Below is a historical case study of Amazon during the past two major market drawdowns (in 2001 and 2008, respectively). Amazon was a young company, at less than 10 years old, growing in the high double digits annually, and was just starting to make a mark on its industry with single digit market shares of its addressable markets.

July 1999 – December 2003

Amazon reached a peak by the end of 1999, at a valuation of over $30BN. Considering that the company only generated $1.64BN in revenues that year (growth of 169% y/y), this equated to a valuation of 18x Price / Sales at the peak.

More notably though, was that Amazon was a pure 1P retailer at the time, meaning that they owned the inventory that they sold. Long-term margin assumptions under this business model were low, at just ~5% expected operating margins (365x implied structural operating profits).

By the time the stock bottomed in September 2001, shares were trading for ~0.7x P/S or 14x structural operating profits.

During those years, Amazon worked to reduce its operating losses and dialed back its growth investments as a result. In 2000, Amazon grew revenues by 68% y/y and reduced its cash burn from -26% operating margins to -6% by the end of the year. In its year-end 2000 earnings release, Amazon indicated that it targeted profitability by the end of 2001.

While the stock continued to decline throughout the first 9 months of 2001, the company reiterated on its 3Q 2001 earnings that it would achieve its profitability target within the next quarter. They had to dial back growth from its previous ~68% y/y in 2000 to just ~13% y/y growth in 2001, in order to cut costs and achieve this.

However, with investors focused on profitability, this period marked the turning point for the stock price, with a bottom ~$6 per share (equating to the aforementioned ~0.7x P/S or ~14x structural operating profits). Notably, based on this, the stock was able to bottom a full year before the NASDAQ index found a bottom in September 2002.

Over the next few years, Amazon’s fundamentals remained strong, with sales growing ~26% y/y in 2002 and proving to investors that the company could be profitable in such an environment. By 2003, the company was generating $5.2BN in sales and reported its first full year of profits.

Within a little over a year of bottoming, by the end of 2002, the share price had recovered 240% to ~$21 per share (equating to 1.8x P/S). By the end of 2003, the stock had recovered to a 4x P/S multiple or $21BN valuation. This equated to a ~8.5x return on the stock price in just a little over two years.

This is just a select example, but investors can go back to the last few market crises to find similar dynamics among other stocks. This is all to illustrate that what really matters to whether a stock recovers after a bear market is:

whether its fundamentals continue to grow throughout the period, and if the business is able to prove that it can be profitable.

If business performance is permanently impaired, you can expect its stock price to as well. But if the business is able to grow through the bear market / recession or optimally come out of it even stronger, you tend to see the stock price rebound quickly (usually by multiple-fold from the lows) in the 1-2 years after overall market sentiment improves and panic selling subsides. If we’re confident in the fundamentals of our businesses and the valuations are reasonable, then the stock prices will reflect that in due time.

