I was wrong. While these words are never easy to write, they are also some of the most important for investors who seek to improve over time and ultimately generate alpha.

When it comes to Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), I was bullish when the stock initially went public via its direct listing in 2020 and remain bullish on the long-term thesis even to this day. However, it has become apparent to me that I was overly bullish with some of my projections when I was still buying in the high teens/low twenties last year and I certainly did not see the market's sentiment souring so rapidly on high growth tech stocks like it has.





That said, PLTR is only down slightly relative to its broader sector since it went public, so investors should not hate on management too much.





In this article, I will look at the company's most recent results and reassess my investment thesis in the stock.

Palantir's Recent Results

First and foremost, while 30.8% year-over-year revenue growth is nothing to laugh at, it was a disappointment as the company had been generating growth rates of at least 1,000 basis points higher in recent quarters.

While the U.S. commercial business seems to have really hit its stride by posting 136% year-over-year growth in Q1, the international commercial business and the government business continue to lag. International commercial revenue year-over-year growth accelerated in Q1 to 24%, up from 22% in Q4 but still remained far below the growth being generated within the United States. PLTR will need to find a way to accelerate this growth rate if it wants to see its valuation multiple jump higher and fully tap its growth potential.

On the government side, year-over-year revenue growth slowed considerably to just 16%, though this business segment will likely be choppy on a quarter to quarter basis and management did point out its U.S. Government business revenue CAGR of 30% from 2013 to 2021.

The customer count also saw continued strong growth, up 40 during the quarter and up 86% year-over-year overall, while the commercial customer count was up by 37 during Q1 and 207% year-over-year.

Perhaps the brightest spot from the report (other than the very strong U.S. commercial revenue growth rate), was the fact that over the past twelve months the average revenue from its top 20 customers has increased by 24%. That implies that its relationships with its main revenue sources are healthy and helping to drive strong organic growth. It also implies that its products are highly satisfactory for customers and that upselling efforts have been going well for PLTR.

Reassessing My Thesis On PLTR

In my most recent PLTR analysis from back in January, my model included the following assumptions:

PLTR's total addressable market should grow by around 20% per year, roughly in-line with the projected 20.4% CAGR for global big data through 2030. As a result, I expected that PLTR's TAM would be at least $600 billion by the end of 2030. Given PLTR's competitive positioning - particularly within the U.S. Government - and innovative nature, the prospect of its total addressable market keeping up with the growth rate of the broader industry was not deemed unreasonable. While I still believe a 20% growth rate in the total addressable market through 2030 is quite likely, PLTR's ability to tap into a large percentage of that total addressable market is less certain. It will largely hinge on the company's ability to penetrate international opportunities and accelerate its growth rate there. Time will tell. We assumed that PLTR would crush management's guidance for $4 billion revenue in 2025 and meet analyst expectations of over $5 billion by 2025. Analysts still seem to think that goal is quite achievable, with the current consensus estimate indicating a 2025 revenue total of $5.046 billion. However, reaching that total implies a ~33.7% CAGR from 2022-2025. Given that PLTR just generated a 30.8% year-over-year revenue growth rate in its most recent quarter and its most recession-resistant business - its government business - failed to even crack 20% year-over-year growth, it is perhaps a bit ambitious to assume. While the increasingly tense geopolitical situation in Europe and the far East should serve as a nice tailwind for the government business both in the U.S. and internationally, the rising risk of recession could prompt companies to tighten their belts and take a dent out of the commercial business growth. As a result, I think assuming a 28% CAGR through 2025 is more realistic than the 33.7% CAGR that the analyst consensus current assumes. This would still put PLTR at $4.14 billion in 2025 revenue, beating its baseline guidance for that year and also imply that it was growing revenue significantly faster than its total addressable market is expected to grow over that span, which is quite reasonable. From 2026-2030 we previously modeled a 25% CAGR to put revenue at $15.4 billion in 2030. For the sake of conservatism and given the growth deceleration we saw this past quarter, a 22% CAGR - 200 basis points above total addressable market growth - is more reasonable. This would put revenue at ~$11.2 billion by the end of 2030, or about 1.8% of its expected total addressable market at that point. Given their current excellent growth rate in their U.S. commercial business and leading competitive position in the U.S. government business, but weak momentum thus far internationally in both government and commercial domains, this seems quite reasonable. As they said in their recent earnings call:

Our ambition is to be the sixth prime contractor for the U.S. Federal Government, a trusted partner to deliver complex end-to-end integrated hardware and software solutions, building on the legacy of programs that we prime today. But we seek to be the first company to do this as a software prime, using software innovation and our unmatched expertise to deliver new integrated hardware software capabilities faster than the pace of conflict.

Investor Takeaway

PLTR remains a leading global data analytics and machine learning software company with a very strong core U.S. Government business and incredible growth momentum in its U.S. commercial business. However, it is struggling to achieve much momentum outside of the U.S. and this is where its value proposition really could swing either way.

Initially, I was too bullish on their ability to penetrate the international marketplace, so I have had to temper some of my model assumptions. Analysts currently expect the company to have a 28.3% net income margin in 2025 with steady increases as the company scales. Assuming the company can achieve a net income margin of 30% by 2030 and meets my model revenue total of $11.2 billion, the company will be generating ~$3.4 billion in net income in 2030. Assuming a price to earnings ratio of 30 (which I think is fair for a company that will likely be growing earnings per share at a high teens/low twenties percentage clip by that point), the company should be worth about $102 billion by 2030. Compared to the company's current value of ~$14.25 billion, that implies a total return CAGR of 26.1% between now and then.

While my assumptions have been tempered for this company and I am currently finding much more attractive risk-reward profiles among dividend paying stocks that we are filling our portfolio with at High Yield Investor, I do view PLTR as a speculative strong buy at these prices.