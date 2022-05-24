Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

Introduction

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) reported its first-quarter earnings on May 11th, posting mixed results. While there were many positive takeaways from the quarter, specifically from the commercial side of the business which accelerated for the fifth straight quarter, Palantir's government business is by no means linear and growth slowed. In this note, we will explore Palantir’s results as well as what investors should expect from Palantir for the rest of the year.

At Beating The Market, our thesis for Palantir remains that it has established itself as an essential service for the U.S. government, but there is a limitless TAM that Palantir could unlock if it were to successfully distribute its platform outside of the government sector. We’ve been very bullish on Palantir as a long-term investment since ~$10 when it debuted in the fall of 2020 and the share price has been on a journey since, rising to $40 in January of 2021 and now seeing all-time lows. However, Palantir’s business is fundamentally strong while the company has no debt and continues to grow and build its platform to offer innovative, ground-breaking solutions like Apollo. Palantir’s solutions are in their early days even though Palantir was started nearly 20 years ago. The company is not by any means a normal company as it started by advancing software solutions for the government and its original clientele consisted of only the U.S. government and its allies.

Palantir Q1 2022 Investor Presentation

We have spent years building software products and platforms that are capable of mechanizing the integration and analysis of data across large organizations. Such software now powers the operations of many of the world’s leading industrial companies, along with defense and intelligence agencies as well as public health organizations, in the United States and its allies. Along the way, we have created one of the most significant and differentiated technology companies on the planet. Palantir has grown since its founding in large part because of our willingness to look inward and examine our interior self. Our software itself continues to evolve. We remain open to building and delivering products that our customers are focused on in the present to win the right to build products that they do not yet know are essential to their survival. Our sustained commitment to our partners in the United States and its allies, which some thought was a liability at times, is driving our ability to acquire new customers around the world. But our long-term success relies on our ability to build both products that the market understands today, and those we believe that the exigencies of our world require.” - Alex Karp, Palantir CEO, Letter to Shareholders

Palantir is built to thrive in good times and bad times, but Palantir’s business is by no means linear even though it’s building essential platforms with advanced technologies that are years ahead of the competition. The commercial side of the business is performing well while there’s a slowdown in the government business, but our thesis remains intact and Palantir’s well-positioned for the long-term.

Over the course of 2 decades, we've been involved in many of the most important things that have affected Western society. But what makes these times special is the trends that we believed would happen are happening at an accelerating rate. And what's super interesting is why is the broader world so late in recognizing how these things are accelerating.” - Alex Karp

Results

Palantir Q1 2022 Investor Presentation

U.S. government was 42% ($241M) of revenue and has grown at a 30% CAGR from 2013 to 2021, which Palantir sees as a long-term trend

Commercial revenue grew by 54% to $205M, highlighted by U.S. commercial revenue which grew 136% year-over-year

Customer count grew by 86% year-over-year

Revenue grew 31% during the quarter compared to Palantir’s guide of 29.9% growth

Loss from operations of $(39)M

Cash from operations of $35M, representing an 8% margin

Adjusted free cash flow of $30M, representing a 7% margin

GAAP net loss per share: $(0.05)

Adjusted EPS: $0.02

Revenue from SPAC contracts Peaked in Q1 at around $39M, while there are no new customers entering the program moving forward. Palantir expects about $30M in revenue moving forward from this SPAC initiative, while $9M was recognized in Q1 to account for work started in 2021. There was a (2) cent impact on earnings per share due to SPACS. Excluding SPACS, commercial revenue grew 65% YoY and 9% sequentially in the U.S.

Commercial customers increased 25% sequentially and 207% from a year ago while U.S. commercial customer count grew by 368%.

Government Revenue

Supplying the U.S. government and its allies is a core component of Palantir’s mission, but in 2021 the company’s government revenue decelerated and this trend continued into the first quarter of 2022.

Palantir Q1 2022 Investor Presentation

Over a 15-year period, Palantir’s government revenue has grown by 30% annually, but this segment only grew by 16% last quarter. In Palantir’s fourth-quarter earnings call, Karp described government revenues as “lumpy”, while Palantir doesn’t expect government revenues to decelerate over the long run.

One, what will happen this year? Are there -- is there deceleration in actual one over a long time series? The answer is clearly no. But then the question is, if the baseline is 30, how does it get to where we want it, which was like the beginning of last year. And now at the end of last year, and the way that happens is the deals we're already positioned to win actually closed. And so then you get into the granularity of what will happen in the U.S. government, who gets the deals if there's no new budget. There's a lot of granularity there, which we should probably do a better job of sharing. But the short answer is, it's like huge chair gets pulled first. The people are trying to enter the market first, last, so the new start-ups totally screwed. Because the people who are not sitting on crucial programs, partially screwed. The people that have software that is -- or products that are useful in the past, but have the right connections probably -- another version of this is if you just look at that chart, I showed you with the CAGR on Foundry, these are the most important programs for a dangerous world.” - Alex Karp, Palantir’s Q4 Earnings Call

Palantir Q1 2022 Investor Presentation

Palantir’s slow-down in the government revenues in the short-term were shadowed by management’s comments, but as of the latest earnings call, Palantir is starting to see U.S. government revenues accelerate.

We expect acceleration of our U.S. government revenue into the second half of the year. In Q2 to date, we've already seen the reacceleration of U.S. government revenue and expect acceleration of the overall government segment to follow in the next quarter or shortly thereafter.” - Dave Glazer, Palantir CFO

While the slow-down in government revenues is a risk that I outlined in my previous Palantir coverage, based on management’s remarks, Palantir’s government revenue should accelerate for the rest of 2022, while government revenues should grow at ~30% on an annualized basis.

Even though Palantir is starting to see acceleration from the government revenue in the second half of the year, the company guided 25.1% growth in the second quarter which is below Palantir’s 30% growth targets for 2022. Palantir plans to continue to make the necessary investments in preparation for future contracts.

Palantir Q1 2022 Investor Presentation

Part of the lower guide is attributed to Palantir’s lack of visibility into the exact timing of the contracts, specifically for programs that are already in flight. Palantir clearly has visibility into what it’s building with the government, but Palantir's preparing as if it won't receive this contract or these contracts until after the second quarter.

Palantir, we are playing a critical, crucial and much bigger role than we're allowed to mention or would ever discuss in public and current events… In the government context where we are playing an outsized role, and we're very proud of that and we're proud of the people we're able to support. And we're also eager to continue to help to support them.” - Alex Karp

Palantir’s government revenues are by no means linear, but they will prove a reliable source of revenue over time because Palantir deploys mission-critical software for governments, specifically across the defense sector.

Commercial Revenue

Palantir Q1 2022 Investor Presentation

Palantir’s commercial segment is hitting strides as Palantir’s commercial revenues accelerated for the fifth straight quarter. Palantir is growing its commercial business at a fast pace and Palantir’s aggressively increased its salesforce so that Palantir can distribute its solutions to meet the demand its platform commands. Palantir’s salesforce remains nascent as Palantir’s platform is complex and sometimes it is difficult to explain the benefits of the platform to potential customers because Palantir is solving such a wide range of the hardest problems for tomorrow and undervaluing the problems potential customers may face today.

Our most recent effort to expand our sales team continues both in the United States and around the world. But a tension persists between a customer’s understanding of their needs today, and our view of what they will need tomorrow. We must overcome a fundamental challenge. It is our instinctive pursuit of solving the hardest problems our customers face that sometimes causes us to undervalue what they may need in the short term.” - Alex Karp, Palantir’s Shareholder Letter

Palantir has a wide breadth of platforms from Gotham and Foundry to Apollo. These platforms are solving a wide range of issues across commercial enterprises, but Palantir must break down its platform to meet the demands of clients across new industries. Palantir offers an in-depth platform that ranges across an entire enterprise and its tech stack, but Palantir acknowledges that it must decompose its platform to make it easy to deploy for smaller, more specific use-cases.

Palantir Q1 2022 Investor Presentation

We also see further opportunities to decompose our platforms, so that an increasingly broad and diverse group of customers using our software have access to the specific component products they need from the start. Our three principal platforms (Gotham, Foundry, and Apollo) are composed of hundreds of component parts, any one of which we believe could have a market in the thousands or tens of thousands of large enterprises. We are shifting our approach to expedite the development of these individual products in order to serve even broader swaths of the market. Our plans for Apollo are also ambitious.” - Alex Karp, Palantir Shareholder Letter

Over time, Palantir will improve when it comes to rolling out Foundry for use-cases across commercial enterprises which will be vital for Palantir to gain widespread distribution of its platform. Palantir continues to drive product innovations and technological breakthroughs that enable its customers to build applications for the future. Apollo is Palantir’s latest platform that will increase Palantir’s overall TAM. Ultimately, Palantir’s greatest opportunity lies within the commercial segment, which I explored in this article, but this quarter demonstrated there’s much more commercial growth ahead for Palantir as it continues to strengthen its salesforce.

Palantir Q1 2022 Investor Presentation

Apollo

Apollo is all about software delivery and management while Apollo enables Palantir customers to automate the deployment of their software. What this means is that Apollo enables engineers to write code once that works for all environments. Apollo enables software engineers to meet the unique demands of different environments by allowing developers to encode their own preconditions and expected behaviors into any environment whether it's deployed on-premise, in the cloud, or at the edge. This enables developers to focus on the code, the product, rather than focus on delivering the product to meet the demands of new innovative computing environments.

Palantir Q1 2022 Investor Presentation

Palantir built Apollo over the past six years, and it is the existential crisis software for modern enterprises, ranging from satellites to submarines. For more on Apollo, I recommend Palantir’s Apollo Demo Day, which can be found below.

Apollo provides a collaborative environment for everyone in the software deployment and management lifecycle: from developers to operators, to DevOps and Platform Engineering teams, to security, quality, and compliance professionals.” - Apollo Press Release

Apollo is similar to AWS in the sense that Palantir developed Apollo internally as a set of tools, but has grown into a highly differentiated, mature software platform for external parties. Now Palantir will look to offer Apollo across both government and commercial sectors. I plan to cover Apollo more in-depth in future articles, but Apollo demonstrates Palantir’s ability to develop new solutions in-house that ultimately enable them to deliver better products. As Palantir rolls out Apollo for its customers, it will expand Palantir’s TAM by allowing Palantir’s software to function in any computing environment, while also allowing its customers to bring their software to any environment.

Updated Valuation

To find Palantir's fair value, we will employ our proprietary valuation model. Here's what it entails:

In step 1, we use a traditional DCF model with free cash flow discounted by our (shareholders) cost of capital.

In step 2, the model accounts for the effects of the change in shares outstanding (buybacks/dilutions).

In step 3, we normalize valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. Then, we arrive at a CAGR using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Assumptions:

Forward 12-month revenue [A] $2.2 billion Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] 40% Average diluted shares outstanding [C] ~2 billion Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $0.44 Free cash flow per share growth rate 27% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Results:

L.A. Stevens Investments

Palantir is worth ~$33.83 per share today, hence it’s significantly undervalued at its current share price of $8.10. Next, let's look at the expected returns on a ten-year investment in Palantir today. To determine the expected returns, our model calculates a projected FCF per share value (yr-10) and multiplies it with an assumed Price to FCF multiple (35x here), thereby generating a 2032 price target. Using this price target, the model generates an expected CAGR return.

L.A. Stevens Investments

Palantir is expected to generate ~33% annualized returns from its share price today, Therefore, Palantir is a buy today as its expected return is significantly better than our 15% hurdle rate at Beating The Market.

Risks

As I highlighted above, Palantir’s government revenues are slowing which could be seen as a risk since more than 40% of Palantir’s revenues stem from government entities. However, based on management’s remarks and the performance of the government business over the past 15 years, I expect that government revenues will accelerate to finish the year. It is still a risk for Palantir and something to watch for in future earnings reports this year.

Secondly, Palantir’s known to have elevated stock-based compensation which is due to the company investing in its product development through hiring engineers and attracting top talent. SBC is expected to normalize over the next 16 to 22 months while this was true for this past quarter, as seen below. Once this normalizes as a percentage of Palantir’s revenue and as Palantir makes the necessary investments in its product team, SBC won’t be an issue.

Ycharts

Conclusion

Palantir continues to deliver innovative technology solutions that expand its platform's utility across the commercial sector, while there’s strong growth to show. Palantir’s business is by no means linear, but the company demonstrates its ability to roll out innovative solutions to its platform while the company remains committed to the U.S. government and its allies. I am confident Palantir’s get back on track winning government contracts and executing, while so is management. The slowdown over the last twelve months in government only represents a small time series of the actual slowdown of the government business which will reaccelerate over the next 12 months.

TDLR: Palantir is a strong buy at $8.