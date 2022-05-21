Leila Melhado/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Below is a historical case study of Mercado Libre during the past two major market drawdowns (in 2001 and 2008, respectively). Mercado Libre was a young company, at less than 10 years old, growing in the high double digits annually, and was just starting to make a mark on its industry with single digit market shares of its addressable markets.

Mercado Libre, the leading ecommerce company in Latin America, is another example of this dynamic. Mercado had just IPO’d in August 2007, and the stock immediately shot up in the following months. At its peak in December 2007, the company was valued at ~$3.5BN despite only generating revenues of $85M that year (~41x Price / Sales) and growing top-line at 64% y/y.

But contrary to the Amazon situation, Mercado was highly profitable from the time of its IPO. Operating margins were ~25%, and gross margins were ~85%. Despite its highly profitable business model though, its shares declined from these high valuations throughout the 2008 financial crisis.

Mercado Libre Stock Chart

August 2007 – December 2011

The share price reached ~$8 in November 2008, equating to a ~$360M valuation. Revenues increased to $137M in 2008 (61% y/y growth), and operating profit grew by a similar amount (73% y/y growth, 27% operating margins) to $37.5M. This equated to ~2.6x Price / Sales and ~10x operating profit at the bottom. The company kept executing and its fundamental trajectories remained intact, despite the dour market sentiment.

Notably, the share price didn’t stay at those levels long and doubled soon afterwards. By the end of 2008, it had reached $17 per share as the market sentiment for many growth companies turned towards the end of the year (and ~4 months before the broader indexes turned).

The company grew more slowly coming out of the recession, growing revenues 26% y/y & 25% y/y in 2009 and 2010, while operating profits grew 49% y/y and 33% y/y, respectively.

The share price quickly rebounded over the next year, and reached $50 by the end of 2009 (a 525% return from the bottom, and 194% return from the end of 2008). This equated to a valuation of 9x Price / Sales, and 27x operating profits.

By 2011, revenues had grown to $299M (38% y/y growth) with operating margins of 33%. The stock traded at 12x P/S or ~37x operating profits, and the price had rebounded ~10x from the bottom within a span of 3 years.

This is just a select example, but investors can go back to the last few market crises to find similar dynamics among other stocks. This is all to illustrate that what really matters to whether a stock recovers after a bear market is:

whether its fundamentals continue to grow throughout the period, and if the business is able to prove that it can be profitable.

If business performance is permanently impaired, you can expect its stock price to as well. But if the business is able to grow through the bear market / recession or optimally come out of it even stronger, you tend to see the stock price rebound quickly (usually by multiple-fold from the lows) in the 1-2 years after overall market sentiment improves and panic selling subsides. If we’re confident in the fundamentals of our businesses and the valuations are reasonable, then the stock prices will reflect that in due time.

