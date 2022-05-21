Wachiwit/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) delivered a disappointing Q1 report where the platform lost subscribers and delivered worse-than-expected revenue. The company is facing issues with password sharing but was unaware of the issue due to the severity being hidden by rising demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that strong competition is increasing, Netflix is spending more on original content and is attempting to enter the gaming market, but both of these strategies have notable flaws. Although the stock appears to be undervalued right now, there may not be a great catalyst to push it back to a fair price.

Netflix is Losing Subscribers and Experiencing Slowing Revenue

In the first quarter of 2022, Netflix reported a net loss of 200,000 subscribers. The company pointed to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and stated that about 700,000 subscribers in Russia no longer use the platform. The company claims that excluding this event, Netflix would have added 500,000 new subscribers during the quarter. Even in this best case scenario, it still would have severely underperformed analyst expectations of 2.73 million new subscribers. The loss in subscribers has also caused worse-than-expected revenue. In the first quarter, Netflix generated $7.87 billion in revenue while $7.93 billion was expected.

Password sharing is also becoming a huge problem for the company. Right now, Netflix has about 222 million paying households and estimates that about 100 million households are using password sharing to avoid paying for the platform and 30 million of these households are in the United States and Canada regions. In the most recent letter to shareholders, management stated:

COVID clouded the picture by significantly increasing our growth in 2020, leading us to believe that most of our slowing growth in 2021 was due to the COVID pull forward.

The company also stated that password sharing as a percentage of paid memberships has stayed steady over previous years but it restricts growth in many markets. Unless Netflix can find an efficient solution to password sharing, it is going to become very difficult for the company to continue to increase revenue.

Competition is Increasing and Could Cause More Subscribers to Leave

It is no secret that many companies in the TV and movie production industry are moving over to streaming. This is a huge problem for Netflix because keeping high quality shows on the platform is essential to keep current subscribers and attain new ones, but with companies like Disney (DIS) and Paramount (PARA) pulling their shows off of the platform and putting it onto their own, Netflix is losing many quality programs.

Market Share of Streaming Services (JustWatch.com)

For quite some time now, Netflix's market share has been decreasing while many of its competitors are increasing. Currently, the company owns 23% of the market and is on a downward trend. Right now, it appears that Amazon (AMZN) and HBO Max are Netflix's biggest threats. Prime Video has the second biggest market share of streaming platforms at 19%. Since this streaming platform is rising in popularity, it could surpass Netflix's market share in the upcoming periods. A reason why Prime Video is able to challenge Netflix is because of its business strategy and available funding. Over 200 million consumers have Amazon Prime and can get free access to Prime Video. This allows the platform to have an incredibly higher user base while also allowing them to see increased value by having all the other benefits of Amazon Prime. Prime Video also has lots of available funding from Amazon's core business of e-commerce. With this massive amount of funding, it will be difficult for Netflix to keep up.

Furthermore, HBO Max is growing faster than many other platforms in the market. In the first quarter of 2022, HBO Max increased its market share by 2% and overtook Disney+ and Hulu to become the third largest streaming service. Apple TV+ (AAPL) is also growing quickly and now has about 5% of the streaming market share.

One of Netflix's solutions to this increased competition is spending more on Netflix Originals. To do this, the platform has increased its price and plans to offer tiers with advertising. Netflix estimates that about 600,000 subscribers have left Netflix because of the price hike, but this was expected as increasing prices almost always guarantees less demand. As for advertisements, offering tiers with advertising is a good option to raise the revenue per user and offset the lost revenue from password sharing, but it restricts Netflix from raising prices on this tier in the future. Many users of ad-supported tiers are usually doing so because of the decreased price. If prices rise and ads are still placed on the shows, many users could start to leave the platform and move to a competitor with cheaper prices.

The Problem With Netflix Originals

As stated before, Netflix plans to mitigate the risk of rising competition by spending more on original content. The company plans to spend about nearly $9 billion on original content over the coming years. This may seem like a good sign at first, but Netflix Originals are known for being hit-or-miss and the company's strategy for finding successful content is questionable.

A popular strategy in Hollywood is to hold focus groups and give certain viewers time to watch and rate possible upcoming shows. Netflix is following this strategy but has a flaw that many are not happy with. Namely, the company is using current subscribers to review unreleased shows. While this will work for making current subscribers happy and keeping them on the platform, it may not work well when trying to attain new subscribers. This is because the current subscribers that are reviewing these shows likely already enjoy the current original content and that is why they are willing to be a subscriber. To get new subscribers to pay for the platform, the company needs to use subscribers of other streaming services in its focus groups. Since it is likely that the members of the groups that are not current subscribers do not enjoy current original content, it would give a good comparison with the content of Netflix's competitors and see if the unreleased content would be successful in regaining market share. Without having non-subscribers also review the unreleased content, it could be difficult for Netflix to generate higher revenue in upcoming periods.

Netflix's Ventures into Gaming and Its Flaws

Another strategy by Netflix to fix losses is taking its attempts at the gaming market. Netflix has acquired three game studios, including Boss Fight Entertainment, Next Games, and Night School Studio and is currently only focusing on mobile games. These mobile games are based on popular shows on Netflix that subscribers love, such as Stranger Things: 1984.

This strategy is questioned by many investors because of its monetization strategy. As stated on the company's website, the games have no ads, no extra fees, and no in-app purchases. Furthermore, these games are only playable by current subscribers to Netflix and this is where many investors are seeing a problem. These mobile games are likely going to be played by those who already have a Netflix subscription and they can make no extra revenue from subscribers. Let's take an example using Stranger Things: 1984. Most likely, only people who watch Stranger Things are going to play this game. This means that the people playing this game already pay for a Netflix subscription. Since the games are not monetized, Netflix is making no extra revenue from these games and only seeing increased expenses. As for non-subscribers of Netflix, they have likely not seen Stranger Things and have no reason to play the game (and can't even if they wanted to). With many of these games being simple arcade-style games, non-subscribers are likely to go to a competitor instead of purchasing a Netflix subscription.

A more promising strategy would be to allow these games to be playable by everyone and utilize ads and in-app purchases to generate revenue, especially from non-subscribers. For current subscribers of Netflix, the game would not utilize ads and could give bonus features to the player to see the value of having a Netflix subscription. Not only would this make current subscribers happy, but it would also cause some non-subscribers to become interested in the show the game is based on and possibly purchase a subscription to Netflix.

Valuation

When taking the consensus multiples for EV/Revenue, P/S, and EV/EBITDA of Netflix and its competitors and combining them with consensus analyst estimates for FY22, a fair value of $267.66 can be calculated. This gives the stock an implied upside of 45.54%.

Valuation of Netflix (Created by Author)

Although it could seem like Netflix is a good buy because of its valuation, a positive catalyst is needed to push it back to fair value. Since current guidance is not pointing to a positive direction and management is making questionable decisions with original content and mobile games, investors need to consider if the valuation is enough to warrant a buy.

What Does This Mean for Investors?

Netflix delivered disappointing first quarter earnings with worse-than-expected revenue and a net loss in subscribers and the company is facing issues with password sharing that restricts the platform from growing in certain markets. Also, the rise in competition is a huge problem for Netflix as it faces competitors with much more funding and better content. To mitigate these risks, Netflix plans to offer lower-priced ad-supported tiers, spend more on original content, and create mobile games. While the addition of an ad-supported tier is a promising strategy, spending on original content and creating mobile games have the flaw of not considering non-subscribers. Without also catering to non-subscribers, the platform will have difficulty attaining new paying members and could continue to lose market share. Even though the stock appears to be undervalued, it does not seem like there is a promising catalyst to push it back to fair price. Therefore, I believe applying a Hold rating is appropriate for now.