Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) appears unfazed by current macroeconomic pressures. Its solid fundamentals tell its compelling performance and capacity to sustain its operations. Despite the potential risks, it expands while managing its resources with prudence. Likewise, the stock price seems to rebound and entice more investors. The undervaluation persists, promising affordability and gains. Plus, dividend payments are sustainable as net income remains adequate.

Company Performance

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. continues to see the scourge of the pandemic. But, it is one of the few exceptions that remains unperturbed. Despite the macroeconomic pressures, it continues to expand and show more growth prospects. It maintains the solid fundamentals it bragged about when it went public a decade ago. Today, its operations are much larger than it was before the pandemic. The potential risks of inflation do not seem to get bothered. The company has adequate capacity to sustain its operations and cover the payables.

The operating revenue has grown steadily ever since its IPO. It has become more robust in the last three years. The pandemic indeed became another growth catalyst. During the recession, interest rates dropped to almost zero. Prices were lower to entice more demand. In turn, more people flocked to the real estate market. Now, prices are skyrocketing, but the demand remains high. It is no surprise that property shortages are more rampant today. Although property sales may not be as intense as in 2021, they may exceed pre-pandemic levels. I will discuss this part later.

This year, the company is seeing more opportunities as the boom in the market persists. The operating revenue is $226 million, composed mainly of sundry and commission revenues. It is 24% higher than the $184 million operating revenue in 1Q 2021. From 4Q 2021 to 1Q 2022, there is a 51% decrease. We may think that the recent acquisitions did not do any good for the company. But we can see that revenues are lowest during the first quarter. It can be seen in the historical financial data of the company. Also, the company appears to be at its peak during the fourth quarter. We can even relate it to market behavior. Realtors tend to offer more discounted deals in autumn than in spring and summer. In a survey, over 50% of buyers and realtors choose 4Q as the best time for buying properties.

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Aside from the increased demand, the company has been expanding over the years. WD is one of those companies that excel at growth capitalization through M&As. The great thing about WD is that it does not acquire for the sole purpose of increasing its size. In fact, it also acquires companies that will help it improve its business processes. For example, its acquisition of Enodo enhanced its technological and digital capabilities. Meanwhile, its acquisition of ASK Partners helps in its real estate financing and M&As. It is no surprise that WD appears to be ahead of its peers like Mr. Cooper and the Radian Group. It may be sheer luck and perfect timing. As we can see, digital transformation and AIs are approaching their peak. Now that we are still in the pandemic, these capabilities are a staple for many companies.

But what sets Walker & Dunlop, Inc. from many of its peers is its operational efficiency. It is good to see that it maintains its efficiency as it expands its operations. It proves the stability of its operations and efficient asset management. Also, it shows that the companies it has been acquiring have sound fundamentals. Its assets continue to generate adequate revenues and income to sustain its operations. With that, the company may reach its Oplan '25 targets. Right now, the operating margin is 0.42, higher than both quarters. The values prove the seasonal factors that affect its revenues. It also handles its resources very well amidst the changing market conditions.

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

This year, I am confident with its performance. Aside from its sound fundamentals and M&As, the market hype is still evident. But, inflationary pressures may still be a tough challenge. I project the operating revenue to reach $1.28 billion this year. Meanwhile, the operating margin may remain within the 0.32-0.36 range. But in 2023-2026 the operating revenue may speed up to $1.36-1.84 billion. Likewise, the operating margin may reach 0.36-0.40. I project more stable economic conditions and operating capacity.

Operating Revenue (Author Estimation) Operating Margin (Author Estimation)

Macroeconomic Factors

Despite the efficiency, Walker & Dunlop, Inc. must watch out for inflationary pressures. Since 4Q of the previous year, CPI rise has been evident. It is still logical since the pent-up demand puts upward pressure on prices. But, the changes today are more drastic than anticipated. Last April the inflation rate was 8.3% from 8.5% in March. Despite the slight decrease, it is not fine to assume that inflation has already reached its peak. Prices, especially in the real estate market, continue to soar. The median house price is now $428,700 from $329,000 in 1Q 2020. Meanwhile, the commercial property median price is $351,111.

In turn, the Fed is about to implement interest rate hikes in the next 12-24 months. It matters to WD since it is directly involved with the real estate market. The inflated prices matched with higher rates may lower the capacity of borrowers to pay. But, one must know that it is a logical response to stabilize inflation. That is why analysts project the interest rate and mortgage rate to reach 3.00-3.25% and 4.80-5.50%.

Inflation Rate, Interest Rate, Mortgage Rate (Author Estimation, Barron's, and Forbes)

Even so, more people and small businesses are more capable now to purchase and pay borrowings. Their rebound may help them stay afloat and expand. Most recent data shows that the unemployment rate is lower at 3.6%. Meanwhile, the average hourly wage is $27.12. This year, I project revenue growth to be slightly hampered considering inflationary pressures. In the next few years, a more stable inflation rate may lead to lower interest and mortgage rates. The fear of another real estate bubble may subside. The price increase today is driven by demand and investments. Also, there is no speculative mania and unethical practices unlike before. That is why I project more massive growth prospects for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. in 2023-2026.

How Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Can Maintain Its Strong Market Positioning

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. shows strong market positioning, given its robust core operations. Its fundamental strength amidst continued expansion and joint ventures increases its durability. But of course, market uncertainties may still affect its performance this year. It must be more careful to stay afloat while expanding in a challenging market landscape. That way, it may sustain its expansion and reach its targets.

Thankfully, its market appears to have prepared for this post-pandemic inflation. In a recent survey, 26 million Americans plan to purchase houses in the next twelve months. It is good to know that despite macroeconomic pressures, there is still high demand in the market. But, it may drive the price increase as house inventory remains low. In the same survey, 34% are more confident they can afford to buy houses this year than in 2021.

The demographics of homebuyers are also changing. This year, first-time homebuyers comprise 31% of the total number. For this reason, analysts believe that millennial home buying will peak this year. Almost 40% of homebuyers are Millennials and Gen Zs.

Likewise, commercial properties are in the same uptrend. The commercial real estate market may remain on the rise. In fact, the total transactions in the first quarter amounted to $161 billion. As more businesses reopen and register, more spaces are needed for larger operations. It is true that remote work setups. But, the boom across sectors requires increased capacity for business activities. Also, the easing of restrictions will allow businesses to expand. They can even accommodate employees who prefer an office or hybrid work setup.

The rise in the e-commerce industry entails more commercial spaces for product storage. In a recent study, a $1 billion increase in e-commerce leads to another 1.2 million square feet of warehouse. In the US alone, there are $843 billion in e-commerce revenues. The same study shows that by 2040, e-commerce may comprise 95% of global purchases. In 2022-2024, e-commerce revenues may increase to $5-6 trillion. With this hype, there may be more spillovers in the commercial real estate market. That is why its acquisition of Alliant and Geophy is timely and relevant.

E-Commerce Operating Revenue (Shopify)

Moreover, Walker & Dunlop, Inc. does not rely on the core operations and market conditions only. Its prudent M&As and asset management allow it to sustain its expansion. Today, its cash and receivables are $580 million, 28% larger than in 1Q 2021. Although it is lower than in 4Q 2021, the percentage of cash to total assets is stable at 14%. If we focus on these accounts alone, the company remains stable amidst the expansion. It generates the same amount of cash to suffice its operations.

Even better, its percentage of total borrowings is now higher at 31%. The capacity to generate cash inflows to pay the outstanding borrowings is high. It does not have to increase its financial leverage to sustain it. In fact, borrowings are lower than in the previous quarter. With its stable cash inflows and financial leverage, the operations are more sustainable. It appears to be more prepared once the economy fully rebounds. That is why I believe that its operations may expand with increased operating revenue and operating margin.

But, WD must also watch out for its Goodwill. The percentage of total assets has more than doubled in just a year. It must be more cautious to avoid overspending on acquisitions. Nevertheless, it remains within the safe range. At 20%, there is still adequate space to do another M&As, but it may be better to keep it below 25%.

Cash and Receivables, Goodwill, and Borrowings (MarketWatch)

Price Assessment

The stock price of WD has been in a downtrend since 4Q 2021. At $103.69, it has already been cut by 25-30% from the starting price. Although there has been an increase for more than a week, it may be too early to expect another uptrend. It is still moving sideways with a potential for another decrease. But, what we can see here is the evident undervaluation, given the PE Ratio of 12.24. To value WD better, we may refer to the DCF Model.

FCFF $248,000,000 Cash and Equivalents $384,000,000 Outstanding Borrowings $1,880,000,000 Perpetual Growth 4.00% WACC 8.40% Common Shares Outstanding 32,800,000 Stock Price $103.69 Derived Value $126.46

The derived value verifies the potential undervaluation. It shows that there may be a 20-25% upside in the stock price for the next 12-24 months. It appears reasonable due to impressive fundamentals and enticing growth prospects.

Moreover, WD has been generous with dividend payments since 2018. It has only been trading for a decade. Yet, dividend payments remain consistent with an appealing growth of 26% on average. This year, the annualized value is $2.40 per share, 20% higher than in the previous year. Even better, the dividend payout ratio in 1Q 2022 is 28%. So, it has 72% for its payables and expansion. WD has more than enough to cover its dividends, so the possibility of a dividend cut is very low. My EPS estimation of $9.33 per share shows that the ratio will remain at 26%. Relative to the stock price, the dividend yield is 2.33%. It is better than the market average and the dividend yield of S&P 600 of 1.42%. We can even assess the stock price of WD using the Dividend Discount Model.

Dividend Yield (Yahoo Finance)

Stock Price $103.69 Average Dividend Growth 0.262962963 Estimated Dividends Per Share $2.40 Cost of Capital Equity 0.2861088787 Derived Value $130.9566296 or $130.96

The derived value also confirms the undervaluation. It shows that the stock price of WD may increase by 26% in the next 12-24 months. The derived price is higher but may be reasonable, given the dividend payments.

Bottomline

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is an attractive investment. It has stable revenue growth and solid and intact fundamentals. Meanwhile, the stock price is still in a downtrend. But given the potential undervaluation, there are opportunities for future gains. The recommendation is that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a buy.