonable valuation. Regeneron currently trades on a forward P/E of around 13, net of cash, which makes it an appealing investment to any GARP (growth at reasonable price) investor.

The question now is whether it can keep up this impressive growth, as it faces numerous headwinds on the horizon.

Principal of which is the drop-off in profits from its REGEN-COV monoclonal antibody in the US this year. This antibody cocktail gave Regeneron an unexpected $5.8bn boost in sales last year, as the US government ordered large batches of it to help fight COVID. However, the FDA recently revoked its emergency use authorization (EUA) in the face of weak efficacy against the Omicron variant. It will still receive collaboration revenue from Roche's Ronapreve (the name given to REGEN-COV outside the US), but this pales in comparison to the US sales it booked last year.

While this obviously means that earnings will normalize this year, this is already discounted by now. And as mentioned, the surge in cash last year has created a war chest to fund R&D programs, which will drive future growth. In addition, its rock-solid balance sheet means it looks incredibly cheap on EV metrics now.

Other challenges Regeneron must contend with include an expiring US patent next year for its leading drug, Eylea; and increasing competition for its other blockbuster drug, Dupixent. Together, these two drugs accounted for 92% of global sales last year (excluding REGEN-COV), so their performance are vitally important to Regeneron.

Having said that, there are some potential gems in Regeneron's pipeline that could reduce its reliance on these established franchises, particularly in its oncology portfolio where it has a lot of promising bispecific antibodies. Therefore, all eyes will be on the release of clinical trial data for these drugs later this year.

Below, I outline the key issues facing Regeneron's existing and pipeline drugs.

Eylea

Eylea is an anti-VEGF treatment for several retinal diseases and was developed in partnership with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF). Its dosing flexibility and solid efficacy make it the class leader, with around a 75% market share of the US branded category and 50% share of the total category.

The problem Eylea faces is an expiring US patent in the middle of next year, which will likely lead to biosimilar competition as soon as 2024. Not only that, but there is also emerging competition from brand names like Novartis' (NVS) Beovu, and more recently, Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Vabysmo (faricimab), which has just got FDA approval.

Fortunately for Regeneron, Beovu has failed to capture a significant market share so far due to safety concerns. However, Vabysmo - which is a dual VEGF/Ang-2 blocker - may be a more viable challenger given its potential to extend dosing intervals.

Despite this, I think Eylea sales will remain stable for the foreseeable future given its entrenched status as market leader. The full FDA drug package approval of Vabysmo highlighted several trial design limitations and a lack of clarity on the role of Ang-2, which makes any incremental benefits of Vabysmo vs. Eylea unclear. Physicians may be reluctant to switch a large number of their patients away from Eylea under these circumstances, preferring to see real-world evidence first instead.

Another reason I'm constructive on the competitive outlook for Eylea stems from its positive phase 2 data for a high-dose formulation (aflibercept 8mg), which met its primary endpoints for safety and had no new safety signals through week 44. These results show the potential to lengthen dosing intervals and bode well for phase 3 data in 2H22, with Regeneron guiding to a potential FDA filing in 2H22/1H23. Management remains upbeat on this trial and sees a significant growth opportunity in the diabetic eye disease area if all goes well.

Given Eylea's strong leadership position and safety hurdles for any would-be competitors, I see Eylea maintaining its strong competitive position. And if anything, I see upside to peak sales forecasts in the case of a positive outcome from the high-dose phase 3 trials. This which would likely delay the impact from branded and biosimilar competition after it loses exclusivity next year.

Dupixent

Dupixent is an anti-inflammatory antibody that was developed in partnership with Sanofi (SNY). Dupixent is approved to treat atopic dermatitis (eczema), asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRwNP), with AD driving the majority of sales. Around 9 in 10 adults who need systemic eczema treatment receive Dupixent.

While Regeneron has long relied on Eylea to drive growth, Dupixent has taken over as its key growth driver in recent years. The graph below shows how Dupixent sales have caught up with those of Eylea in the last few years. It also shows that consensus expects it to take over Eylea in 2024, with an almost doubling of sales by 2025 compared to 2021 levels.

Bloomberg

Sanofi recently upgraded its peak sales forecast from €10bn to €13bn (excluding chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)), citing growth opportunities in existing and new indications. While this seems slightly aspirational, the direction of travel for Dupixent is clearly a positive one.

Management notes how markets for current indications are underpenetrated. Their 3 main markets cover an addressable population of over 2.3m, which only have single-digit penetration. There is clearly room for growth here.

Also, the company expects expansion into other age groups for these indications. For example, the sBLA for Dupixent in children aged 6 months to 5 years with moderate-to-severe AD was accepted for priority review, with a PDUFA date of June 9th. A regulatory application has also been submitted to the EU.

Regeneron Q1 earnings presentation

In terms of expansion into new indications, 3 additional US approvals are expected in the next 12 months and Sanofi predicts 11 new regulatory submissions across indications and age groups by 2025 - when Dupixent could be serving up to 4 million people across 11 different diseases.

Some of these markets are either too small (Eosinophilic Esophagitis) or too risky (COPD) to be included in sell-side revenue models at the moment, which if anything presents upside to consensus forecasts - the core of my thesis.

Regeneron Q1 earnings presentation

But not all is rosy for Dupixent. New competition is emerging in atopic dermatitis, primarily from JAK inhibitors such as Abbvie's (ABBV) Rinvoq, Pfizer's (PFE) Cibinqo, and Incyte's (INCY) Opzelura. Rinvoq outperformed Dupixent in a head-to-head study, but only at a high dose (30 mg). Safety issues arose at other dosage levels, however, which may limit any commercial use.

JAK inhibitors have been known to cause certain infections, incidences of lymphoma, and blood clots, which poses big safety hurdles for this class.

Regardless of any safety concerns, competition must still overcome Dupixent's entrenched status as market leader, which will be no easy feat. Dupixent is the go-to drug for pediatrics and its pre-filled injector pens are symbolic of it being the default treatment for systemic eczema. As such, JAK inhibitors are only given to patients who haven't responded to Dupixent first, which is likely to remain the case in my view.

In summary, Dupixent looks well placed to expand into existing and new indications over the next few years and fend off any competitors along the way. Challenges are known but manageable, which means it should continue to be Regeneron's main growth driver.

Broad Oncology Portfolio Could Provide Catalyst for Future Growth

While Regeneron's oncology portfolio is unlikely to become a key driver for the company near term, there is room for an upside surprise given its deep bispecifics pipeline, and the potential for in-house combinations of Libtayo.

Libtayo

Libtayo is a cancer checkpoint inhibitor and is currently the largest drug in Regeneron's oncology portfolio. It followed other similar products to market, so is seen as a latecomer in a competitive space.

Having said that, it has established a foothold in skin cancer with its cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma approval and has added another label recently in basal cell carcinoma. These are small markets though. Its first sizable market is lung cancer; however, uptake will be limited due to the dominance of in-class competitors, especially Merck's (MRK) Keytruda. As such, achieving blockbuster status ($1bn+ annual sales) in the US seems like a stretch for Libtayo.

Having said that, there is potential for some in-house combinations in the future, for example with Fianlimab (Lag-3), which is in phase 3 for metastatic melanoma.

It is hard to see how existing data could drive significant sales. However, a lot of programs (see below) are excluded from sell-side models, which presents upside to consensus forecasts in my view.

A key event to watch is Libtayo in combination with chemotherapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which has a PDUFA date of September 19th.

Regeneron Q1 earnings presentation

Bispecifics

Regeneron is a leading developer of bispecific antibodies, with one of the broadest pipelines in Biotech. This is where any major share price catalyst is likely to emerge in my view, given the large addressable markets being targeted. Safety concerns around toxicity might slow progress, however, meaning the portfolio will need time to mature before making any serious contributions to earnings.

Its most advanced program, odronextamab, was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for lymphoma, with a potential for US regulatory submission in 2H22. Results are expected from an important phase 2 study of odronextamab in B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2H22 with a phase 3 program starting in 2H22.

Elsewhere, there are data updates for numerous bispecifics targeting blood and solid cancers in the second half of the year, which will be closely monitored by investors looking for the next potential growth driver.

Specifically, we will see data from:

The first in human phase 1 dose-escalation monotherapy study of REGN4018 (MUC16xCD3) in ovarian cancer Preliminary data from REGN5093 METxMET in lung cancer Initial phase 1 data for REGN5678 (PSMAxCD28) dose escalation with Libtayo in prostate cancer Results from a phase 2 study of REGN5458 (BCMAxCD3) in multiple myeloma

Regeneron Q1 earnings presentation

Valuation

While I don't have an exact number for the stock price, I would be very comfortable owning Regeneron at current multiples.

I look at EV/EBITDA, because I want to capture the large net cash position it has on the balance sheet. As mentioned, this $11bn war chest can be used to finance its pipeline for future growth and/or buy back shares. Therefore, it is a highly valuable asset that any valuation analysis needs to consider.

Why am I so comfortable despite growth slowing? Well, because a similar thing happened to Biogen (BIIB) over the last few years, which gives us a constructive framework to work with.

The chart below shows how sales growth for Biogen slowed from around 20% in 2016/17 to 0% now. Over which time its multiple has barely changed. It has been down as low as 7, which is where Regeneron is currently trading. As a result, Biogen's share price has been range-bound over the last 5/6 years. You haven't made much money, but you also haven't lost much. I would argue that not losing much is a good outcome in the current environment.

If a similar thing happened to Regeneron (i.e., growth slowed to zero), I find it hard to believe that its multiple will de-rate much further. As such, I don't see much downside in the stock price either. At worst, it could remain range-bound like Biogen.

Data by YCharts

But remember, the above is based on Regeneron's growth slowing down to 0% over the next few years (as consensus expects). However, I have argued how this is too conservative and that upside to sell-side forecasts is likely.

On this note, it is comforting to see that its recent track record backs this up. The chart below shows that Regeneron has undershot consensus forecasts only once in the last 16 quarters.

Seeking Alpha

In summary, the downside seems limited at current valuations, whereas the upside could be considerable if Regeneron can keep growing its earnings. The key risk would obviously be if earnings took a bigger hit than expected, which is covered below.

Key Risks

The main risks to my investment thesis primarily revolve around Eylea and Dupixent. They generate the vast majority of sales, so any disappointment here is likely to have the most negative share price impact.

These risks include:

Unfavourable phase 3 trial data for Eylea's high-dose (8mg) formulation. This will make it harder to differentiate from branded and biosimilar competition when its patent expires next year.

JAK inhibitors overcome safety issues and steal a greater share of eczema market from Dupixent.

Dupixent struggles to expand into new indications, leaving it reliant on AD for the majority of its sales.

Summary

My bullish case for Regeneron is predicated on the fact that challenges are well-known and already reflected in rock-bottom valuations and overly pessimistic forecasts. Eylea's patent expiry; competition for Dupixent; and limited growth for Libtayo in existing indications, are well-worn stories.

However, I argue that safety concerns create a barrier to entry for competitors of Eylea and Dupixent, which will protect their competitive positions. Not only that, but Eylea's promising outlook for its high-dose phase 3 trial, and Dupixent's extensive roadmap to expand across existing and new indications, should further differentiate them from any competitors.

Moreover, the oncology portfolio looks underappreciated. While I agree that Libtayo may struggle to gain any traction in the competitive lung cancer space, its flexibility for in-house combinations could lead to new sales avenues in the future. In addition, its deep bispecifics pipeline has the potential for several breakthroughs targeting large addressable markets.

All of the above scenarios are frequently omitted in sell-side models, which presents the opportunity for an upward surprise in the future. As such, the risk/reward feels very attractive for Regeneron, which informs my bullish outlook.