U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 1 Small IPO And 1 Direct Listing Begin Trading

Summary

  • US cannabis producer Bright Green completed the year’s first direct listing, opening nearly 100% above its reference price to begin trading at $15.99 for an implied $2.5 billion market cap.
  • Canada-based Visionary Education Group raised $17 million at a $157 million market cap.
  • The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 30.6% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 14.6%.

There was just one small IPO and one direct listing this past week. Although there were no new IPO filings, a few large deals in the pipeline updated their prospectuses, including Corebridge Financial (CRBG), Turo (TURO) Fogo Hospitality (FOGO), and Claire’s (CLRS).

After delaying the previous week, US cannabis producer Bright Green (BGXX) completed the year’s first direct listing, opening nearly 100% above its reference price to begin trading at $15.99 for an implied $2.5 billion market cap. The company aims to operate in the federally-authorized cannabis space, though it has limited operating history and has yet to harvest its first crop or generate revenues. From its opening price, Bright Green finished down 30%.

The stream of small IPOs continued with Canada-based Visionary Education Group (VEDU), which raised $17 million at a $157 million market cap. The company offers secondary and post-secondary education services, as well as study visa and immigration services. After popping 525% on its first day, Visionary Education plummeted in the aftermarket to finish the week down 45%.

While not included below, SOBR Safe (SOBR) raised $10 million at a $44 million market cap through a unit offering, and OKYO Pharma (OKYO) raised $3 million at a $87 million market cap.

2 IPOs During the Week of May 16th, 2022
Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap at IPO Price vs. Midpoint First Day Return Return at 05/20
Bright Green $0M $1,267M 0% +216% +41%
Federally-authorized US provider of cannabis products for medicinal research.
Visionary Education Group $17M $157M -11% +525% -45%
Provides secondary and post-secondary education services in Canada.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 5/19/2022, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 47.5% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was down 17.7%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber Technologies (UBER) and Snowflake (SNOW). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 30.6% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 14.6%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Volvo Car Group and Kuaishou.

Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.
