Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) started off 2022 with mixed Q1 earnings that revealed a miss on revenue with their EPS being in-line with expectations. Xeris produced roughly $22M in net product revenue and experienced growth in all of the company’s products including Gvoke, Recorlev, and Keveyis. Moreover, Xeris also profoundly strengthened the company’s cash position with the addition of a $30M in private investment in public equity funding and debt refinancing to finish the quarter with over $132M in cash. The company’s Q1 performance puts Xeris on track to hit their 2022 revenue guidance of $100M-$120M and a year-end cash balance of $90M-$110M, which also put them on schedule to hit cash-flow-breakeven by year-end of 2023. Despite this success, the share price was not able to avoid the market sell-off and is down roughly 8% over the past three months. I believe the market is overlooking the company’s recent progress and is neglecting the company’s potential to reach breakeven without extensive dilution.

I intend to review the company’s Q1 earnings and will highlight some of the key elements for investors. In addition, I take a look at the stock charts and current valuation to help adjust my XERS strategy for 2022.

Q1 Highlights

Xeris reported their Q1 earnings that revealed their total net product revenue was $21.9M, signifying a 33% rise over their pro-forma Q1 2021 revenue. Xeris publicized their Gvoke scripts surged 88% year-over-year and 5% quarter-over-quarter, while the overall glucagon market declined 1%. Xeris also reported that Gvoke topped 30K prescriptions in Q1 and finished April strong with over 2,700 Gvoke prescriptions in the last week in April with a 22% market share.

Gvoke NRx Market Share (Xeris Biopharma)

In Europe, the company’s partner, Tetris Pharma, launched Ogluo late last year in the UK and is already seeing growth in prescriptions as they get on more formularies. Tetris is also working toward launching Ogluo in more countries in the EU.

Keveyis is seeing a steady increase in the number of primary paralysis patients “PPP”, which is up 12% year-over-year.

Xeris just launched Recorlev in February, so they are only a few weeks into the launch and too early to draw any substantial conclusions. However, Xeris reported that providers are receptive to the treatment, and they are getting referrals. Xeris is already helping Cushing's Syndrome patients on Recorlev go through their initiation, reimbursement, and titration procedure with the company’s CareConnection team.

U.S. Market For Cushing's Syndrome (Xeris Biopharma)

Looking at the pipeline, Xeris got a positive response from FDA on the company’s Phase II study proposal for exercise-induced hypoglycemia study, which is estimated to start this year.

Xeris Pipeline (Xeris Biopharma)

Furthermore, levothyroxine’s Phase I PK study as a once-weekly sub-q injection has finished two dose levels and will begin the next higher dose cohort in the second quarter. Xeris expects to report their PK results later this year.

In terms of cash, the company reported their Q1 net operating investing cash burn was roughly $42M. However, Xeris finished Q1 with $132.1M in total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, which is up from $102.4M at the end of last year. The company’s balance sheet was reinforced by both the $30M pipe financing and $150M debt refinancing with Hayfin.

Overall, I believe Xeris had a great quarter, which has provided me with some confidence that the company can hit their 2022 guidance and maintain a healthy balance sheet to help support their three commercial products as they move deeper into launch.

A Path To Breakeven

Based on the company’s underlying fundamentals, I believe Xeris will hit their net product revenue of guidance $105M to $120M for the full year of 2022. Moreover, Xeris believes that they are on track to recognize $50M in Strongbridge acquisition-related synergies. Together, these matters could put Xeris on the path to profitability. Furthermore, the company’s cash, pipe financing, debt refinancing, and new ATM could allow the company to finish this year with approximately $90M to $110M in cash.

Keep in mind, that we should see the company’s rate of cash burn to recover as we move deeper into 2022 as the company’s revenue base continues to grow and the Strongbridge acquisition-related costs continue to subside. With the revenue growth from the company's three marketed products combined with the company’s current finances, Xeris believes that they will finish 2022 with around $90M to $110M and hit “cash flow breakeven by year-end 2023.”

Discounted Valuation

The recent market sell-off has battered most small-cap healthcare tickers, and XERS has not been spared. Now, XERS is trading at a substantial discount for its projected 2022 revenue. The Street expects Xeris to pull in roughly $112M (above company guidance), which is a 2.65 forward price-to-sales. Considering the industry’s average price-to-sales is 5x, we can XERS is trading at a discount.

Xeris Analyst Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

The company is projected to report strong double-digit growth in the coming years, which will only increase the forward discounted value. In fact, analysts expect Xeris to report ~$354 in 2026, which would be under a 1x price-to-sales, meaning the company could pull in more revenue than the ticker’s current market cap.

Indeed, it is common to see small-cap companies trading well below the industry average because they are burning through cash and will need to dilute or take on debt. For XERS, we have a projected breakeven point of end-of-2023 and is not likely going to need to raise cash to get there. So, I am willing to say that XERS is undervalued at these prices. As result, I moved my XERS conviction rating from a 2 out of 5 to a 3 out of 5.

My Plan

My strategy for my XERS hasn’t changed much since Recorlev’s FDA approval at the end of 2021. I have been patiently waiting for XERS to drop below my Buy Threshold of $2.74. Now that the share price is below $2.74, I have made one addition just above $1.50 and set some additional buy orders in the same area.

XERS Daily Chart (Trendspider)

The share price has been on a mini-rally following the news that the CEO bought 100,000 shares at $1.4038 on May 12th. So, it is possible I might not see the $1.50 again if the market decides to make a U-turn in the coming weeks.

XERS Daily Chart Zoomed (Trendspider)

Therefore, I am going to keep an eye on the charts to see if the share price can break through the nearest downtrend ray. If it does break out, I will look to make another addition under my Buy Threshold of $2.74. If the market really rolls over, I will look to employ a value average strategy and will accumulate around $0.86 per share.

Admittedly, I am looking to book some profits and have set sell orders just under $5 per share and $7 per share in order to reobtain a “house money” status for my XERS position.

Long-term, I am still looking to hold a modest XERS position for at least 5 more years in anticipation that XERS will hit breakeven at the end of 2023 and will graduate into my “Bioreactor” growth portfolio in the Compounding Healthcare Marketplace Service.